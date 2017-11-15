College football Week 12 picks, odds: Notre Dame, Wisconsin take care of business

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright.

The underdogs in the Big Ten just got dogged last week, but I could still count on Florida. Last week, I was 1-2 on the regular picks, but got a hit with UAB on my upset special. My record for the season is now 18-13-2, and 4-7 on the upset specials.

After two weeks of blockbuster games, most of the good teams are dogging it this week. The only game we have between opponents ranked in the AP poll is Michigan at Wisconsin.

Week 12 Picks

Michigan at Wisconsin (-7.5): Wisconsin has been dominant against pretty much all comers this year. Not one team has played within 7.5 points of the Badgers. Purdue came the closest in a 17-9 loss a month ago. You can argue that Michigan is the best team Wisconsin has played, but I'll take Iowa in that argument. I do not trust Michigan's offense in this matchup. Pick: Wisconsin (-7.5)

Navy vs Notre Dame (-17.5): Navy is still a good team, but the Midshipmen are not quite what they have been the last couple of years. In particular, I do not expect Navy to be able to take the run away from the Irish the way Miami did. Notre Dame is too big and physical. Pick: Notre Dame (-17.5)

UAB at Florida (-10.5): I was so tempted to ride the Blazers one more week as the upset special, but I chickened out. It is hard to imagine the Gators as double-digit favorites against anyone right now. Since the injury to Luke Del Rio, Florida has only scored 20 points once, which was last week at South Carolina. Pick: UAB (+10.5)

Upset of the Week

Arizona State at Oregon State (+7): Oregon State has been more competitive, especially at home, since coach Gary Andersen was replaced by Cory Hall. In the two home games since Hall took over, the Beavers lost by three points to Colorado and by just one to Stanford. Now, it's senior day and they get one last shot at a home win against Arizona State. Third time is the charm. Pick: Oregon State (+7)

Other CFP candidates in action

Virginia at Miami (-19.5) Pick: Virginia

UL Monroe at Auburn (-36.5) Pick: UL Monroe