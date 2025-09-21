Earlier this week, UCLA and Virginia Tech made some of the earliest coaching changes in recent memory. If Week 4 is any indication, several more could be right around the corner.

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, Arkansas's Sam Pittman and Clemson's Dabo Swinney all turned in wildly disappointing performances in must-win spots. The struggles at North Carolina and Wisconsin were just as glaring.

Still, there were bright moments. Texas Tech pulled off a program-defining win against No. 16 Utah. Oklahoma knocked off Auburn in a high-stakes SEC opener. And in the evening slate, No. 4 Miami hosts Florida, No. 9 Illinois faces No. 19 Indiana, and No. 23 Missouri tries to survive South Carolina.

Here are the winners and losers of Week 4 heading into the primetime slate.

Winner: Texas Tech

The Red Raiders made headlines over the offseason by pouring resources into rebuilding their trenches through the transfer portal. Saturday proved why every cent was worth it.

Texas Tech flew into Salt Lake City and dominated No. 16 Utah, the preseason Big 12 favorite, in a 34-10 statement win.

Despite losing starting quarterback Behren Morton to an apparent head injury, backup Will Hammond stepped in and sparked a 24-7 second-half run. He finished with 169 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense smothered Utah quarterback Devon Dampier, holding him to just 4.2 yards per pass attempt.

Suddenly, Texas Tech isn't just a contender -- the Red Raiders look like the team to beat in the Big 12.

Loser: Clemson

For years, Dabo Swinney brushed off criticism by accusing fans of being spoiled. That card doesn't work anymore.

After a loss to Syracuse, Clemson is one of only three FBS programs to trail by seven or more points in every game this season. The other two -- UCLA and Virginia Tech -- have already fired their coaches.

The Tigers are 1-3, a stunning collapse for a preseason national title pick. Perhaps most damning, Swinney doesn't seem to have answers. Clemson is lost, and the outlook is bleak.

Winner: Oklahoma DL

Oklahoma's defensive line entered the season highly touted, but its performance in a 24-17 win against Auburn exceeded even lofty expectations.

The Sooners racked up a school-record 10 sacks against former OU quarterback Jackson Arnold, including multiple in the final minutes to seal the win.

Defensive end R. Mason Thomas is emerging as one of the nation's best. He and Jayden Jackson combined for 4.5 sacks, while seven different linemen logged at least one sack. That kind of depth and dominance makes OU a nightmare matchup moving forward.

Loser: Wisconsin

The floor keeps falling for Luke Fickell.

The Badgers were held scoreless well into the third quarter of a listless loss to Maryland. Losing quarterback Billy Edwards to injury was a setback, but Wisconsin's rushing attack was nearly nonexistent, averaging under 1.5 yards per carry. Terrapin freshman Malik Washington carved them up with 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Even worse, Camp Randall was half-empty by the fourth quarter. The famous "Jump Around" tradition felt hollow. Fans chanted "Fire Fickell," and while the athletic director issued support, patience is running thin.

The final Battle for the Iron Skillet was emotional, but TCU coach Sonny Dykes and his team delivered in a 35-24 win over SMU.

Quarterback Josh Hoover — one of the nation's most underrated passers — threw for 379 yards and five touchdowns. His favorite target, former Boise State transfer Eric McAlister, erupted for 254 yards and three scores.

On defense, TCU held SMU to just 94 rushing yards on 27 carries, exactly the type of physicality they'll need in Big 12 play. At 3-0, the Horned Frogs have a strong case to enter the AP Top 25.

Loser: Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy

If last week's 66-point loss to Oregon felt like rock bottom, Friday night proved it wasn't.

In front of a packed Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma State lost to Tulsa at home for the first time since 1951. And it wasn't close. After OSU scored on its opening possession, Tulsa ripped off a 19-0 run and never looked back, finishing with more than 200 yards both rushing and passing.

Fans booed Gundy as he left the field, a surreal moment for a coach who once defined the program. Whether the end comes Sunday or in December, it's clear: the Gundy era is over.

Loser: North Carolina

Losing to TCU in Bill Belichick's debut was forgivable. Losing 34-9 to UCF? Indefensible.

The Tar Heels managed only 217 total yards and 2.5 yards per carry against a Knights squad picked last in the Big 12 preseason poll. First-year coach Scott Frost had his team ready, while UNC looked lifeless.

At 1-3, North Carolina appears deficient across the board. A winless conference season isn't out of the question.

Don't look now, but Rice is surging.

Under first-year coach Scott Abell, the Owls are 3-1 for the first time since 2001. Abell's gun-option offense is thriving, ranking No. 12 nationally in rushing. The Owls already boast road wins over American foe Charlotte and Sun Belt power Louisiana.

Rice hasn't posted a winning season since 2014, but suddenly that feels realistic -- maybe even likely.