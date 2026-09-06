After a long offseason filled with lawsuits and nonsense, Week 1 offered an oasis of football. No ranked matchups have taken place yet, but early impressions of several teams are quickly shifting.

UMass provided one of the biggest upsets of the past few seasons, picking up the program's first win over a Power Four opponent. The stars were also out and about, putting up big numbers and swinging games.

And still, there's plenty of football left to play. No. 11 LSU prepares for its season opener against Clemson after a lightning delay. UCLA and California will play a heated rivalry game, and several other SEC programs are making their season debuts.

Here are the biggest winners and losers of Week 1 heading into primetime.

Winner: Heisman hopeful receivers

Could this be the year of the wide receiver in college football? If Week 1 is any indication, we're in for a special run. Miami sophomore Malachi Toney got things started on Friday night with a school record 229 yards to go with 11 catches and three touchdowns in a 42-6 win over Stanford. Not to be outdone, consensus WR1 Jeremiah Smith was otherworldly, posting eight catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns -- all in the first half -- against Ball State.

In his Texas debut, wide receiver Cam Coleman had two touchdowns with teammate Ryan Wingo adding 121 yards. USC freshman Trent Mosley also added his name to the list of great national receivers with his second straight 100-yard game to start his career. That doesn't even count Rutgers' KJ Duff (9 catches, 196 yards, 3 TDs), Oregon's Jeremiah McClellan

The sport has been moving in the direction of great wide receivers for years, and 2026 could be the best year yet.

Loser: Oklahoma State

Expectations were high for the Cowboys after one of the highest-profile offseasons in the Big 12. Oklahoma State imported the core players and brain trust from North Texas, including five-star transfer quarterback Drew Mestemaker and No. 1 transfer running back Caleb Hawkins. And yet, Week 1 looked an awful lot like the disaster of last season.

Oklahoma State lost a stunning 24-10 game against Tulsa, dropping to the Golden Hurricanes for the second straight season. That marks the first losing streak to Tulsa since 1952. Mestemaker was thoroughly outplayed by Tulsa quarterback Baylor Hayes, and the defense allowed a 29-yard touchdown rush to put the game away in the fourth.

First-year coach Eric Morris imported more than 90 new players to Stillwater in his first offseason. Clearly, the transition will come with growing pains.

Winner: QB Mason Heintschel, Pittsburgh

Heintschel was one of the most impressive freshmen in America to close last season, and coach Pat Narduzzi promised to get him some help. In a 59-14 performance against Miami (Ohio), Heintschel was unbelievably impressive. The sophomore set an ACC record with seven touchdowns and added 453 yards through the air.

All seven of his touchdown passes were to different receivers, led by Cataurus Hicks' 114 yards. Offensive coordinator Kade Bell has finally convinced Narduzzi to embrace the passing game, and the Panthers have a star in the making.

Loser: Oregon's defensive line

The Ducks have been a popular national championship pick after returning a bevy of elite starters, especially along the defensive line. Defensive tackles Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington are both potential All-Americans, and edge rushers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei are potential first-rounders. But against Boise State, the unit just didn't make an impact.

Statistically, the unit recorded three sacks against opposing quarterback Maddux Madsen, but the Ducks were unable to take control of the game defensively. Half of the Broncos' last eight drives ended in points. If Oregon is going to contend with the national elite, its defensive line has to be the best unit on the field.

Winner: USC defense

Gary Patterson spent a few years away from coaching after he was let go at TCU. But after a slow finish in Week 0 against San Jose State, Patterson decided it was time to flex his muscles.

USC held Pac-12 contender Fresno State scoreless in a dominant 39-0 victory. The Trojans allowed only 116 total yards and 1.3 yards per carry, an unbelievably strong performance for a once-maligned defense. Four different USC players recorded sacks, with safety Kennedy Urlacher recording a pair.

The Trojans are heading into a make-or-break season under Riley after landing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Bringing the strong-minded Patterson aboard was a risk, but his defensive aptitude is off the charts. If the unit can be a top-level Big Ten unit, USC is a playoff contender.

Loser: Bowling Green

Bowling Green's matchup with FCS power Tarleton State was always projected as a close game -- the Falcons were only 2.5-point favorites heading in.

But in addition to losing a 20-13 matchup, Tarleton's dominance stood out. BGSU allowed 250 yards to running back Tylan Hines, and surrendered 464 yards of offense overall in a sputtering start to the season. To Tarleton's credit, the Texans have now beaten FBS opponents in back-to-back seasons. They're becoming a serious power at the FCS level.

Winner: UMass

Calling UMass a winner for its magical 37-21 win over Rutgers is the understatement of the century. No team had won as 29-point underdogs since the beginning of the 2024 season. The Minutemen were on a nation-leading 16-game losing streak, including every game under second-year coach Joe Harasymiak.

Instead of wallowing, UMass came out and punched Rutgers right in the mouth. After giving up a touchdown drive to open the game, the Minutemen scored 30 unanswered points, including three touchdown passes from breakout quarterback Pop Watson. Who knows if the performance was a fluke and the clock will strike midnight, but two straight FCS opponents and transitioning Sacramento State sets up a pretty sweet start to the schedule.

Could we see bowl-eligible UMass? Give Harasymiak my national coach of the year vote if he does!