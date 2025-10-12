The college football season of madness has only continued into Week 7 as more heavyweight teams hit the mat. Five AP Top 25 teams have already lost and several other undefeateds picked up critical losses that will reshape conference title races.

The biggest win of the day came as No. 7 Indiana stunned No. 3 Oregon in a battle for Big Ten supremacy. However, a Texas rebound against No. 6 Oklahoma also gives them a chance to get back into the mix. No. 25 Florida State seems done after a third straight loss, while No. 14 Missouri came just short of upsetting No. 8 Alabama.

Heading into the night slate, No. 5 Texas A&M faces a tough battle against Florida and No. 10 Georgia has a first-half deficit against Auburn. USC has the upper hand against No. 15 Michigan, while No. 21 Arizona State tries to survive Utah without starting quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Here are the biggest winners and losers of Week 7 heading into primetime.

This might not be peak Alabama, but this version of the Tide finishes like one Brandon Marcello

Winner: Indiana

It's time to retire the doubt. No one can claim that Indiana has failed to beat an elite opponent after outlasting No. 3 Oregon 30-20. Instead, the Hoosiers should wake up on Sunday with the best ranking in program history. An AP top 3 slot feels all but certain, which would best the No. 4 mark reached in both 1945 and 1967.

It was a big-time performance by the Indiana defense, holding a potential Oregon rushing game to 81 yards on 30 carries. The Hoosiers also picked off Ducks quarterback Dante Moore twice and receiver Elijah Sarratt bodied the Oregon defense with eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Indiana isn't just good enough to make the College Football Playoff. There are real national championship aspirations in Bloomington.

The Nittany Lions went from a lackluster season to one of the most disappointing campaigns of the 21st Century. Penn State lost a stunner 22-21 against Northwestern to fall to 3-3 and 0-3 in Big Ten play. The defense struggled to get off the field, ultimately leading to a 10-minute gap in time of possession in a devastating loss.

The loss is a second straight as 20-point underdogs, becoming the first team to do that in at least 30 years. The Nittany Lions are also the first team ranked preseason No. 2 to start 3-3 since Oklahoma in 1965. It's a full on disaster in State College that could lead to both the Nittany Lions and James Franklin to ask some serious -- and difficult -- questions about their future together.

The Bulls took control of the Group of Six race after a sensational performance against previously undefeated North Texas. South Florida did not play its cleanest game, but the Bulls simply managed to bully the Mean Green down the stretch during a 63-36 win, that hinged on a 28-0 run over fewer than four minutes of game time. Quarterback Byrum Brown was strong again, throwing for 245 yards, rushing for 82 yards and scoring five touchdowns. The defense also forced UNT QB Drew Mestemaker's first three interceptions of the year. USF has so many ways to beat conference opponents, and the win sets up a Group of Six Super Bowl against Memphis in three weeks.

Loser: Florida State

An eternity has passed since the No. 25 Seminoles pulled a monumental upset against Alabama in the opener. Now, Florida State has been solved. The program lost a stunner 34-31 against Pittsburgh, their third straight loss to open ACC play. The Panthers scored 13 straight points in the fourth quarter to put the game away as the FSU offense fell flat. The defense gave up 476 yards.

The Seminoles have been miserable in ACC games over the past two years, losing 10 of their last 11. The loss effectively eliminates them from consideration for the ACC title and postseason play as the program falls to 3-3. A bounce-back season was enough to quiet the whispers around Mike Norvell, but road games against Clemson and Florida remaining could bring more trouble.

Few programs have had a tougher year than Kent State. The Golden Flashes lost their head coach for off-field reasons before the season and were in the midst of a 26-game losing streak against FBS opponents. Finally, it came to an end as Kent State routed UMass 42-6 in an emotional victory. Quarterback Dru DeShields threw for four touchdowns and wide receiver Da'Realyst Clark added a 91-yard return for touchdown to finally pick up a win. The Golden Flashes have spent most of the last three years at the bottom of the CBS 136 Rankings. Finally, that will change.

Loser: Oklahoma

Oklahoma was fortunate to magically get quarterback John Mateer back from hand surgery after only 17 days. Physically, he looked great, showing plenty of zip on the ball. However, he threw three interceptions that cost the Sooners significantly in a 23-6 loss.

But making matters worse, the No. 6 Sooners were bullied in every area of the field. Texas put together consecutive drives of 13+ plays to take control of the third quarter. The Sooners averaged only 1.8 yards per carry. Oklahoma could not create any meaningful explosives.

Suddenly, a season that looked promising is teetering on the edge. The Sooners still have five games remaining against AP top 15 opponents. Their playoff case is running out of steam already.

Two weeks ago, UCLA was well on its way to a winless season. What a difference Tim Skipper makes. The interim coach led the Bruins to their second straight win, a 38-13 road decimation of Michigan State, an unbelievable turnaround. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava had another great game with three passing touchdowns. Suddenly, the Bruins are 2-1 in Big Ten play with a few more winnable games on the schedule. This roster was never as bad as their 0-4 start, but Skipper has found something the program can build on.

Over the past 20 years, Bowling Green was 0-75 in games after trailing by at least 21 points. Against MAC mainstay Toledo, the Eagles flipped the trend. Bowling Green scored 28 unanswered points between the end of the first half and fourth quarter as both legs of the two-quarterback system found success. Receiver Cameron Pettaway scored two touchdowns on two catches, including a 73-yard strike. Suddenly, Bowling Green has its first winning streak against Toledo since 2009. It's been a solid start to the Eddie George era.

Winless Sam Houston came out guns blazing against Jacksonville State, easily their best performance of the season. However, boneheaded decisions by the Bearkats' defensive staff cost them in a stunning 29-27 loss to the Gamecocks. Sam Houston had Jax State dead to rights, facing fourth-and-2 from their own 25-yard line with 15 seconds remaining. Cam Cook broke off an 18-yard run. Immediately after, the Bearkats gave up passes of 17 and 5 to set up a 52-yard field goal as time expired. There's no reason Jacksonville State should have gotten even an attempt. Instead, the miserable season continues for Sam Houston coach Phil Longo.