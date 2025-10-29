The College Football Playoffs don't start for more than a month, but for two-loss SEC teams like Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee, they essentially start on Saturday. Those teams are all part of top-20 matchups as the No. 14 Vols host No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 20 Texas hosts No. 9 Vanderbilt, a one-loss team with a bit more margin for now. A loss for Texas, Oklahoma or Tennessee, could be a fatal blow to their CFP chances. The latest Week 10 college football odds list Tennessee at -3 and Texas at -2.5 in their respective must-win matchups.

Other Week 10 college football lines of notes include top-ranked Ohio State (-20.5) against Penn State, No. 5 Georgia (-7) vs. Florida and No. 24 Utah (-8.5) vs. No. 17 Cincinnati. Before locking in any Week 10 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famous sports betting newsletter. He has also won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 college football betting picks, going 64-43 and returning more than 16 units, finishing the season as SportsLine's top expert. He enters Week 10 of this season on an 21-7 run on his official SportsLine college football picks as well. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Week 10

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 10: He's backing No. 7 Ole Miss (-12.5) to cover at home against South Carolina in a 7 p.m. ET kick on Saturday. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels picked up a big road win against Oklahoma in Week 9, giving them a clear path forward to the CFP field.

South Carolina, meanwhile, has been one of the underperforming SEC teams this season. The Gamecocks almost pulled off a shocker against Alabama last week, but fell just short. They've lost both their road games by more than a touchdown thus far, and the trends point to comfortable win for the Rebels in this one.

"The Rebels (-10) won impressively at Williams-Brice last season in 27-3 romp," Marshall told SportsLine."The Gamecocks have to feel a bit snakebitten, losing last three outright. SC is 0-2 vs. the line on road this season. Ole Miss, meanwhile, is 4-1 vs. the line at Vaught-Hemingway this season. Tech edge-slight to Ole Miss, based on team trends." Go to SportsLine to see all of Marshall's picks.

How to make college football picks for Week 10

College football odds for Week 10 notable games

(odds subject to change)

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee (+5.5, 54.5)

FIU vs. Missouri State (-3.5, 50.5)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina (+5.5, 55.5)

Tulane vs. UTSA (+3.5, 55.5)

Friday, Oct. 31

Memphis vs. Rice (+14, 49.5)

North Carolina vs. Syracuse (-2.5, 45.5)

Saturday, Nov. 1

Penn State vs. Ohio State (-20.5, 43.5)

Miami vs. SMU (+12.5, 50.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Texas (-2.5, 44.5)

Army vs. Air Force (-1.5, 48.5)

Notre Dame vs. Boston College (+28.5, 56.5)

Georgia vs. Florida (+7, 50.5)

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss (-12.5, 54.5)

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee (-3, 56.5)

USC vs. Nebraska (+6.5, 59.5)

Cincinnati vs. Utah (-8.5, 55.5)