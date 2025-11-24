Another college football season has gone by in a blink of an eye. This will be the final week of the betting power rankings with the regular season coming to an end on Saturday. The top two teams in my rankings - Ohio State and Texas A&M - each have tough rivalry games this week, while Indiana is a big favorite to defeat Purdue and end the regular season undefeated.

By the way, the top two teams in my initial power rankings were Texas and Penn State. Spoiler: It didn't end well for either team. Let's see how the final Top 25 shakes out.

I break down the rankings by tiers so bettors can see where I cut off each group. I also move teams based on results, discuss changes in the betting market and set the hypothetical point spread from Tier 1 compared to the rest of the tiers.

College football Week 14 power ratings

Tier 1

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Texas A&M Aggies

3. Indiana Hoosiers

4. Georgia Bulldogs

As we approach Thanksgiving, there are four teams that deserve to be in Tier 1. Georgia stumbled against Alabama but the Bulldogs have improved throughout the season. I rate all these teams very close but Georgia is the one that intrigues me the most heading into the playoff. The Bulldogs look to be peaking at the right time but have a tricky game against Georgia Tech this weekend.

Ohio State and Texas A&M each have tough road games against hated rivals. The Aggies are small favorites over Texas, while the Buckeyes are laying 10 in the Big House against Michigan. A close loss really wouldn't hurt either team much in my power rankings. They have both been too dominant over the course of the season.

Tier 2 (+2 from Tier 1)

5. Alabama Crimson Tide

6. Ole Miss Rebels

7. Oregon Ducks

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The teams in Tier 2 are rated close together and just a step below the top four. I have been writing for the past few weeks that Notre Dame is worth a bet to win the National Championship. The Irish are dominating on both sides of the ball right now. The biggest improvement from early in the season is a defensive front that got pushed around in the opener versus Miami. Notre Dame is a lock for the playoff and a team no one wants to face.

All these teams are serious contenders to win the National Championship, although I would make them slight underdogs against any of the top four on a neutral field.

Tier 3 (+4 from Tier 1)

9. Oklahoma Sooners

10. Texas Tech Red Raiders

11. Vanderbilt Commodores

12. Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma got past Missouri and now needs to beat LSU to make the 12-team field. The Sooners faced the toughest schedule in the country and I can't see the committee leaving them out with just two losses. The loss to Texas is key because I believe most human beings know quarterback John Mateer had no business playing in that game. It's win and in for the Sooners.

I keep saying it but watch out for Texas Tech in the playoff. The Red Raiders rank No. 1 in the "Casale Trenches Ratings." Teams that dominate on both the offensive and defensive lines can beat anyone. Texas Tech to win the National Championship at +1200 is worth a look.

In my opinion, Vanderbilt is a playoff team. However, I think the Commodores will be one of the last teams out of the field. It's a shame because Vanderbilt is good enough to make a run and it would be great for college football to see them in the playoff.

Texas can get back in the conversation with an upset over Texas A&M. I'm sure the committee is dying to sneak the Longhorns in the field, although I believe they need a lot of help to make it. While a win over A&M helps the resume, I don't think it will be enough.

Tier 4 (+9 from Tier 1)

13. Michigan Wolverines

14. Miami Hurricanes

15. BYU Cougars

16. Utah Utes

Tier 4 are all quality teams, although it's going to be difficult for any to reach the College Football Playoff. Michigan has the best chance with an upset win over Ohio State this week.

Miami has one of the best wins of the season over Notre Dame. The problem for the Canes is they don't have another good win. I can't see the Canes making the field. Let's be honest, the ACC was horrible this year. They don't deserve two teams in the playoff.

The most interesting team to me is BYU. The committee has shown it thinks making the conference title game plays a big part in the decision process. Let's say BYU loses a close game to Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship. The Cougars would have two losses, but both would be against the same team. Is BYU in? I say no, although I wouldn't be shocked to see the Cougars make it in that scenario.

Tier 5 (+13 from Tier 1)

17. Tennessee Volunteers

18. USC Trojans

19. SMU Mustangs

20. Missouri Tigers

I make these four teams roughly 13-point dogs on a neutral field against the four in Tier 1. The only one with a chance to make the playoff is SMU. If the Mustangs win the ACC, they get the automatic bid. If not, we can bet against Virginia in the first round.