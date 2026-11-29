College football's rivalry weekend largely lacked heavyweight upsets, but plenty of stories came out of the results.

Ohio State finally picked up consecutive wins against rival Michigan for the first time since 2019, and UCLA dropped a stunner against USC. Iowa laid the hammer down against Nebraska, while Texas dominated Texas A&M to reach the SEC title game.

In the evening slate, No. 6 Alabama faces an upset-minded Auburn while No. 12 Oregon tries to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. There are still multiple Big Ten teams alive, hoping to back their way into a conference title shot.

Here are the biggest winners and losers of Week 13 heading into the primetime slate.

Loser: UCLA

The Bruins were one of the best stories in college football during their magical 10-0 run. But after a nightmare performance against No. 15 USC, UCLA is likely all the way out of the College Football Playoff.

UCLA lost 45-10 to the hated crosstown rival, turning the ball over five times against one of the most talented teams in the Big Ten. The Trojans exploded for 409 yards, including three rushing scores from Waymond Jordan, to finish off UCLA.

Finishing with 10 wins as a first-year coach is an incredible accomplishment for Bob Chesney. But after the flashes early, averaging only 1.9 yards per carry to fall from a first-round bye to out of the postseason is remarkably disappointing.

Winner: Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith

Smith likely played the last game of his legendary career, and it lived up to the hype in every way.

The junior was magnificent, catching eight passes for 90 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant victory. On the final sequence of the game, Smith caught a

The performance helped push Smith to 20 touchdowns on the season, breaking Desmond Howard's Big Ten record. Smith is the overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Loser: Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham

There might not be a figure in college football whose reputation took a bigger hit in 2026 than Whittingham. The legendary Utah coach was pushed out of Salt Lake City, and the Utes promptly went 12-0 without him. Then, he took over at Michigan and quickly became one of the worst hires in the history of the university.

Whittingham's first rivalry game against Ohio State was an unmitigated disaster, a 45-0 blowout that will live in infamy. The loss was Michigan's worst ever in The Game and marked the program's biggest loss since 1891, against Cornell.

Michigan must seriously consider firing Whittingham after one season, making him the program's first one-year coach since George Little in 1924.

Winner: Iowa

Since a bad loss against Minnesota midseason, No. 13 Iowa has played like one of the best teams in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes have won five straight games to close the year by an average of 21.2 points per game. A 31-7 win over No. 25 Nebraska was their magnum opus.

The Hawkeyes obliterated Nebraska, holding them to just 260 yards and forcing three turnovers. The offense showed real life, with quarterback Hank Brown throwing for 173 yards and rushing for 48 yards and three touchdowns.

Iowa will have a real chance to make the CFP heading into conference championship Saturday. They have six wins over FBS teams with winning records.

Loser: South Carolina

No fanbase has ridden quite the rollercoaster of South Carolina in 2026. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer coached himself onto the hot seat with losses against Alabama and Kentucky, and then off it by beating Tennessee and Oklahoma.

But in an embarrassing 21-17 loss against rival Clemson, Beamer's season officially became a failure. South Carolina blew a 10-point second-half lead, allowing a 77-yard drive to walk-on Clemson quarterback Trent Pearman in the waning seconds. Pearman hit Bryant Wesco for a game-winning touchdown with two seconds remaining.

Beamer now heads into a pivotal offseason, assuming he even retains the job after a 6-6 finish. The season turned disastrous in Columbia.

Winner: Texas Tech

The Red Raiders faced major adversity midseason after losing by two touchdowns against Cincinnati. Instead of panicking, Texas Tech rose to the occasion, going on a five-game winning streak to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game for the second straight season.

Texas Tech's roster is diminished compared to their magical 2025 squad, dropping from No. 1 to No. 63 in yards-per-play defense. Still, the Red Raiders have pulled all the right levers to maximize their offense and situational football during a second straight 11-1 season.

The Red Raiders will now play No. 2 Utah and attempt to become the first Big 12 team to win consecutive conference titles since Oklahoma in 2019-20.

Loser: Texas A&M

The Aggies had one last chance to avoid total disaster, facing off against rival No. 3 Texas. Instead, every major deficiency on Texas A&M's roster showed up in a frustrating 16-6 loss to send the Aggies to their first 4-8 season since 2008.

Texas A&M managed only 33 yards rushing on 25 carries against a top-ranked defense and turned the ball over twice. Both turnovers directly led to points, while Texas A&M failed to convert on their lone interception of Arch Manning.

The Aggies held Texas to only 242 total yards and 2.9 yards per rush. Still, the offense failed to score more than 10 points in a game in November. It was a pathetic showing, and one that will haunt Mike Elko heading into the offseason.

Winner: Bowl clinchers

North Carolina: The Tar Heels struggled through a miserable first season under Bill Belichick, but Year 2 ended with real promise. North Carolina obliterated NC State 35-6 behind a strong effort from freshman quarterback Travis Burgess (373 yards, 3 TDs). The Tar Heels will now get a prime opportunity for development before Year 3.

Kennesaw State: Coming off a CUSA title season, the Owls looked dead on arrival after losing six straight FBS games to open the year. But under coach Jerry Mack, a switch flipped. Kennesaw State won five straight games to close the season, including a major road victory 35-31 against Western Kentucky to stunningly reach bowl eligibility. Junior defensive end Jaiden Grimes had the game of his life, recording 5.5 sacks to help send Kennesaw State to the postseason.

Iowa State: The Cyclones lost all 22 starters from their 2025 team, but running back Aiden Flora would not let them go away. Flora cemented himself as a first team All-American with his fourth 200-yard performance -- all in wins -- to blow past Kansas State 38-20 and reach bowl eligibility under first-year coach Jimmy Rogers.

UMass: The Minutemen reached .500 for the first time in program history since transitioning to the FBS level in 2012 after beating Bowling Green 16-13 on Saturday. Just last year, the Minutemen were 0-12. Joe Harasymiak pulled off one of the great turnarounds in history.