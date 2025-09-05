We're onto Week 2 of the college football season, and there are weather spots that bettors should be aware of for this slate. While there isn't any extreme wind, a few games have seen their totals drop by more than two points due to rainy forecasts.

Knowing a game's weather conditions is an important part of college football betting, so let's check out three Week 2 games where the total has swung by at least 2.5 points, with the weather being a potential factor.

FIU at Penn State (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET)

There is a nearly 60% chance of precipitation for Saturday afternoon in Happy Valley, including a thunderstorm in AccuWeather's forecast. Penn State has one of the stingiest defenses in the nation, but the weather is also a factor as to why this total has dropped from 56.5 to 54.

UAB at Navy (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

There are thunderstorms projected in the Annapolis area from Saturday afternoon to Saturday evening, so make sure to keep an eye out for any delays. With a 55% chance of precipitation, this total has been bet down to 58.5 at FanDuel after reaching as high as 61.5.

Miami (OH) at Rutgers (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

There were 65 points scored in Rutgers' Week 1 34-31 victory over Ohio, but the total for Miami (OH) at Rutgers sits at 45.5 at DraftKings after it opened at 48.5. There is a thunderstorm expected Saturday afternoon in Piscataway, as well as a 62% chance of precipitation.