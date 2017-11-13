College football Week 12 opening lines: Major favorites all over the country

The last two weeks of college football have been fantastic, haven't they? Not only have we had crucial matchups between ranked teams serving as de facto playoff games, but we had exciting results and a few upsets.

It was wonderful.

Next week? Next week isn't as wonderful. Using the AP Top 25, there's only one game scheduled between ranked teams. That wouldn't be too bad if not for the fact that all the other top 25 teams are scheduled to play games they should win easily.

Seriously, of every game with an opening line among the top 25 right now, only four of them have point spreads in the single digits.

No. 5 Wisconsin opens as an 8.5-point favorite over No. 19 Michigan in what will be considered the biggest game of the week. Then there's No. 11 TCU, which is coming off a loss to Oklahoma, and is a seven-point favorite against Texas Tech.

No. 24 West Virginia is favored by three against Texas, and No. 25 NC State opened as a pick 'em on the road at Wake Forest in the other two games.

Here are all the opening lines for this week's top 25 games.

No. 2. Miami (-17.5) vs. Virginia

No. 3. Oklahoma (-35) at Kansas

No 5. Wisconsin (-8.5) vs. No. 19 Michigan

No. 6. Auburn (-37) vs. UL-Monroe

No 7. Georgia (-22) vs. Kentucky

No. 8. Ohio State (-38.5) vs. Illinois

No. 9. Notre Dame (-18.5) vs. Navy

No. 10. Oklahoma State (-17.5) vs. Kansas State

No. 11. TCU (-7) at Texas Tech

No. 12. USC (-13.5) vs. UCLA

No. 13. Penn State (-24) vs. Nebraska

No. 14. UCF (-14) at Temple

No. 16. Washington (-17.5) vs. Utah

No. 17. Mississippi State (-11.5) at Arkansas

No. 18. Memphis (-11.5) vs. SMU

No. 20. Stanford (-17.5) vs. California

No. 21. LSU (-14) at Tennessee

No. 23. South Florida (-23) vs. Tulsa

No. 24. West Virginia (-3) vs. Texas

No. 25. NC State (Pick'em) at Wake Forest



No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Clemson are playing against FCS opponents, and there are no lines listed for their games.