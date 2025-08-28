The first full week of the 2025 college football season is upon us, and there are a ton of major games on the docket this weekend. College football teams, unlike major professional sports franchises, have historically not had to disclose injuries ahead of games. Instead, many coaches would downplay situations in press conferences and effectively announce a player's health before the game started by choosing whether to dress a player or not.

The good news for college football bettors who are looking to wager on different games is that the major conferences now require teams to share injury reports, similar to how NFL franchises do. What makes it tough early in seasons, however, is those teams are only required to share injury information and updates for conference games. That can leave the public in the dark for early-season non-conference bouts and make college football betting more difficult.

With all that in mind, what college football injuries should you be aware of before placing any Week 1 college football bets of your own? Here are some key injuries to know this week.

Texas vs Ohio State

Texas WR Emmett Mosley V (questionable, undisclosed)

Texas OL Trevor Goosby (hand/wrist, likely to play)

The biggest game of the weekend against No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State has seen the two teams keeping their cards close to the chest on the injury front. There haven't been any notable reports out of Buckeyes camp as they don't have to disclose injuries until Big Ten play in a few weeks. Texas also doesn't, though Steve Sarkisian has shared two injury reports in regards to his offense.

Emmett Mosley V, a transfer from Stanford who had over 500 yards as a freshman last year, is dealing with an undisclosed injury at the moment. He's been limited in practice die to that injury. Mosley is projected to be Texas' No. 3 receiver this year in his first season in Austin as a big part of a revamped passing game with Arch Manning at quarterback.

Texas' offensive line has been a strength in recent years, and it looks like projected starting left tackle Trevor Goosby will play after battling a hand/wrist injury this offseason. He's slated to take over for first-round pick Kelvin Banks.

The Buckeyes opened as 3-point favorites and now are favored by 1.5. The total has also decreased from 50.5 to 47.5. Both teams have new-look offenses with new starting quarterbacks and plenty of new play-makers at both receiver and running back in 2025.

Alabama vs. Florida State

The Alabama Crimson Tide begin Year 2 of the Kalen DeBoer era in Tallahassee against the Florida State Seminoles, who are in dire need of a bounce-back season after a disastrous 2-10 campaign last year. Florida State enters this matchup in good health, but Alabama is dealing with some notable injuries on both sides of the ball. Running back Jam Miller, who rushed for over 600 yards and was the Tide's projected No. 1 back this year, has been ruled out with a collarbone injury. Additionally, projected starting guard Jaeden Roberts' status is unclear as he is dealing with a concussion. Defensive lineman and captain Tim Keenan III won't play this week or for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery for a high ankle sprain.

These injuries haven't done much to impact the line for this game, as the Tide opened as 12.5-point favorites and now are favored by 13.5. The total also remains the same at 50.5. But the loss of Miller in particular could be worth monitoring, as that could very well impact Alabama's ability to run the ball and, if up late, bleed clock.

North Dakota vs. Kansas State

KSU RB Dylan Edwards (out, ankle)

This one's been known for a little bit, but it's still a big blow for Kansas State. The Wildcats ruled out top running back Dylan Edwards, who suffered an ankle injury last week in Kansas State's loss to Iowa State in Ireland, in their matchup against North Dakota. Edwards also is unlikely to suit up next week against Army. Edwards averaged 7.4 yards per carry last season to go along with eight total touchdowns.

This line opened at Kansas State -30.5 but it's now -25.5. Additionally, the total dipped a point from 56.5 to 55.5.

Hawaii vs. Arizona

Hawaii QB Micah Alejado (will play, ankle)

Hawaii is off to a 1-0 start after knocking off Stanford last week at home. The Rainbow Warriors now head across the Pacific Ocean to the desert to take on Arizona. Micah Alejado, Hawaii's starting quarterback who had 210 yards and two touchdowns last week, will play against the Wildcats, but it should be noted that he is dealing with an ankle injury and will likely be playing at less than 100% health, which could impact the Rainbow Warriors' upset chances.

This game opened with Arizona favored by 13.5, but it's now up to Wildcats -17.5. The total is also down from 54.5 at open to 52.5.