Week 2 of the college football season offers a handful of premium matchups and no shortage of premium college football betting choices at Caesars Sportsbook, which is offering hundreds of different options. Whether you're looking to bet on a mid-major going up against one of the best teams in the nation or a battle of premier programs, Caesars Sportsbook has you covered.

The marquee matchups on the schedule are battles between the premier programs in the sport, and we've made a parlay at Caesars that pays out at +418 (wager $100, win $418). The parlay covers Ole Miss vs. Kentucky, Kansas vs. Missouri and Michigan vs. Oklahoma. The parlay was made in concert with the SportsLine Projection Model, which has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money line and over/under college football picks in 2024.

Caesars Sportsbook Week 2 college football parlay

No. 20 Ole Miss -9 at Kentucky

Lane Kiffin is eager for revenge after last season's debacle of a loss to Kentucky. The Wildcats were decidedly not good in conference play, but they still managed to topple the Rebs -- a loss that contributed to Ole Miss missing the College Football Playoff. The Rebs are contenders once again, while it may be another long season for the Wildcats. The SportsLine Projection Model has Ole Miss covering in 63% of its simulations.

Missouri -238 vs. Kansas

One of the sport's most bitter rivalries is at long last renewed, and while Kansas is popular sleeper pick, the home team is a heavy favorite at Caesars -- and for good reason. Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers has won 21 games over the last two years and could find themselves ranked soon. A win over the Jayhawks -- which the SportsLine Projection Model is forecasting in a whopping 79% of its simulations -- will help them get there.

No. 15 Michigan -5 at No. 18 Oklahoma

Arguably the biggest game of the week features two teams looking to prove themselves -- both to their fans and the selection committee. Tumultuous times at Michigan have been somewhat smoothed over by the arrival of heralded QB prospect Bryce Underwood, while Brent Venables has to slay this Big Ten foe before wrestling with an SEC schedule that's considerably more difficult than what the Sooners were used to in the Big 12. The model has the Wolverines covering in 63% of its simulations.