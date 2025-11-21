There are several games with College Football Playoff implications in Week 13, but perhaps none are bigger for both squads than No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 15 USC on CBS and Paramount+. It likely serves as an elimination game for the two-loss Trojans, while a loss for Oregon would give the Ducks two, and likely have them more on the bubble come selection time. The latest Week 13 college football odds list the Ducks as 10-point home favorites.

Other Week 13 college football lines of note include No. 8 Oklahoma (-6.5) vs. No. 22 Missouri, No. 12 Utah (-17.5) vs. Kansas State and No. 20 Tennessee (-4) vs. Florida. Before locking in any Week 13 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famous sports betting newsletter. He has also won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 college football betting picks, going 64-43 and returning more than 16 units, finishing the season as SportsLine's top expert. He entered Week 13 of this season on an 33-22 run on his official SportsLine college football picks as well, returning more than $800 for $100 bettors. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique that evaluates all the trends, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 13 and evaluated each matchup. You can head to SportsLine to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 13

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 13: He's backing Missouri (+6.5) to cover on the road at noon ET on Saturday against Oklahoma in a game he also says will go Under the total (42.5). Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula (ankle) has at least a chance to play for the first time since late October as he's listed as questionable on the availability report.

The Sooners have two losses, but have also piled up an impressive list of wins that includes Alabama, Tennessee and Michigan. Missouri, however, has lost by more than one score just one time this season, and Marshall says the trends points to a competitive game in Norman.

"The Tigers won and covered (-3) 30-23 last season at Columbia. Mizzou has only played two road games to this point in 2025 and is 1-1 straight up and against the spread," Marshall told SportsLine. "Mizzou, however, is on a 12-5-1 spread run since mid 2024. The Sooners have failed to cover the last two at Norman this campaign, and road team has actually covered in last four OU games. The Sooners are also 9-2 to the uUnder since late 2024."

How to make college football picks for Week 13

College football odds for Week 13 notable games

(odds subject to change)

Friday, Nov. 21

Florida State vs. NC State (+6.5, 59.5)

Hawaii vs. UNLV (-2.5, 64.5)

Saturday, Nov. 22

Rutgers vs. Ohio State (-32.5, 55.5)

Miami vs. Virginia Tech (+18.5, 48.5)

Missouri vs. Oklahoma (-6.5, 42.5)

Arkansas vs. Texas (-8.5, 57.5)

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt (-8.5, 54.5)

USC vs. Oregon (-10, 59.5)

Michigan vs. Maryland (+14, 46.5)

Kansas State vs. Utah (-17.5, 51.5)

Tennessee vs. Florida (+4, 57.5)

BYU vs. Cincinnati (+2.5, 55.5)