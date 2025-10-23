Ten SEC teams are realistically in the College Football Playoff conversation, and the Week 9 college football odds board features several games that could begin to provide some separation. No. 10 Vanderbilt is a top-10 team for the first time since 1947, and now the Commodores host No. 15 Missouri in one of the biggest matchups of the weekend. Vanderbilt is a 2.5-point favorite with an over/under of 52.

Other Week 9 college football lines of note include No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Oklahoma (-4.5), and No. 3 Texas A&M (-2.5) at No. 20 LSU. Stepping outside the SEC, big matchups include No. 25 Michigan (-14.5) against Michigan State and No. 11 BYU vs. Iowa State (-2.5). The biggest spread of the week as No. 14 at -36.5 versus Oklahoma State. Before locking in any Week 9 college football picks, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famous sports betting newsletter. He has also won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 college football betting picks, going 64-43 and returning more than 16 units, finishing the season as SportsLine's top expert. He enters Week 9 of this season on an 14-3 run on his official SportsLine college football picks as well. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique that evaluates all the trends, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 9 and evaluated each matchup. You can head to SportsLine to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 9

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 9: He's backing No. 4 Alabama (-12.5) at South Carolina in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup. He's also taking the Under 47.5 in that game.

Since losing at Florida State to open the season, Alabama has been among the best teams in the nation, rolling to six straight wins and covering in five of them. South Carolina, meanwhile, is just 3-4, and 2-4 against the spread in its last six.

"Close call for Tide last year vs Gamecocks in Tuscaloosa in 27-25 escape," Marshall told SportsLine. "Bama is 6-0 straight up and, 5-0-1 vs. line since losing opener to Seminoles, and also have gone Under in last four. SC is just 1-3 vs. line at Williams-Brice this season, and also on a 7-2 Under run since late 2024." Go to SportsLine to see all of Marshall's picks.

How to make college football picks for Week 9

College football odds for Week 9 notable games

(odds subject to change)

Thursday, Oct. 23

South Alabama vs. Georgia State (+6.5, 55.5)

Friday, Oct. 24

North Texas vs. Charlotte (+26.5, 61.5)

Cal vs. Virginia Tech (-4.5, 50.5)

Boise State vs. Nevada (+21.5, 51.5)

Saturday, Oct. 25

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma (-4.5, 54.5)

South Florida vs. Memphis (+5.5, 63.5)

Illinois vs. Washington (-4.5, 53.5)

Alabama vs. South Carolina (+12.5, 47.5)

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt (-2.5, 52.5)

Stanford vs. Miami (-30.5, 45.5)

Texas A&M vs. LSU (+2.5, 47.5)

Michigan vs. Michigan State (+14.5, 47.5)

Colorado vs. Utah (-13.5, 49.5)