College Football Week 3 expert picks and predictions: Pros all over Penn State, Alabama
Professional college football bettors are loving UNLV and Auburn this weekend
A wild Saturday of college football awaits and bettors -- both casual and professional -- are loading up. They're getting down on a slew of high-profile, must-see matchups in Week 3. Auburn is a 10.5-point favorite over LSU, Oklahoma State is laying two points to Boise State, Alabama is giving three touchdowns to Ole Miss in Oxford, Texas is favored by 3.5 over visiting USC and Ohio State is a massive 12.5-point chalk vs. TCU in a virtual home game for the Horned Frogs. Some college football spreads have moved several points.
With so many eye-popping games and so many college football lines on the move, you'll want to know what the "sharps" are picking. They're the guys who make their entire living betting sports.
SportsLine tapped into its Vegas and offshore sources to see who the pros are on. What they found out: they're all over Penn State for the No. 11 Nittany Lions' home game against Kent State. One highly respected wiseguy made a "large five-figure bet" on Penn State -34.5 at MGM Resorts, prompting MGM to take dramatic action.
"The person who played that at 34.5 is very sharp and it was such a big bet, we moved all the way to 36," Jeff Stoneback, director of trading for MGM Resorts sportsbooks, told SportsLine.
SportsLine's insiders also said pro bettors hammered Alabama for its 7 p.m. ET game at Ole Miss. You can no longer find any line under three touchdowns for that SEC clash.
Houston is another team that caught the sharps' eye, according to The Greek Sportsbook and Sports Interaction. Sharps pounded the Cougars +3 at Texas Tech, slashing the line two points.
Who else are the pros pounding Saturday? Visit SportsLine to see which college football teams Vegas pros are hammering, plus see which sides of LSU-Auburn, Ohio State-TCU and USC-Texas are getting all the action, all from pros who make their money on college football.
