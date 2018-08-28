College Football Week 1 expert picks and predictions: Pros all over West Virginia against Tennessee

College football's opening weekend will attract bets from Average Joes to professional bettors for some of the biggest games.

Notre Dame is a 1-point favorite over Michigan, Auburn is laying 1.5 points to Washington, Alabama is a 24.5-point favorite over Louisville, and Florida State is giving 7.5 points to Virginia Tech in Labor Day prime time. Some spreads have moved as much as five points. With so many eye-popping games and so many lines on the move, you'll want to know to what the "sharps" are picking. They're the guys who make their entire living betting sports.



SportsLine tapped into its Vegas and offshore sources to see who the pros are on for Week 1. What they found out? They're all over QB Will Grier and West Virginia, despite Tennessee's SEC pedigree and the amped-up expectations ushered in by Nick Saban's D-coordinator.



Jeremy Pruitt might be a defensive mastermind, but pro bettors pounced on the Mountaineers, moving the line from -8 to -10 before it settled at -9.5. West Virginia is a veteran team led by offensive guru Dana Holgorsen. Wise guys believe in continuity -- Holgorsen has led the Mountaineers since 2011 -- will make a big difference in this neutral-site opener.



SportsLine's insiders also said pro bettors hammered the Over in Florida State-Virginia Tech on Monday, with the public following suit. The avalanche of action sent the total soaring from 52 to 57. Oregon is another team that caught the sharps' eye, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Sharps pounded the Ducks against visiting Bowling Green, boosting the line four points to -31.5.

