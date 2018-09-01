College Football Week 1 expert picks, predictions: Pros backing West Virginia against Tennessee

College football's kickoff weekend used to be filled with powerhouses destroying cupcake opponents. While the slate still includes plenty of mismatches, the good news for fans and bettors alike is how many must-see games there are, too. Jim Harbaugh begins his fourth season at Michigan when the Wolverines visit Notre Dame as 1.5-point underdogs. Washington carries the Pac-12 banner onto The Plains, with the Huskies listed as 2.5-point underdogs at Auburn. Heavyweight action continues Sunday with Miami laying 3.5 points to LSU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., then the holiday weekend concludes with Florida State, under new coach Willie Taggart, giving 7.5 points to visiting Virginia Tech.

The Volunteers have major problems in the secondary. Wiseguys believe Mountaineers QB Will Grier and WR David Sills, both All-Americans, will exploit that in a big way. West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen is an offensive guru who won't get conservative no matter the score, and many insiders believe the Mountaineers are Top-10 material despite opening at No. 17 in the AP poll.

SportsLine also found out the pros jumped on the Over in Alabama-Louisville, moving the number up a touchdown from the opener of 54.5. One bookmaker told SportsLine, "The total in Alabama-Louisville has gone through the roof. Our original number was 54, but we have seen nothing but Over bets and have had to move to 60.5 as a result." The total has risen as high as 62.5 at some books.

