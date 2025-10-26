North Carolina coach Bill Belichick will head to Halloween still searching for his first victory over a Power Four opponent after the Tar Heels fell 17-16 in overtime to No. 16 Virginia on Saturday. The loss dropped North Carolina to 2-5 (0-3 ACC). The victories are against 1-7 Charlotte and Richmond, which is an FCS program.

Bleak as the results have been for the six-time Super Bowl champion, UNC actually demonstrated some progress against Virginia, which made the outcome even more painful. North Carolina's defense pitched a shutout in the second half, and the offense showed signs of life.

But in his first taste of collegiate overtime, Belichick's big gamble backfired. UNC answered a Cavaliers touchdown in the extra period and opted to go for a game-deciding 2-point conversion. Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez rolled out and hit Benjamin Hall in the flat. Hall reached for the pylon but was just stopped just short, sealing UNC's fate as a 17-16 loser.

Predicting how UNC's Belichick experiment would go was a fool's errand. But even the most ardent of detractors would have been hard-pressed to forecast failure of this magnitude. Up next is a quick turnaround to play at Syracuse on Friday night in Week 9. All five of UNC's remaining games are at least somewhat winnable. But a coach who authored a 2025 book entitled "The Art of Winning" has mastered the art of losing in college football.

Perhaps if there's a sequel, it should be written by second-year Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer. After losing on the road against a pair of unranked teams in his first season, DeBoer appeared to be on the cusp of another such loss on Saturday. But after falling behind 22-14 amid a dreadful offensive start to the second half, the No. 4 Crimson Tide rallied for a 29-22 win at South Carolina.

It was Bama's seventh straight win since a season-opening loss at Florida State, and it improved Alabama to 3-0 this season in one-possession games. DeBoer's squad has come up with clutch plays repeatedly during its 5-0 start to SEC play.

Here is the full rundown of winners and losers from a loaded Week 9 of college football action.

Winner: Vanderbilt delivers

After reaching a top 10 ranking in the AP poll for the first time since 1947, there was a lot on the line for No. 10 Vanderbilt as it hosted No. 17 Missouri. With ESPN's College Gameday in town for the first time since 2008, the Commodores were under an unusually bright spotlight and in need of a win to legitimize their CFP candidacy.

It was anything but comfortable, but Vandy got the job done in a 17-10 win. The Commodores needed a goal-line stand, a missed chip-shot field goal from Missouri and a replay review on the final play of the game. But after all that, they escaped with another marquee victory to reach 7-1 (3-1 SEC). It's the program's best start since 1941.

Loser: South Carolina collapses

Every loss for a South Carolina program that began the season ranked No. 13 has been painful. But Saturday's 29-22 loss against No. 4 Alabama was worse than painful. It was agonizing. The Gamecocks (3-5, 1-5) took a 22-14 lead with 10 minutes remaining. But after forcing three consecutive three-and-outs in the third quarter, South Carolina's defense folded with the game on the line. The Gamecocks' offense also did its part in the collapse with a fumble at the 1:39 mark that gifted Alabama excellent field position for its go-ahead score.

Loser: The end zone eludes North Carolina

Getting the football safely into the end zone is proving to be a tall task for North Carolina under first-year coach Bill Belichick. A week after a crushing fumble at the goal-line cost UNC in a loss at Cal, the scene played out again Saturday in the Tar Heels' 17-16 overtime loss to No. 16 Virginia. North Carolina was on the cusp of taking a 7-0 lead when Kobe Paysour fumbled while reaching for the pylon. The result was a touchback and a harbinger of things to come. UNC quarterback Gio Lopez was intercepted twice inside Virginia's 10-yard line with the game tied at 10 in the second half. Then, in overtime, the Cavaliers stopped North Carolina's potential game-winning 2-point conversion attempt just inches short.

Winner: Memphis roars back

Through three quarters, Memphis had totaled 229 yards and trailed No. 18 South Florida 31-17 in a critical American battle. Then came a fourth quarter that Tigers fans will remember for a long time. Memphis totaled 221 yards in the final frame while outscoring the Bulls 17-0 en route to a thrilling 34-31 win.

A week after suffering a stunning loss at UAB, the Tigers (7-1, 3-1 AAC) desperately needed a win to keep their conference title and CFP hopes alive. They got it when USF kicker Nico Gramatica's potential game-tying field goal sailed left as time expired. The Tigers are now 11-0 at home over the past two seasons and 2-1 this season in games they've trailed by 14 or more. South Florida (6-2, 3-1) isn't done yet, but the Bulls have plenty of competition from within their own league in the race to claim the Group of Six's CFP spot.

Loser: Mississippi State's misery continues

The only fan base in greater misery than South Carolina's on Saturday may have been Mississippi State's. The Bulldogs led No. 22 Texas 38-21 in the fourth quarter before collapsing late and falling 45-38 in overtime. A win would have snapped a 15-game SEC losing streak for the Bulldogs, who haven't won a league game since 2023. It would have been just their second league win since the death of coach Mike Leach in 2022.

What's worse is that it was Mississippi State's second overtime home loss of the season against a ranked league foe after the Bulldogs fell in similarly painful fashion against Tennessee last month. Last week, the Bulldogs committed a gut-wrenching turnover while driving for a potential game-winning field goal at Florida. This team is far more competitive in coach Jeff Lebby's second season than it was last year, and it did win a thriller against reigning Big 12 champion Arizona State in Week 2. But when it comes to toppling SEC foes, the lid is still on.

Winner: Iowa explodes (sort of)

Iowa is on the short list of teams that can score 40 points while totaling just 13 first downs and 274 yards of offense. That's exactly what the Hawkeyes did in a 41-3 beatdown of Minnesota. The Hawkeyes scored touchdowns on special teams (punt return), defense (pick six) and, yes, they even scored three offensive touchdowns. It was a vintage performance for the Hawkeyes, who have quietly reached 6-2 (4-1 Big Ten) ahead of next week's visit from No. 6 Oregon.

Winner: Nebraska gets bowl eligible

Bowl eligibility used to be viewed as a foregone conclusion at Nebraska. But after seven straight losing seasons from 2017-23, it's a feat worth acknowledging. Saturday's 28-21 win over Northwestern was no piece of art, but it got the Cornhuskers bowl eligible for a second straight season with plenty of time to spare. Third-year coach Matt Rhule's future remains a source of significant uncertainty amid the head coaching vacancy at his alma mater, Penn State. Whether he stays or goes, Rhule has clearly elevated Nebraska (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) back to a level of respectability that had eluded it for the past decade. Close games like this one used to be contests the Cornhuskers would find a way to lose.

Winner: Haynes King for Heisman

Haynes King's Heisman Trophy campaign picked up steam in No. 7 Georgia Tech's 41-16 win over Syracuse. So did the No. 7 Yellow Jackets' chances of finishing unbeaten in ACC play for the first time since 1990. King completed 14 straight passes at one point, totaled 395 total yards and finished with five touchdowns (including two as a runner). The sixth-year senior leads the ACC in rushing touchdowns with 12 and is captaining the charge for one of two ACC schools yet to register a league loss. At 8-0 (5-0 ACC), Tech's odds of reaching the CFP are increasing by the week.

Winner: Wake Forest beats win total

You could hear the thud of Connor Calvert's foot striking the football as he unleashed his attempt at a career-long 50-yard field goal. With Wake Forest trailing SMU 12-10 in the final seconds, the Demon Deacons needed a heroic boot from their redshirt freshman kicker. He delivered in legendary fashion with a bomb that meandered around the raised hands of an SMU defender and cleared the crossbar with inches to spare. It made for a wild ending to a strong contender for ugliest game of the day.

The Demon Deacons committed five turnovers but squeaked out a 13-12 win, thanks to Calvert's memorable kick. At 5-2 (2-2 ACC), Wake Forest has surpassed the preseason win total of 4.5 that it was assigned by Las Vegas prior to coach Jake Dickert's first season. With five games left to play, that's not too shabby.

Loser: Oklahoma's murderer's row begins

No. 13 Oklahoma entered its SEC showdown with No. 8 Ole Miss leading the nation in total defense, allowing just 213 yards per game. The Sooners ranked No. 2 in scoring defense and No. 3 in third-down defense. But the Rebels offense is significantly better than any the Sooners faced during their first seven games, and OU was exposed in a 34-26 loss. The Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) dominated time of possession by more than 10 minutes and allowed just one sack. The Sooners (6-2, 2-2) still produced 14 tackles for loss, but they never forced a turnover. Things will only get tougher from here. OU faces four more top-20 SEC foes to close the season.

Winner: Cincinnati's defense delivers

No. 21 Cincinnati isn't known for its passing defense, which made a visit from Baylor particularly interesting. Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson entered leading the nation in passing yards per game at 339.4. Pitted against a Bearcats' defense ranked 93rd in passing yards allowed, Robertson was probably licking his chops. But Cincy delivered by holding Robertson to a season-low 137 passing yards in a 41-20 win. Offensively, the Bearcats ran wild by totaling 265 yards on the ground, which helped them dominate time of possession, thus keeping the football out of Robertson's hands.

Winner: Mason Heintschel goes wild

Pitt freshman Mason Heintschel was ranked the No. 43 quarterback in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports and chose the Panthers over programs like Akron, Bowling Green and Coastal Carolina. But if his past four games are any indication, there may soon be a bidding war for the former unheralded prospect. Heintschel set a Pitt freshman record with 423 passing yards in the Panthers' 53-34 drubbing of NC State. He is the first ACC freshman in the last 30 years to throw for 400 yards and three touchdowns in a game, according to the ACC Network. The Panthers (6-2, 4-1) are now 4-0 since Heintschel took over the starting job.

Loser: Kansas' rivalry woes continue

Kansas entered its Sunflower Showdown rivalry game against Kansas State as a three-point favorite. The Jayhawks had home-field advantage and the perfect opportunity to snap a 16-game losing streak in the series. It wasn't to be. KU's hopes of claiming the Governor's Cup for the first time since 2008 died in the haze of four turnovers as Kansas State cruised to a 42-17 win. It hasn't been a storybook season for the Wildcats (4-4, 3-2 Big 12), but K-State has quietly won three of its last four entering a Nov. 1 home showdown with Texas Tech.

Loser: UCLA's joyride crashes hard

Following an 0-4 start and the firing of coach DeShaun Foster, UCLA went on quite a joyride, as the Bruins stunned Penn State and then beat Michigan State and Maryland. The feel-good surge finally came crashing to an end Saturday at No. 2 Indiana in a 56-6 loss. It was the Bruins' worst defeat since 2011 and tied for the program's second-largest margin of defeat since 1936. The Hoosiers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) gave no mercy to their overmatched West Coast visitors while earning their 14th straight home victory. Adding to IU's joy was that star quarterback Fernando Mendoza's brother, Alberto Mendoza, got in on the fun with a rushing touchdown.