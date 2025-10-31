Halloween weekend in college football is usually a recipe for chaos, though the weather in Week 10 might not be as big of a factor as it was in previous weeks. Some games on the East Coast may see some spinoff systems from Hurricane Melissa, but the majority of the country is going to be in the clear. However, there still are some games worth monitoring when it comes to the elements for Week 10.

No. 12 Notre Dame at Boston College (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

The Irish should be fine withstanding temperatures in the mid 50s, but there could be some substantial wind gusts up to 30 mph with a steady breeze at 12-16 mph throughout the contest. The Irish are massive 28.5-point favorites in this game and the total is 56.5, so sportsbooks don't see the weather making much of an impact on the outcome.

No. 18 Oklahoma at No. 14 Tennessee (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

Temperatures should be fine in Knoxville, but there's expected to be some rain chances throughout the day. If those storm systems get thrown off by even a few hours, it could mean some early showers to start this contest. Both these offenses rely on explosive plays from their quarterbacks through the air, and if the field is sloppy, it might mean more mistakes from defenders early. For now, everything looks alright, but the total has moved down slightly from 56.5 to 55.5 in the latest consensus odds.

It's not a game in the Pacific Northwest without some rain. There's going to be steady rain in Corvallis, though the exact timing of the heaviest stuff remains in flux. The total for this contest is down from 49.5 to 47.5, and I'd lean to the Under given how these teams have played so far this season offensively. Washington State and Oregon State and 111th and 112th, respectively, in scoring offense this season.