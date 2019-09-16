College football Week 5 kickoff times: Alabama vs. Ole Miss picked for SEC on CBS
The Tide and the Rebels will play at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
Alabama and Ole Miss will take the top spotlight on Saturday as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
The Week 5 slate in the SEC includes a couple of nonconference matchups with Vanderbilt hosting Northern Illinois and Florida hosting Towson, so the Tide and Rebels got the nod over Texas A&M-Arkansas in Arlington, Mississippi State at Auburn and the SEC East showdown between Kentucky and South Carolina in Columbia.
While Ole Miss is one of the few programs with multiple wins against Nick Saban's Alabama program in this decade, notching back-to-back wins in 2014-15 and falling five points short in a 48-43 shootout the following season, the Tide have been overwhelmingly dominant since then with a combined 128-10 score in its victories over the last two years.
Elsewhere around the country, top Week 5 games include Ohio State's trip to face Nebraska in Lincoln, a top-25 Pac-12 showdown between Utah and Washington State, Virginia going on the road to face Notre Dame in South Bend on the heels of the Irish taking on Georgia -- part two of this week's SEC on CBS doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET on Saturday -- and Clemson traveling to Chapel Hill to face Mack Brown and North Carolina.
Check out the Week 5 kickoff times below, all times ET:
SEC
- Noon -- Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (Arlington, Texas), TV: ESPN
- Noon -- Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Ole Miss at Alabama, TV: CBS
- 4 p.m. -- Towson at Florida, TV: SEC Network
- 7 p.m. -- Mississippi State at Auburn, TV: ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. -- Kentucky at South Carolina, TV: SEC Network
ACC
- Friday, 7 p.m. -- Duke at Virginia Tech, TV: ESPN
- Noon -- Holy Cross at Syracuse, TV: ACC Network
- 12:30 p.m. -- Delaware at Pitt, TV: Regional Sports Networks
- 3:30 p.m. -- Clemson at North Carolina, TV: ABC or ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. -- Wake Forest at Boston College, TV: ACC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Georgia Tech at Temple, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Virginia at Notre Dame, TV: NBC
- 7:30 p.m. -- NC State at Florida State, TV: ACC Network
Big 12
- 12 p.m. -- Kansas at TCU, TV: FS1
- 12 p.m. -- Texas Tech at Oklahoma, TV: FOX
- 3:30 p.m. -- Iowa State at Baylor, TV: ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
- 7 p.m. -- Kansas State at Oklahoma State, TV: ESPN+
Big Ten
- Friday, 8 p.m. -- Penn State at Maryland, TV: FS1
- Noon -- Middle Tennessee at Iowa, TV: ESPN2
- Noon -- Northwestern at Wisconsin, TV: ABC
- Noon -- Rutgers at Michigan, TV: BTN
- 3:30 p.m. -- Indiana at Michigan State, TV: BTN
- 3:30 p.m. -- Minnesota at Purdue, TV: ESPN or ESPN2
- 7:30 p.m. -- Ohio State at Nebraska, TV: ABC
Pac-12
- Friday, 10:30 p.m. -- Arizona State at Cal, TV: ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. -- USC at Washington, TV: FOX
- 7 p.m. -- Stanford at Oregon State, TV: Pac-12 Network
- 10 p.m. -- Washington State at Utah, TV: FS1
- 10:30 p.m. -- UCLA at Arizona, TV: ESPN
American
- Thursday, 8 p.m. -- Navy at Memphis, TV: ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. -- Georgia Tech at Temple, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 4 p.m. -- SMU at USF, TV: ESPNU
- 5 p.m. -- Cincinnati at Marshall, TV: Facebook
- 6 p.m. -- ECU at Old Dominion, TV: ESPN+
- 7 p.m. -- UConn at UCF, TV: ESPN2
- 8 p.m. -- Houston at North Texas, TV: Facebook
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Alabama DL Ray out with foot injury
Ray took over as the Crimson Tide's starting defensive end this season
-
UAB AD wanted Komodo dragon at games
This would not have gone over well if it actually came to fruition
-
Fenway Park to host AAC, ACC in bowl
The new bowl will be one of 43 postseason games for the 2020 bowl cycle
-
Alabama jumps Clemson in CBS 130
The Crimson Tide beat out the Tigers by a fraction of a voting point to take over the top spot
-
Florida QB Franks out for 2019 season
The injury occurred late in the third quarter with the No. 9 Gators down 11 to Kentucky
-
Miami (OH) coach perfectly describes OSU
Martin gave a great analogy for what the RedHawks could be facing in Columbus on Saturday