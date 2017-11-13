College football Week 12 opening lines: Major favorites all over the country
Vegas isn't expecting many close games next week in the top 25
The last two weeks of college football have been fantastic, haven't they? Not only have we had crucial matchups between ranked teams serving as de facto playoff games, but we had exciting results and a few upsets.
It was wonderful.
Next week? Next week isn't as wonderful. Using the AP Top 25, there's only one game scheduled between ranked teams. That wouldn't be too bad if not for the fact that all the other top 25 teams are scheduled to play games they should win easily.
Seriously, of every game with an opening line among the top 25 right now, only four of them have point spreads in the single digits.
No. 5 Wisconsin opens as an 8.5-point favorite over No. 19 Michigan in what will be considered the biggest game of the week. Then there's No. 11 TCU, which is coming off a loss to Oklahoma, and is a seven-point favorite against Texas Tech.
No. 24 West Virginia is favored by three against Texas, and No. 25 NC State opened as a pick 'em on the road at Wake Forest in the other two games.
Here are all the opening lines for this week's top 25 games.
No. 2. Miami (-17.5) vs. Virginia
No. 3. Oklahoma (-35) at Kansas
No 5. Wisconsin (-8.5) vs. No. 19 Michigan
No. 6. Auburn (-37) vs. UL-Monroe
No 7. Georgia (-22) vs. Kentucky
No. 8. Ohio State (-38.5) vs. Illinois
No. 9. Notre Dame (-18.5) vs. Navy
No. 10. Oklahoma State (-17.5) vs. Kansas State
No. 11. TCU (-7) at Texas Tech
No. 12. USC (-13.5) vs. UCLA
No. 13. Penn State (-24) vs. Nebraska
No. 14. UCF (-14) at Temple
No. 16. Washington (-17.5) vs. Utah
No. 17. Mississippi State (-11.5) at Arkansas
No. 18. Memphis (-11.5) vs. SMU
No. 20. Stanford (-17.5) vs. California
No. 21. LSU (-14) at Tennessee
No. 23. South Florida (-23) vs. Tulsa
No. 24. West Virginia (-3) vs. Texas
No. 25. NC State (Pick'em) at Wake Forest
No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Clemson are playing against FCS opponents, and there are no lines listed for their games.
