At what point does time lose its meaning? Physicists point to the speed of light or the edge of a black hole, but for the Big Ten, the boundary is apparently a national television broadcast.

It turns out the clock ticking on your screen and the official timing utilized by officials don't always sync up. Michigan managed a wild 13-12 escape against Western Michigan thanks to a second Hail Mary attempt, a miracle from a replay review that found a single second left after Bryce Underwood's initial pass was ruled incomplete. Social media, predictably, exploded with skepticism and conspiracy. To the naked eye, the clock had clearly hit triple zeroes on the broadcast before Broncos safety Micah Davis made contact with the football in the back of the end zone.

The conference's synchronization efforts revealed a jarring disparity: while the NBC feed showed zeroes, the replay system captured a lone, precious second remaining the moment Davis made contact with the ball. Under the letter of the law, a play is whistled dead the instant a player begins from an out-of-bounds position, leaps, and touches the ball in bounds.

The logic is sound, and the rule is undeniable. However, we're left with a bigger, nagging disconnect. Why is the official timing used by the Big Ten's replay center operating on a different wavelength -- however fractional -- than the broadcast clock eyed by millions of fans across the country?

The Big Ten synchronizes all broadcast cameras for the replay system, including a camera on the game clock, 85 minutes before games with a strobe system "to ensure all cameras are aligned." The conference explained that "a direct shot of the game clock in the stadium" was used to make the ruling. That replay center's video, made public after the game, clearly shows one second on the clock when Davis touches the ball. On the NBC broadcast, that wasn't the case.

I generally steer clear of the conspiracy rabbit hole, and maybe it is a total overreaction to suggest the Big Ten actually nailed the call. Still, witnessing that sequence on a standard television feed makes the ensuing outrage entirely understandable. I even began wondering in this litigious era of players, schools and conferences suing each other, if maybe Western Michigan could somehow take this decision to court.

"Not unless Michigan has enacted a Dumbass Football Referee Act," noted sports attorney Tom Mars told me in a text message late Saturday.



The core issue remains: how do we bridge the gap between the digital clock on our screens and the one officials scrutinize? Is synchronization even achievable in our current reality? Only the steady march of time will truly provide an answer, and let's be honest, none of us are breaking the laws of relativity any time soon.

Now, let's dive into the deep end and truly overreact to what was an occasionally chaotic, if sometimes mundane, opening weekend of college football.

LSU might be the best team in the country

If an overhauled roster can erupt for 51 points against a respectable, if uninspiring, Clemson defense in the season opener, what kind of offensive ceiling does Lane Kiffin's squad possess once they find their rhythm?

The question drifted into the realm of the hypothetical as the worst loss of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's career turned into a chore to watch. Clemson was essentially stuck in reverse on the ground until the fourth quarter, falling to minus-10 yards rushing at one point in the third quarter. Kiffin may have assembled a collection of blue-chip mercenaries in a single cycle, but it stands to reason this group is only scratching the surface after only a few months together in Baton Rouge. If that's true, is it really an overreaction to crown them as the nation's top team right now?

The ingredients are there: a veteran signal-caller with playoff reps in Sam Leavitt, a ground attack that bullies opponents, and a defense anchored by returning coordinator Blake Baker.

The No. 1 conversation becomes unavoidable if Kiffin marches back into familiar territory and handles a top-10 Ole Miss team in two weeks.

Oregon will be fine

Is this more like an underreaction? Oregon trailed Boise State, battled back, took the lead, traded punches with Boise State and then held on for a 34-27 win.

The Ducks were subpar running the ball – only two rushes went over 10 yards – and struggled on third (4 for 12) and fourth downs (0 for 3), but there were glimpses of greatness from quarterback Dante Moore and the receivers, particularly Dakorien Moore. The defense also limited the Broncos to 274 yards but didn't force any turnovers.

So, yeah, not the best debut, but watching the game and examining the numbers paints a much clearer picture of an elite team that just had a bad day. The Ducks will still be a factor in the Big Ten race.

But I am concerned about in-game adjustments on offense. It took Oregon too long to develop answers to Boise State's game plan. The loss of offensive coordinator Will Stein could be a bigger deal than I first believed heading into the season. Something to monitor.

Ryan Coleman-Williams will hurt 'Bama

Alabama looked good in a 48-10 win against ECU. The running game, which was a disaster last season, finally appears stable (227 yards) and quarterback Keelon Russell provides a needed dynamic as a runner (though he needs to get a better sense of when to throw the ball away).

Is Alabama a playoff team? Who knows. Debate that all you want, and I'm sure you will, but I'm more concerned about receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams. He led the Tide with 130 yards on five catches, but the stats don't cover up the ugliness. He dropped two passes in the first half on throws he should have easily snagged, doing little to erase doubt after he led the country with 13 drops last season.

The former five-star's route running is sharp, his speed and elusiveness exceptional, but his tendency to leave his feet adds unnecessary difficulty. Call it the yips or an unbreakable technique, but he's gotta find a way to improve. He rebounded later in the game, of course, but he needs to solidify himself as Alabama's go-to guy receiver in pivotal moments – just as he did against Georgia two years ago as a freshman.

Believe me, those moments are going to pop up on that schedule.

Miami has the best offense in the country

Dissect the stats all you want, but I know what I saw in Week 1. My eyes didn't see a better offense with more playmakers than the Miami unit Mario Cristobal and coordinator Shannon Dawson put on display in a 45-6 demolition of Stanford.

Malachi Toney announced himself in the premature Heisman Trophy conversation – and reminded everyone by striking the pose after his three touchdowns – but the key to the success is Duke transfer Darian Mensah. The quarterback threw for a career-high 401 yards and five touchdowns and had only three incomplete passes. There's on target and then there's en fuego. Only four other quarterbacks did what he did Friday night (90%, 400 yards, five TDs) this century, and two of them (Baker Mayfield and Jameis Winston) won the Heisman Trophy.

As much as we want to jump on the Toney bandwagon, and, boy, I'm on it until the wheels fall off, the facilitator deserves a big bump and more attention.

But back to my thesis: Cooper Barkate is an incredible safety blanket at receiver, Josh Moore is a smooth downfield threat, and the running back room is stacked with gamebreakers like Mark Fletcher Jr. and North Dakota State transfer CharMar Brown, a fire-breathing Pokemon if I've ever seen one, bullying linebackers in the middle of the field.

The best offensive unit in the country is stationed in South Beach.

3 coaches may have already sealed their fate

The facade at Rutgers crumbled in spectacular fashion, suffering a 37-21 humiliation at home against a UMass squad that arrived carrying the weight of the country's lengthiest losing skid.

Meanwhile, Dave Aranda watched his Baylor team fall a few agonizing inches shy of a signature upset over Auburn.

As for Dabo Swinney, that 41-point thrashing at the hands of LSU feels less like a temporary dip and more like a precipitous slide toward a career-ending pink slip.

Not all losses are equal, but the opening verse by the coaches set the tone for what's to come. Aranda entered the season on one of the hottest seats in the country and he did nothing to cool it in the 17-16 loss. As you expect, Aranda's defense was solid. They sacked Byrum Brown five times and picked him off three times. Still, the lack of offense and yet another injury to the injury-plagued DJ Lagway doesn't bode well for the remainder of the season. The defense can't do it all for 12 games.

Swinney's decline began years ago with his refusal to embrace the transfer portal or secure elite talent via substantial NIL packages. Although he signed a career-high 11 transfers last offseason, he remains hesitant to fully adapt to college football's modern era. Swinney spent the offseason defending his program by citing past achievements — such as ranking seventh in wins this decade and claiming an ACC championship two years ago — but repeating these same statistics for three consecutive years has worn thin with Clemson fans.

Schiano has already fallen short of expectations and the promise of a stronger, more united Rutgers. He told us in July that this offseason was his first with vertical alignment among the administration and coaches. NIL had improved. The roster, too. "We have the resources that are starting to match expectations," he said.

After the loss as a 29.5-point favorite, you could sense he lost touch with the reality at Rutgers. "Never saw it coming," he told reporters. "And I've been doing this a long time."

The buyouts are expensive. Clemson would owe Swinney at least $57 million. Schiano's buyout is $18.5 million if Rutgers waits until the end of the season. Aranda is in the same neighborhood.

Week 2 is the trap for Schiano. Boston College, picked to finish at the bottom of the ACC, fell 34-15 at Cincinnati in Week 1. Rutgers travels to Chestnut Hill on Friday.

USC looks like a playoff team

Jayden Maiava is off to a blistering start, the defense is doing things the program hasn't achieved in nearly two decades and a slew of freshmen are burning defensive backs in coverage.

USC looks the part of a playoff team through two games. Five of the top six pass-catchers in the 39-0 blowout of Fresno State on Friday night were freshmen or sophomores, and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley each had over 100 yards, something two USC freshmen haven't done since at least 1973, when the school began keeping records. He said in the preseason, and he's following through: Lincoln Riley intends to lean on the youngsters.

And then there is Maiava, who completed 92% of his throws for 349 yards and three touchdowns, the best completion percentage at USC since 1995. He's thrown five touchdowns and only six incompletions through two games.

The story, however, is the defense. Hall of Famer Gary Patterson came in to develop a championship-level unit, and you couldn't ask for a better early return. USC hasn't allowed a point in back-to-back first halves for the first time since 2009. The Trojans scored two safeties Friday, which is believed to be a first in USC history.

Looks like Riley finally has something cooking in Los Angeles -- and it's not the hot bleachers at the LA Coliseum.

Flowers for Tarleton State

Tarleton State held on for a 20-13 win at Bowling Green, giving the Texans their second FBS win in as many seasons. The FCS program jumped from Division II after a few playoff runs there. The athletics department has been actively seeking a spot in the FBS, while the likes of Sacramento State managed to snag a spot in the MAC. If you're curious, the Texans already have more wins against MAC teams this season than the Hornets, who bought their way into the conference this year and lost at Eastern Michigan in Week 0.

Something tells me Tarleton State will get its wish fulfilled and move up to the FBS sooner rather than later. The Texans already have an incredible basketball arena, and the department's commitment is in place to compete at the next level.