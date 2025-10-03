The weather in Week 5 of the college football season ended up being not nearly as disruptive as other September weekends this campaign. Week 6 is our first October weekend, so will weather play a factor in any contests?

Here are the Week 6 weather spots to keep an eye on.

No. 9 Texas at Florida (3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday)

This total has been a big mover at FanDuel Sportsbook, dropping from a 45.5 opener to 41.5 -- and it's not just because it's a battle between two struggling offenses. The forecast for Saturday afternoon in Gainesville is calling for a 94% chance of precipitation and winds up to 36 MPH. There's even a 28% chance of thunderstorms, so this contest could end up being impacted by a delay.

UNLV at Wyoming (7 p.m. ET, Saturday)

Here is another contest impacted by high winds and rain, with Laramie currently projected for an 84% chance of precipitation and gusts up to 25 MPH on Saturday night. Over at DraftKings, this total has fallen from 53.5 to 50.5, with the potential strong winds playing a big factor there.

Kansas at UCF (7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday)

Orlando is home to the happiest place on Earth, but that likely won't be the case for fans in the stands for Kansas at UCF on Saturday night. The weather currently looks like a mess with an 88% chance of precipitation, a 20% chance of thunderstorms and winds up to 18 MPH. After the total hit as high as 56.5 at FanDuel for this Big 12 contest, it now resides at 54.5.