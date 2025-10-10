As the calendar moves deeper into October, we're likely to start seeing more inclement weather across the country, which will have an impact on college football games. There are weather systems on each coast which could be a factor in certain games in Week 7, including a crucial Big 12 showdown in Salt Lake City between the Utah Utes and No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils.

Here's a look at some games which could be hampered by poor weather conditions in Week 7.

No. 21 Arizona State at Utah (Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET)

We rarely see hurricanes off the Baja California coast having an impact on college football, but the aftermath of Hurricane Priscilla will bring rain across the western United States. There are going to be thunderstorms throughout the day in Salt Lake City, and the temperature will plummet from about 72 degrees in the afternoon to 43 degrees at night. The line for this game has moved a bit from Utah -5.5 to Utah -4.5 but the total has not been impacted much. The SportsLine Projection Model has Utah covering at home in 51% of simulations.

No. 7 Indiana at No. 3 Oregon (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

It's supposed to rain for most of the next three days in Eugene, including Saturday, so there's a chance this game becomes sloppy quickly. The Ducks probably have the edge when it comes to athleticism, so a mucky field and poor conditions might actually benefit Indiana. The Hoosiers are 7.5-point underdogs and the total is 55.5, which is actually up from 54.5. The Ducks cover in 59% of simulations and as long as there are no lightning delays, Oregon's offense should be able to adjust to the weather a bit better.

No. 18 BYU at Arizona (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET)

Thunderstorms are highly likely in Tucson on Saturday, though there won't be much of a temperature drop over the course of the day. There's a strong possibility we see some weather delays in this clash. The Cougars have moved into the top 25 after quietly starting 5-0, while the Wildcats are 4-1. The lines haven't shifted here, with BYU being a 1.5-point favorite and the total sitting at 47.5. The Wildcats cover in 50% of model simulations, giving them a slight edge at -108 in the SportsLine consensus odds.

Nebraska at Maryland (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

A Nor'Easter is expected to hit this weekend, though there's a chance this game might be spared from poor weather. The Cornhuskers could in major trouble if they have to deal with significant wind and rain in addition to Maryland's aggressive defense. The Terrapins rely on explosive plays offensively, so their attack could be somewhat muted as well if conditions deteriorate. Rain is expected in the evening but if it comes earlier, this contest will be impacted.