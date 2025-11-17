We saw a lot of movement this week in the power rankings as the top teams start to separate themselves from the field. We also say goodbye to the Texas Longhorns from the College Football Playoff picture. That means Texas and Penn State - the top two teams in the preseason polls - won't even make the playoff. Welcome to college football in 2025.

Each week during the season, I'll break down the rankings by tiers so bettors can see where I cut off each group. I'll also move teams based on results, discuss changes in the betting market and set the hypothetical point spread from Tier 1 compared to the rest of the tiers.

Stop by the SportsLine college football Discord channel or hit me up on X at @TheTomCasale to let me know if you agree or disagree with the rankings.

College football Week 13 power ratings

Tier 1

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Texas A&M Aggies

3. Indiana Hoosiers

4. Georgia Bulldogs

As we approach Thanksgiving, there are four teams that deserve to be in Tier 1. Georgia stumbled against Alabama but the Bulldogs have improved throughout the season. I rate all these teams very close but Georgia is the one that intrigues me the most heading into the playoff. The Bulldogs look to be peaking at the right time.

Texas A&M was headed for Tier 2 until an insane second half comeback against South Carolina. The Aggies have navigated a tough schedule and are closing in on an undefeated regular season, trip to the SEC title game, and potential top-two seed in the CFP.

Tier 2 (+2 from Tier 1)

5. Alabama Crimson Tide

6. Ole Miss Rebels

7. Oregon Ducks

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The teams in Tier 2 are rated close together and just a step below the top four. Alabama falls down a tier after losing to Oklahoma. The Tide now need to beat rival Auburn or could miss the playoff for the second straight season.

I have been writing for the past few weeks that Notre Dame is worth a bet to win the National Championship. The Irish not only passed a tough road test at Pitt on Saturday, but they passed it with flying colors. Notre Dame looks really good right now and the biggest improvement from early in the season is the defensive front. The Irish are a lock for the playoff with two more wins and they are a team no one wants to face.

All these teams are serious contenders to win the National Championship, although I would make them slight underdogs against any of the top four on a neutral field.

Tier 3 (+4 from Tier 1)

9. Oklahoma Sooners

10. Texas Tech Red Raiders

11. Vanderbilt Commodores

Oklahoma moves back up to Tier 3 after its upset at Alabama. The Sooners still have two challenging home games against Missouri and LSU. However, win those and the Sooners are in the 12-team field. Oklahoma faced the toughest schedule in the country and I can't see the committee leaving it out with just two losses.

I keep saying it but watch out for Texas Tech in the playoff. The Red Raiders rank No. 1 in the "Casale Trenches Ratings." Teams that dominate on both the offensive and defensive lines can beat anyone. Texas Tech to win the National Championship at +1400 is worth a look.

Tier 4 (+8 from Tier 1)

12. Michigan Wolverines

13. Texas Longhorns

14. USC Trojans

15. Utah Utes

Tier 4 are all quality teams, although it's going to be difficult for any to reach the CFP. Michigan has the best chance with an upset win over Ohio State in the season finale.

Texas is done after getting blasted by Georgia. Things just never came together for the Longhorns this season. Arch Manning, the offensive line and defense were all major disappointments, especially in big games.

Tier 5 (+11 from Tier 1)

16. Miami Hurricanes

17. BYU Cougars

18. Missouri Tigers

I make these three teams roughly 11-point dogs on a neutral field against the four teams in Tier 1. BYU has the most to play for moving forward. The Cougars are on track to reach the Big 12 Championship and would earn an automatic playoff berth if they upset Texas Tech. However, the Cougars have a tough road test this week at Cincinnati where they are around 3-point underdogs.

Missouri can get back in the playoff conversation with a win at Oklahoma on Saturday, although the Tigers would still likely be one of the first couple of teams out of the field. Miami's win over Notre Dame really helps its case but the Canes need a lot to happen to make the field with losses to Louisville and SMU.

Tier 6 (+14 from Tier 1)

19. SMU Mustangs

20. Tennessee Volunteers

SMU is No. 19 but the Mustangs still have a path to the playoff. Four teams in the ACC have one loss right now. SMU needs to beat Louisville and Cal and get a little help but it is still in the hunt to win the ACC. So, I'm saying there's a chance.