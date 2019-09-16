College football Week 5 kickoff times: Alabama vs. Ole Miss picked for SEC on CBS

Alabama and Ole Miss will take the top spotlight on Saturday as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The Week 5 slate in the SEC includes a couple of nonconference matchups with Vanderbilt hosting Northern Illinois and Florida hosting Towson, so the Tide and Rebels got the nod over Texas A&M-Arkansas in Arlington, Mississippi State at Auburn and the SEC East showdown between Kentucky and South Carolina in Columbia.

While Ole Miss is one of the few programs with multiple wins against Nick Saban's Alabama program in this decade, notching back-to-back wins in 2014-15 and falling five points short in a 48-43 shootout the following season, the Tide have been overwhelmingly dominant since then with a combined 128-10 score in its victories over the last two years.

Elsewhere around the country, top Week 5 games include Ohio State's trip to face Nebraska in Lincoln, a top-25 Pac-12 showdown between Utah and Washington State, Virginia going on the road to face Notre Dame in South Bend on the heels of the Irish taking on Georgia -- part two of this week's SEC on CBS doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET on Saturday -- and Clemson traveling to Chapel Hill to face Mack Brown and North Carolina.

Check out the Week 5 kickoff times below, all times ET:

SEC

Noon -- Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (Arlington, Texas), TV: ESPN

Noon -- Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network

3:30 p.m. -- Ole Miss at Alabama, TV: CBS

4 p.m. -- Towson at Florida, TV: SEC Network

7 p.m. -- Mississippi State at Auburn, TV: ESPN

7:30 p.m. -- Kentucky at South Carolina, TV: SEC Network

ACC

Friday, 7 p.m. -- Duke at Virginia Tech, TV: ESPN

Noon -- Holy Cross at Syracuse, TV: ACC Network

12:30 p.m. -- Delaware at Pitt, TV: Regional Sports Networks

3:30 p.m. -- Clemson at North Carolina, TV: ABC or ESPN

3:30 p.m. -- Wake Forest at Boston College, TV: ACC Network

3:30 p.m. -- Georgia Tech at Temple, TV: CBS Sports Network

3:30 p.m. -- Virginia at Notre Dame, TV: NBC

7:30 p.m. -- NC State at Florida State, TV: ACC Network

Big 12

12 p.m. -- Kansas at TCU, TV: FS1

12 p.m. -- Texas Tech at Oklahoma, TV: FOX

3:30 p.m. -- Iowa State at Baylor, TV: ABC, ESPN or ESPN2

7 p.m. -- Kansas State at Oklahoma State, TV: ESPN+

Big Ten

Friday, 8 p.m. -- Penn State at Maryland, TV: FS1

Noon -- Middle Tennessee at Iowa, TV: ESPN2

Noon -- Northwestern at Wisconsin, TV: ABC

Noon -- Rutgers at Michigan, TV: BTN

3:30 p.m. -- Indiana at Michigan State, TV: BTN

3:30 p.m. -- Minnesota at Purdue, TV: ESPN or ESPN2

7:30 p.m. -- Ohio State at Nebraska, TV: ABC

Pac-12

Friday, 10:30 p.m. -- Arizona State at Cal, TV: ESPN

3:30 p.m. -- USC at Washington, TV: FOX

7 p.m. -- Stanford at Oregon State, TV: Pac-12 Network

10 p.m. -- Washington State at Utah, TV: FS1

10:30 p.m. -- UCLA at Arizona, TV: ESPN

American