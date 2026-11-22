College football's Week 12 didn't have much to offer on paper. There was only one ranked matchup on the schedule, with most of the top teams instead dodging tough games.

As always, the sport delivered. Multiple top 10 teams fell, with the Big Ten taking a particular tumble. No. 4 UCLA's loss to Michigan leaves Utah as the Power Four's only undefeated team. While they ultimately survived, No. 10 BYU also faced a major test at Kansas that went into triple overtime.

In the evening slate, No. 1 Georgia faces a test from No. 21 South Carolina in the only ranked matchup of the day. No. 2 Utah also goes on the road against TCU, while No. 6 Notre Dame hosts SMU. Here are the biggest winners and losers of Week 12 entering the evening slate.

Loser: Ohio State

Plenty of attention will be paid to Ohio State's quarterback injuries after its stunning 31-28 loss against Nebraska, snapping a Cornhuskers' losing streak of 31 straight games against ranked competition. But during a third loss in four games, every single issue that's plagued Ryan Day's squad showed up.

The Buckeyes mustered only 76 yards rushing on 22 carries and gave up 176 to the Cornhuskers on the road. The defense completely failed to get off the field, allowing Nebraska to run nearly 20 more plays. Quarterback Luke Fahey actually played fine, throwing for 259 yards and two touchdowns. The passing game just isn't good enough to cover up every other hole anymore.

Now, Ohio State has its most losses in a season since 2011, an interim-coached group. For all intents and purposes, 2026 Ohio State is the most disappointing Buckeyes squad of the 21st Century.

Winner: Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons are absolutely ruthless. Wake Forest finally allowed a first-half touchdown against Georgia Tech after four straight games without one, but they impressed mightily during a 50-29 win over the Yellow Jackets.

The final score doesn't do justice to Wake Forest's dominance. The program went up 29-0 and 43-7 early in the second half. They cleared 600 yards and an absurd 15.2 yards per pass attempt. With the dominance, Wake Forest will have a chance to move even higher in the CFP Rankings, especially as teams above them looked shaky.

Loser: Indiana

The Hoosiers' magical run finally came crashing down against Washington, putting the No. 8 Indiana in a precarious position. Indiana shuffled through quarterbacks, but the defense had a disappointing day in a 27-24 loss to Washington, the first two-loss regular season of the Curt Cignetti era.

Indiana was playing with fire for much of the season, recording overtime wins against lackluster Michigan and Minnesota squads. But after losing to Washington, the Hoosiers' place in the playoff looks far more tenuous. Indiana only has one ranked win against No. 18 USC, and the Hoosiers' opponents are 23-33 against Power Four competition. Could that knock them all the way down to the edge of the bubble?

Winner: Oregon

For maybe the first time all season, the Ducks look like the squad that was promised. Quarterback Dylan Raiola took to the sky and never looked back, throwing for 234 yards in a 45-7 win against Michigan State, dominated by the highly-rated defense.

With the win, Oregon has quietly snuck back into the Big Ten title race at 6-2 in conference. The Ducks are still alive in the final week with a tiebreaker coming between Indiana and Iowa. If they get it, could Oregon be the team that no one wants to play in December?

Loser: BYU

The Cougars managed to survive a triple-overtime game against Kansas, but BYU just continues to play with fire. BYU allowed 17 unanswered points through the fourth quarter and overtime before finally getting a few scores in overtime. The Cougars also mustered only three first-half points one week after dropping 21 on Baylor at home.

Surviving the game at least means the Cougars remain alive in the playoff race, but their historic win over Notre Dame is getting further in their rearview mirror. Despite winning, BYU will likely fall behind Wake Forest in the College Football Playoff Rankings, putting them right on the chopping block.

Winner: Tennessee

Vols coach Josh Heupel has not gotten enough credit for his job this season. Despite starting quarterback George MacIntyre being hobbled in a 27-13 win over LSU, Heupel pushed all the right buttons.

After initially starting Faizon Brandon, Heupel deftly switched between the two passers, ultimately using Brandon as an effective run threat. The defense, of course, came to play against Sam Leavitt. Now, Tennessee is all but assured a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Heupel's teams are characterized by dynamic offenses and downfield threats. It's a major testament to Heupel's coaching that the Volunteers have managed to reach contention despite inconsistent passing.

Loser: Texas A&M

The Aggies have flown under the radar after tanking early in the season, but a 28-7 loss against No. 22 Oklahoma was a nail in the coffin. Texas A&M are already eliminated from bowl eligibility, their first year without a bowl since Jimbo Fisher's 5-7 season in 2022, and only the second time since 2007.

This one featured all the hallmarks that have made the season frustrating for Aggies' fans. The run game got only 54 yards on 32 carries against an elite defense. The downfield passing game showed a little promise with 131 yards -- including a 36-yard bomb -- from first-time quarterback Brady Hart. But unless Texas A&M can stun Texas in Week 13, this will go down as perhaps the worst season of the 21st Century.