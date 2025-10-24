The 2025 college football season moves into Week 9 and with October coming to a close, true fall football weather is just around the corner for most of the country. That means more elements to deal with, which could impact how those partaking in college football betting wager on games. We'll take a look at how weather may play a factor in Week 9 games, including two important SEC contests and a potential blowout in the Big Ten.

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Oklahoma (Noon ET Saturday)

It's going to be raining all day in Norman, with most of the heavy stuff likely leaving the area just before kickoff. However, the key showdown in this game is Ole Miss' offense led by Trinidad Chambliss against Oklahoma's vaunted defense. The Sooners will probably be at a slight disadvantage if they have to chase around Rebels skill players in sloppy conditions. It'll also make John Mateer's job more challenging, as he's struggled with accuracy since returning from a hand injury. The SportsLine model leans to the Under on 54.5, which hits in 64% of simulations.

No. 3 Texas A&M vs. LSU (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

Baton Rouge has been a place for famous upsets over the years, and Brian Kelly's Tigers can pull off another one in Week 9 when they host the Aggies. Texas A&M lost six straight games in this matchup when it joined the SEC before prevailing in a wild 74-72 seven overtime game to end the skid. However, the Aggies have not won in Baton Rouge since 1994. To add to Texas A&M's issues, thunderstorms will be rolling through the area for most of the evening and there's a potential for some delays. The SportsLine model has the Over on 48.5 hitting in 66% of simulations for an "A" grade play, and it also likes the Tigers to win as +117 underdogs.

Wisconsin vs. No. 6 Oregon (7 p.m. ET Saturday)

The Badgers might be better off if there is rain in this one. Dan Lanning is looking for style points to bolster Oregon's College Football Playoff case, and in front of the home crowd, there might not be much Wisconsin can do to stop the Ducks. Rain will be in the area for much of the day, and it's unclear exactly when the heaviest downpour will occur. But any sort of impact on the conditions will impact Oregon more. The Ducks are 31.5-point favorites in the SportsLine consensus odds, and the model leans to the Over at 43.5. It hits in 67% of simulations for an "A" grade.

No. 23 Illinois vs. Washington (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

The Illini are still in the CFP mix, but they'll need to pass a tough test in Week 9 when they visit a pesky Washington team in the Pacific Northwest. The Huskies have been dominant at home, and they might be aided by some rain, which is expected to hang around the Seattle area for most of the day. This could slow down Illinois' offense a bit, which benefits Washington. The model still likes the Over here on 54.5, as it hits in 53% of simulations.