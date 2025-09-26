There have been a good amount of weather delays in college football so far this season, including Purdue at Notre Dame and Syracuse vs. Clemson both being paused in Week 4.

Games in Florida have appeared frequently as ones to monitor, but for Week 5, make sure to keep an eye on the Carolinas. Hurricane Gabrielle is expected to bring rain to North and South Carolina, which could impact field conditions and even the timing of the games themselves.

Here are the Week 5 weather spots to keep an eye on.

No. 16 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest (12 p.m. ET, Saturday)

There is an 88% chance of precipitation and a 53% chance of thunderstorms in Winston-Salem for Saturday during the day, so this ACC contest could be at risk for a delay. This total was originally bet up from 53.5 to 54.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook but has since dropped to 52.5.

Virginia Tech at NC State (7 p.m. ET, Saturday)

The weather is still forecasted to impact North Carolina on Saturday night, with Raleigh projected for a 92% chance of precipitation and 55% of thunderstorms by the time this 7 p.m. kickoff rolls around. After this total reached a high point of 58.5 at DraftKings, it has dipped slightly to 57.5.

Kentucky at South Carolina (7:45 p.m. ET, Saturday)

Different Carolina, but the weather isn't looking great for Saturday night in Columbia. With rain throughout the evening and a 55% chance of thunderstorms, this game's total has fallen from 47.5 to 45.5 at DraftKings.