The Big 12 doesn't often get the same spotlight as the SEC and Big Ten, especially, but it provides perhaps the top matchup in Week 11 of college football. No. 8 BYU takes on No. 9 Texas Tech in a battle of teams with conference championship and College Football Playoff aspirations. The latest Week 11 college football odds list the Red Raiders as 11.5-point favorites, despite the Cougars being one of four undefeated teams left standing in FBS.

Other Week 11 college football lines of note include No. 3 Texas A&M (-7) vs. No. 19 Missouri, No 4 Alabama (-10.5) vs. LSU, No. 2 Indiana (-14.5) vs. Penn State and No. 6 Oregon (-6.5) vs. Iowa on CBS and Paramount+.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famous sports betting newsletter. He has also won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 college football betting picks, going 64-43 and returning more than 16 units, finishing the season as SportsLine's top expert. He enters Week 11 of this season on an 24-10 run on his official SportsLine college football picks as well. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique that evaluates all the trends, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 11 and evaluated each matchup.

Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 11: He's backing top-ranked Ohio State (-29.5) to cover at Purdue in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. The Buckeyes are 8-0 straight up and 7-0-1 against the spread this season, giving them the best cover rate in the country.

They've been favored by 14.5 points or more in their past four Big Ten contests and have covered with room to spare in all those games, so the big line shouldn't be too much of a challenge in this spot.

"The Buckeyes haven't lost to the Boilermakers since Urban Meyer was routed by Jeff Brohm 49-20 back in 2018," Marshall told SportsLine. "OSU has now covered five straight and seven of eight this season, has won last 12 outright and 11-1 vs. line in those games since 13-10 loss vs. Michigan at end of 2024 regular season."

How to make college football picks for Week 11

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup, and he's backing a quarterback who is 16-6 against the spread since arriving on campus.

College football odds for Week 11

College football odds for Week 11 notable games

(odds subject to change)

Saturday, Nov. 8

Indiana vs. Penn State (+14.5, 49.5)

Georgia vs. Mississippi State (+9.5, 56.5)

BYU vs. Texas Tech (-11.5, 51.5)

Ohio State vs. Purdue (+29.5, 49.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn (+6.5, 45.5)

Texas A&M vs. Missouri (+7, 48.5)

Florida State vs. Clemson (-1.5, 56.5)

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-27.5, 55.5)

LSU vs. Alabama (-10.5, 49.5)