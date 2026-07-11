College football wild card teams: Florida, Michigan offer wide range of outcomes in 2026

Unpredictability and volatility are big reasons why we all plant ourselves in front of a TV for 12 hours every Saturday in the fall. Inevitably, teams we never saw coming will emerge as contenders, and preseason darlings will fall flat on their faces.

Today, we're looking at six teams that could produce a wide range of outcomes for the 2026 season -- the biggest wild cards in the Power Four. These programs are essentially Rorschach tests in shoulder pads and cleats. Someone could look at them and see a College Football Playoff hopeful, and someone else could see a potential disappointment.

Last season's edition of this exercise is a great example of that with Indiana and Auburn both on the list. One of them went undefeated en route to a national championship. The other fired Hugh Freeze before finishing the season with five wins. That's the type of high-variance energy we're looking for today.

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So, which teams will be college football's biggest surprise -- for better or worse -- in 2026? After dusting off the crystal ball, which tends to be a little murky in July, here are the six biggest college football wild cards this year.

Florida Gators

The Gators are the definition of a wild-card team. This is a relatively talented roster with some obvious question marks. Offensively, no one is doubting running back Jadan Baugh or the overall skill at the wide receiver position, but how good is Aaron Philo? He attempted just 102 passes at Georgia Tech, and Florida needs to find answers at offensive tackle in order to keep Philo upright.

Defensively, it's a similar story. Linebacker Myles Graham and edge Jayden Woods provide Florida with firepower on that side of the ball, but are the Gators good enough along the defensive line and in the secondary to reach the playoff? The schedule, while not easy by any stretch, is a bit softer than it has been over the last couple of seasons.

Washington Huskies

Demond Williams Jr. had a brief, but controversial flirtation with another high-profile program in January. Now he's back in the saddle with the Huskies for his second season as a starting quarterback.

That alone gives Washington the chance to battle for a CFP spot. Losing star wide receiver Denzel Boston and running back Jonah Coleman certainly hurts, but the offense still returns seven starters after posting 34.1 points per game last year. The defense, which returns just three starters, has more questions to answer. Games against USC, Penn State, Indiana and Oregon provide the Huskies with plenty of resistance, but Washington might be in playoff contention if it can split those four contests. That's certainly within the realm of possibility.

Tennessee Volunteers

As Josh Heupel enters his sixth season at Tennessee, his team is a bit of an enigma. After missing out on -- or passing on -- transfer portal quarterbacks, the Volunteers will start a freshman under center in either Faizon Brandon or George MacIntyre.

Whoever wins the starting job will enjoy a supporting cast that features an experienced offensive line, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 800-yard receivers.

The Vols ponied up to bring in Jim Knowles as the new defensive coordinator, and he has perhaps the deepest linebacker unit in the country at his disposal. Outside of that, there are big questions at EDGE and in the secondary. Can Knowles patch those positions up in Year 1? With home games against Texas, Alabama and LSU, Tennessee will have to recapture some of the Neyland Stadium magic it lost last season.

Kansas State Wildcats

You could probably put any Big 12 team not named Texas Tech on this list, and it would fit because it's the most volatile Power Four conference in college football.

Still, Kansas State jumps out because quarterback Avery Johnson is also quite volatile. In one moment, Johnson is capable of making an exhilarating play, especially with his legs. In the next, he'll make a critical mistake. Can program legend and new coach Collin Klein help Johnson reduce some of the mistakes and produce a few more big plays? If Johnson can elevate his game -- and the offense as a whole -- it's not crazy to think the Wildcats could reach the conference title game and play for a CFP berth. The schedule, which doesn't include the top three teams in the Big 12, provides a very favorable path.

NC State Wolfpack

For NC State to hit its ceiling in 2026, the defense has to improve after surrendering 27.2 points per game last fall. That's non-negotiable. Offensively, the Wolfpack boast one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC as C.J. Bailey returns for his third season as a starter. The issue is that NC State must replace its top six receiving leaders from 2025, but the team did bring in some intriguing new weapons.

Jojo Trader comes over from Miami, and four-star freshman Tyreke Copper arrives in Raleigh after posting historic numbers at the high school level in North Carolina. If the defense can show improvement, the schedule sets up nicely for a run at the ACC title game. The Wolfpack avoid Miami and SMU, and they get to play Louisville at home on Oct. 3. After that matchup, things really open up for NC State to go on a run.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan has the ingredients to be a CFP contender, but it's far from a certainty. Bryce Underwood needs to show improvement as a passer, and he's apparently still working on perfecting some core fundamentals. If nothing else, the Wolverines will be able to lean on the run between Underwood, Jordan Marshall and five-star freshman Savion Hiter.

Michigan also has to replace quite a few players on defense after producing four NFL draftees and losing a handful more bodies to the transfer portal. As high as their ceiling is, the schedule is what lowers the floor for the Wolverines in 2026. Michigan has to face Oklahoma, Iowa, Penn State, Indiana, Oregon and Ohio State. Welcome to the Big Ten, Kyle Whittingham.