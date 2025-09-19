There were once again a few weather delays that impacted the college football slate in Week 3. The opening kickoff for USC at Purdue was delayed by 3.5 hours due to lightning, while Oregon State at Texas Tech was paused in the first quarter for nearly 2.5 hours due to lightning.

There were also a couple delays in Florida, with FAU at FIU and USF at Miami both impacted. September games in Florida have been a common theme in this article, and it's no different in Week 4. Florida is in its peak hurricane season this month, so there are storms all throughout September, and that can impact field conditions as well as potential delays.

Here are the Week 4 weather spots to keep an eye on.

North Carolina at UCF (3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday)

Bill Belichick and his bunch head to Orlando to square off against UCF, as the Tar Heels look to move to 3-1 on the season. But this contest will feature tough conditions, including a 55% chance of precipitation, wind gusts of up to 20 MPH and a possibility of thunderstorms throughout the afternoon in Orlando. This total has already fallen from 51.5 to 47.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Delaware at FIU (6 p.m. ET, Saturday)

There's a higher chance of rain in Miami on Saturday compared to Orlando, but the wind won't have as much of an impact. There is an 88% chance of rain and a 53% chance of thunderstorms, yet the wind is forecasted to top out at about 12 MPH. Watch out for potential delays, but this total has actually climbed up from 54.5 to 56.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Florida at Miami FL (7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday)

Here is another Saturday night game in Miami, and this contest kicking off 90 minutes later than Delaware-FIU likely won't help it avoid the potential rain and storm. Interestingly, this total has dropped from 55.5 to 50.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, but that is certainly aided by the fact that Florida's offense has looked poor against FBS competition.