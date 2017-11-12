College football winners and losers, Week 11: Miami, Auburn, Oklahoma make cases

When it's right, there's no product that beats college football.

There's a bias here, of course. And this statement conveniently skips over the fact that many college football games are not great because most amateur athletes are amateur for a reason. When you put the sheer number of games into perspective, the math says that more college football games will be bad than good.

Still, there's just something about college football at this time of year -- the unpredictability and the drama -- that makes it compelling. Week 11 certainly wasn't lacking in that department. The top three ranked teams were all on the road. Two, including No. 1 Georgia, lost while No. 2 Alabama needed a late go-ahead touchdown to survive a road trip at Mississippi State.

Elsewhere, No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 7 Miami made statement wins and now have legit cases to be ranked in the top four this week. From this victories to the best highlights of the day, a lot happened. We hash out the best and worst below with this week's version of Winners and Losers

Winners

Team Chaos: College football came dangerously close to the top three teams losing in one day, but two out of three ain't bad if you're a fan of chaos. No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Notre Dame lost by a combined score of 81-25. Call the Bulldogs' loss a mulligan, not because Auburn didn't boat-race them, but because it doesn't really change much in their hunt for the playoff and every good team has a bad game. Notre Dame's loss, however, carries harsher repercussions. Clemson no longer looks like the best team in the ACC and Ohio State played as though last week vs. Iowa never happened. And here I was thinking the Buckeyes had their playoff privileges revoked. I'm of the belief that things usually work themselves out, but this season is headed for an interesting end in which a two-loss team, or multiple two-loss teams, could make the final four.

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn: Perhaps no coach on the hot seat entering the season had a hot seat so vaguely defined. What exactly was considered a failure for Malzahn? A losing season? Six wins? Nine wins, but none of any substance? After all, Malzahn was 1-7 vs. top-10 teams since 2014 entering this year. Chances are, Auburn would define failure in the most subjective way possible: "they'd know it if they saw it" -- if they saw it. Well, they haven't. This season has certainly had its disappointments. Clemson and LSU were winnable games and featured bad coaching decisions by Malzahn. But after dispatching Georgia 40-17 -- excuse me, No. 1 Georgia 40-17 -- Auburn has a chance to take the SEC West, the SEC and make the playoff as a two-loss team. Some of those possibilities are still a ways off, so let's leave it at this: Malzahn has put Auburn in a position in which the Iron Bowl means something. That's a success, one that we knew when we saw it.

Auburn will play No. 1 Alabama for the SEC West title, with a playoff berth still on the table.



If you're asking for more than that from Gus Malzahn, you're asking too damn much. — Jerry Hinnen (@JerryHinnen) November 11, 2017

The U: I'm not going to declare Miami "back" after a 41-8 drubbing of Notre Dame. For one, that's bad luck and 100 percent ensures a loss to Virginia or Pitt in the coming weeks. Two, some Miami players don't even think this yet. But here's what I am ready to declare: the Hurricanes played their best game of the season against the highest-ranked opponent they've faced; the defense is a fast, athletic and aggressive force capable of disrupting almost any offense; the turnover chain is one of the best things about the season; that, for one night, Hard Rock Stadium sounded something like the old Orange Bowl; this team has a legitimate case to be ranked No. 1 this week. It's been a minute since we've seen this Miami, and I'm just glad that's back.

Gonna be something when Mark Richt’s team is ranked ahead of Georgia tomorrow. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 12, 2017

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson: It was Anderson, not quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was the star of Oklahoma's 38-20 win over TCU. Anderson had 290 total yards and four touchdowns, eclipsing 100 yards rushing and receiving. It's been a long road for Anderson, who basically missed his first two seasons with injuries. He's now posted four straight 100-yard rushing games and has emerged as one of the offense's most consistent weapons.

Losers

The pain of coaching three-and-a-half good quarters and losing: If we were to rank SEC coaches, I stand firm that No. 2 behind Nick Saban is Mississippi State's Dan Mullen. His record against ranked opponents stinks, but he's taken the toughest program to win at in the SEC to its pinnacle. And for about 53 minutes against Alabama on Saturday, he had the right game plan to beat the gold standard by which all other programs are measured ... and lost 31-24. There are hundreds of things that happen over the course of the game, but this comes down to two instances: Mullen's decision to punt on fourth and 3 with six minutes and change remaining from the Alabama 42-yard line -- which netted only 22 yards on a touchback -- and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's safety blitz call on a third and 15 during the Tide's go-ahead scoring drive. The punt was a "play not to lose" call when Mississippi State had winning on ball control all evening. The blitz was just a bad, trigger-happy call. Mullen and Grantham called good games overall, but those were key mistakes.

Michigan State: You won't find me raising an eyebrow, let alone a stink, about College Football Playoff rankings until the actual selection takes place. The weekly unveiling is good television because it lives on debate and outrage. Try as the selection committee chair may to explain its rationale, but the whole thing is a weekly game of moving goal posts. And that's fine. It serves a purpose, and that purpose, in large part, is to maximize interest. A game between No. 12 Michigan State vs. No. 13 Ohio State for the Big Ten East lead obviously has a level of interest tagged to it. Well, that ended sometime in the first quarter of the Buckeyes' 48-3 shellacking. The Spartans had a good win over Penn State in Week 10 ... but they weren't the No. 12 team in the country. They certainly weren't 12 spots better than they were a week ago. For reference, no team has ever moved up more than eight spots from week-to-week in the playoff rankings era. And, yet, the line for our Expert Picks was -14.5 for the Buckeyes. Vegas knows.

Notre Dame: Boy, when things go south for the Fighting Irish, they go south. Notre Dame had just gotten past the sting of going 4-8 from last season, a record pretty much everyone was willing to remind them of if given the opportunity. Now, their playoff hopes are dim after getting trashed by Miami. Social media can be a fishbowl, but there's definitely a widespread sense of joy when Notre Dame loses big, which makes losing big all the more miserable for both the program and the fan base.

Florida, a tragedy in two acts: Things are bad for Florida, which is having its worst season in nearly 40 years. The 28-20 loss at South Carolina epitomized how frustrating this year has been in two unfortunate plays. The first was the pick-six that wasn't because of a fumble at the goal line that put the ball back in the Gamecocks' hands.

The second was a Hail Mary from quarterback Feleipe Franks that wasn't actually a Hail Mary because two Gators receivers tackled themselves before the goal line.

Feleipe Franks and @GatorsFB have this Hail Mary thing down. pic.twitter.com/JFbX0OfV98 — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) November 11, 2017

Nothing will top two offensive linemen blocking one another, but this year has been a comedy of errors nonetheless.

Best of the rest

Division clinchers: Clemson, Miami, USC and Wisconsin all clinched Power Five divisional titles on Saturday. Clemson's win over Florida State sealed the Atlantic while Miami got the ACC Coastal by virtue of Virginia's loss to Louisville. USC's 38-24 win over Colorado gives the Trojans the Pac-12 South and the tiebreaker over either Arizona or Arizona State. The Badgers claimed the Big Ten West and will likely meet Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The worst beatdown of the weekend: Good news for Georgia and Notre Dame, they didn't didn't suffer the worst losses of Week 11. That would be Division III program St. Olaf, who sustained a heartbreak 97-0 defeat at the hands of St. Thomas.

Baby Frost respects the Civil ConFLiCT: UCF coach Scott Frost became a father for the first time this past week, and UConn coach Randy Edsall celebrated Baby Frost's birth by giving the new dad a Huskies onesie before the annual "rivalry" game. UCF might pretend like the Civil ConFLiCT isn't a thing, but now the Frost house is becoming a house divided.

Breaking: Scott Frost is taking the UConn job. pic.twitter.com/Z1nt68xa6K — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 11, 2017

Tennessee: Missouri -- Missouri -- put a 50 burger and 433 rushing yards on the Vols. Butch Jones is as good as done. He has been for a while, but, for goodness sakes, go ahead and fire the guy. He's not going to show anything now to save his job. His dignity isn't going to be salvaged by waiting and recruiting has to be suffering. Cut the ties, if for no other reason than for mercy.

Tennessee's most recent game vs each SEC team:



Alabama - L 45-7

Arkansas - L 24-20

Auburn - L 55-23

Florida - L 26-20

Georgia - L 41-0

Kentucky - L 29-26

LSU - L 38-7

Mizzou - L 50-17

Miss State - L 41-31

Ole Miss - L 34-3

SCar - L 15-9

Texas A&M - L 45-38

Vandy - L 45-34



0-13. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2017

Iowa State wide receiver Allen Lazard: There were some spectacular catches on Saturday, including David Sills' insane touchdown. However, Lazard's one-handed tip drill while keeping both feet in bounds against Oklahoma State is one of the most impressive individual displays of coordination and concentration I've seen from a pass-catcher in some time. Lazard has been making big catches his whole career and he's going to make some NFL team extremely happy someday.

Nebraska: This season was been a lost cause for the Cornhuskers long ago, but you know you've hit a new low when a Nebraska senator tweets out the number of rushing yards you allowed in a 54-21 loss to a team (Minnesota) averaging 3.84 yards per carry.

409 yards — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) November 11, 2017

Iowa defensive back Josh Jackson: For the second week in a row, Jackson opened up a game with a pick-six. This time, it was a 43-yard return against Wisconsin by easily undercutting a route on a long throw from Alex Hornibrook. Jackson returned another interception 52 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, marking Iowa's only two scores in a 38-14 loss to the Badgers.

Last week it took one play. Today it took a whole 1:30 for a pick six...The @HawkeyeFootball defense must be slipping. 😉



Josh Jackson ➡️🏠 pic.twitter.com/kWwjNyG83p — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 11, 2017

Jokes that write themselves: On Friday, one of the buses carrying Rutgers' football team had to make an emergency stop after a tire on the bus caught fire. The good news is only one person, a state trooper, sustained minor injuries in the accident. But when you lose to Penn State 35-6, it's hard to tell which event is the actual tire fire.

Quick hits

Ohio State's 48-3 win over Michigan State is the most lopsided victory in the history of this series.