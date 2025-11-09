No. 5 Georgia's game at Mississippi State on Saturday had all the makings of a trap spot. The Bulldogs were coming off a dramatic rivalry win over Florida and had to travel cowbell country ahead of next week's top-15 showdown with Texas. Against that backdrop, UGA turned in its most complete game of the season.

After falling behind 7-0, Georgia scored 38 unanswered points and cruised to a 41-21 victory. It was a complete offensive showing from the Bulldogs, who got a career-high 181 rushing yards from Nate Frazier. It was the most rushing yards in a game by a Georgia player since 2018.

Challenging tests against No. 13 Texas and No. 16 Georgia Tech still await, but Georgia's offense may be hitting its stride at the right time. Saturday's showing was the second time in the past three games the Bulldogs have virtually been unstoppable.

We are handing out grades evaluating every team that started or ended the day with national championship odds of +3000 or better.

2025 national championship odds listed below courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Teams listed in order of their AP Top 25 ranking.

No. 1 Ohio State



Grade: B+

Result: 34-10 win at Purdue

Title odds: +210

Ohio State put a slow start in the rearview (it was 3-0 Purdue after the first quarter) and scored 34 unanswered while cruising to another dominant victory.

Purdue's only touchdown came in garbage time, although it did allow the Boilermakers to squeak out a win against the spread. It's hard to be overly critical of the Buckeyes since they were never in any real danger. But star quarterback Julian Sayin gets dinged for throwing his first interception since Sept. 13. It was a rather ugly pick in the end zone.

No. 2 Indiana

Grade: C+

Result: 27-24 win at at Penn State

Title odds: +550

Indiana sputtered and stammered, blowing a 20-7 lead and finding itself in need of late-game heroics. They came in the form of two unreal catches, including a go-ahead, toe-tapping grab by Omar Cooper Jr. with 36 seconds left. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza needed the redemption after a costly fourth quarter interception. The Hoosiers' defense also left something to be desired against a previously woebegone Penn State offense. IU was lucky to survive without its best.

No. 3 Texas A&M

Grade: A-

Result: 38-17 win at No. 22 Missouri

Title odds: +700

Texas A&M feasted on a Missouri team playing with its third-string quarterback. The Aggies didn't give up a score until late in the third quarter and were never truly in danger. The Aggies' offense did its part after a slow start by dominating time of possession, taking care of the football and producing explosive plays in both the running and passing games.

No. 4 Alabama

Grade: B-

Result: 20-9 win vs. LSU

Title odds: +800

Alabama's running game was virtually nonexistent again, and its passing attack was a tick off. As a result, things got surprisingly tense in the fourth quarter. Per usual, the defense bent without breaking and delivered big plays at clutch moments. This wasn't Bama's best effort, but it was still good enough to cover the spread.

No. 12 Oklahoma offers a stiffer test Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Alabama will need to be better than it was vs. LSU.

No. 5 Georgia

Grade: A

Result: 41-21 win at Mississippi State

Title odds: +1000

Georgia scored 38 unanswered points en route to a 41-21 win at Mississippi State. The spot profiled as a trap game a week after the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party and a week before No. 11 Texas comes to town, but the Bulldogs were hitting on all cylinders offensively and dialed up plenty of big plays in the passing game, too.

The defense locked in after allowing an early touchdown and held Mississippi State's high-powered veer and shoot attack in check.

No. 6 Ole Miss

Grade: A

Result: 49-0 win vs. The Citadel

Title odds: +1700

Ole Miss handled its glorified November scrimmage with poise, racking up 603 yards and cruising to an easy victory. Star tight end Dae'Quan Wright, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, left in the first half and did not return. That was of some concern. But the Rebels were able to minimize the workload for their starters after jumping out to a 35-0 halftime lead.

No. 8 Texas Tech

Grade: A-

Result: 29-7 win vs. BYU

Title odds: +1700

Texas Tech's first win over an AP top 10 team since 2012 came in dominant fashion. The Red Raiders limited BYU to 4 of 17 on third and fourth down attempts and kept the Cougars off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter. A 3-0 edge in the turnover battle made life easier on a TTU offense that didn't play its best. The Cougars were inept, but Texas Tech's defensive disruptiveness had a lot to do with it.

No. 9 Oregon

Grade: C+

Result: 18-16 win at No. 20 Iowa

Title odds: +1700

Give Oregon credit for squeaking out a win in nasty weather against a great defensive opponent inside a hostile environment. But the Ducks' defense put the team's playoff hopes in a precarious position by surrendering a 93-yard go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. Oregon didn't score a touchdown over the final three quarters. A win's a win, but this team is still searching for the elite gear that it appeared to have earlier in the season.

No. 10 Notre Dame

Grade: A-

Result: 49-10 win vs. Navy

Title odds: +1100

Notre Dame turned on the jets in the third quarter and pulled away for a dominant victory against a potentially tricky opponent. Style points and optics are important for a Fighting Irish team with two losses and a dearth of big-time victories. Given the snowy conditions, they did an impressive job of pulling away and looking the part of a playoff-caliber team.