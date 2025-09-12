There were a few college football games impacted by weather in Week 2, including delays that occurred in Troy vs. Clemson, Austin Peay vs. Georgia and UAB vs. Navy. While forecasted bad weather doesn't mean an automatic bet on the Under, it can certainly impact the flow of a game.

UAB-Navy had two hour-long weather delays in the second quarter. The first one came when Navy led 21-14 with 11:39 remaining in the second quarter with UAB on the Navy 24-yard line. UAB scored a touchdown with 11:19 left in the second quarter once play resumed to make it 21-21, and then the teams were delayed again with 6:25 left in the second quarter.

After that second delay, the teams combined for just 20 points in the final 41 minutes after scoring 42 points in the first 19. I'm also sure everyone remembers the NFL season opener where the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles combined for three points in the second half with their weather delay after a 21-20 halftime score.

So let's check out weather spots to keep an eye on for this, with two of three games with rain currently in the forecast ironically in the Sunshine State.

South Florida at Miami FL (4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday)

Who would've thought that this would be one of the biggest Week 3 contests before the season kicked off? South Florida has already knocked off Boise State and Florida, while Miami picked up a huge Week 1 victory over Notre Dame. There are thunderstorms forecasted for the remainder of the week in Miami, including potential storms on Saturday afternoon. There is nearly an 80% chance of rain during the day on Saturday, as well as 80% humidity. Interestingly, this total has been bet up after reaching as low as 52.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, as it's currently up to 56.5.

FAU at FIU (6 p.m. ET, Saturday)

FIU is also located in Miami, so it'll be quite similar to the weather in USF-Miami. FAU-FIU is kicking off 90 minutes later, but there are still scattered thunderstorms projected. The chance of rain on Saturday evening is slightly lower than during the afternoon but still at 70%. Yet, this is another total that has crept up after opening at 57.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with it now residing at 58.5.

Utah at Wyoming (8 p.m. ET, Saturday)

The weather forecast is calling for lighter rain in Laramie compared to Miami, peaking at about a 35% chance of precipitation at 6 p.m. ET before dropping to a 10% chance around kickoff. So it'll be wet, and there will be some wind (around 11 MPH) throughout the contest. This total hasn't budged much, first dropping from 48.5 to 47.5 before being bet back up to 48.5.