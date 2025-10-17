There are several rivalry games taking place on Saturday, Oct. 18 in Week 8 of the college football season, with USC and Notre Dame competing for the Jeweled Shillelagh and Tennessee and Alabama battling on the Third Saturday in October. Both games are likely to be impacted by inclement weather, adding another layer to what should already be heated contests.

Here's a look at the weather forecast in key games for Week 8.

No. 20 USC at No. 13 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

October in the Midwest usually gives us peak football weather but there's going to be some additional elements here. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s with plenty of rain in the forecast, which could slow down both offenses. The rain will have a bigger impact on USC, which leans more on the passing attack with quarterback Jayden Maiava. The SportsLine Projection Model is still leaning to the Over on the total at 61.5, but I'd lean Under given that it's going to be raining for much of the day in South Bend. There are also calls for scattered thunderstorms, which means there's potential for a delay here.

No. 11 Tennessee at No. 6 Alabama (7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday)

The forecast in Tuscaloosa is actually a bit unclear. It's supposed to be a humid day in the low 60s and there's rain set to come in over the weekend, but it's unclear exactly when that'll happen. There's expected to be some precipitation during this game, though it's possible the rain could arrive early Sunday morning instead of Saturday night. In either case, the SportsLine model leans to the Under on 59 in this game.

Texas at Kentucky (7 p.m. ET Saturday)

One great way to pull off an upset is to be the home team in poor conditions. It's going to be windy and raining in Lexington when this game gets going, which isn't exactly the ideal setup for Texas to let Arch Manning throw the ball around. The Longhorns still have more talent and should be able to slow down Kentucky's offense, but Manning has not been sharp even when conditions are good. The SportsLine model leans to the Under on 43.5 and it might be worth backing Kentucky +12.5, even though the model likes Texas to cover.

Michigan State at No. 3 Indiana (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

This is the highest ranking in program history for the Hoosiers, who might overlook at Michigan State team coming off a loss to UCLA. Indiana has to worry about the weather though. There will be decent winds and rain in Bloomington on Saturday, and that'll usually create some equality when there's a talent discrepancy between the teams. The SportsLine model likes the Under on 52.5 and is backing the Spartans to cover as 27.5-point underdogs.