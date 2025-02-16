The transfer portal has reshaped college football in recent years, with teams using it to address key needs. The latest 247Sports 2025 transfer rankings created a ton of movement within the top 300 or so ranked players, which gives us an opportunity to re-evaluate the classes. Each team approaches the portal differently, and some have made major moves this cycle. Here's a look at which programs improved the most in critical areas:

Most intriguing class: North Carolina

Class rank: No. 14

All eyes are on former NFL coach Bill Belichick as he takes over at North Carolina. True to his style, Belichick focused on experienced, tough players. He certainly did not care where they were ranked or where they came from.

Center Christo Kelly (Holy Cross) brings leadership to the offensive line, while tackles William Boone (Prairie View A&M) and Chad Lindberg (Rice) bolster protection. Quarterback Ryan Browne (Purdue) adds potential under center, and former Top247 lineman Miles McVay could be a long-term asset.

Best QB haul: Auburn

Class rank: No. 8

Miami landed Georgia's Carson Beck, but Auburn arguably built the strongest quarterback room. The Tigers secured Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma) and Ashton Daniels (Stanford). Arnold has shown flashes but needs consistency, while Daniels offers natural passing ability and room to develop. If Daniels refines his accuracy and decision-making, he could thrive with Auburn's offensive talent.

Best in the trenches: LSU

Class rank: No. 1

LSU, which has the best 2025 transfer class, bolstered both lines with high-level transfers. The Tigers added edge rushers Patrick Payton (Florida State) and Jack Pyburn (Florida), while Nebraska's Jimari Butler brings intriguing upside. On the interior, 6-foot-6, 350-pound Sydir Mitchell (Texas) adds much-needed depth. Offensively, LSU upgraded with Braelin Moore (Virginia Tech), a four-star talent with experience, and Josh Thompson (Northwestern), a tough, powerful guard who enhances the run game and adds leadership.

Most raw talent: Miami

Class rank: No. 5

After making waves in 2024, Miami once again landed a stacked portal class, securing seven top-100 players. Cornerback Xavier Lucas (Wisconsin) brings elite speed, while defensive lineman David Blay (Louisiana Tech) adds explosiveness. Jacksonville State's Zechariah Poyser provides length and playmaking ability. Cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (Arizona) and receiver CJ Daniels (LSU) also bring high upside.

Surprise class: Texas Tech

Class rank: No. 3

Texas Tech made unexpected but impactful portal moves, focusing on toughness in the trenches and dynamic skill players. Offensive linemen Hunter Zambrano (Illinois State) and Howard Sampson (North Carolina) add size and strength. Defensive linemen Lee Hunter (UCF) and Romello Height (Georgia Tech) bolster the front seven. Running back Quinten Joyner (USC) and receiver Reggie Virgil (Miami, Ohio) bring explosiveness to the offense. Edge defenders Patrick Payton (Florida State) and Jack Pyburn (Florida) round out a strong defensive haul.

Most underrated: South Carolina

Class rank: No. 13

South Carolina took a targeted approach, adding 13 transfers to fill key needs. Its ranking of No. 13 is great, but to me it feels like Shane Beamer's not getting any love for another smart use case of transfer portal operations.

Quarterback Air Noland (Ohio State) could be the future of the program. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (Texas A&M) adds depth to the defensive line, while edge rusher Jaylen Brown (6-6, 250 pounds) has major potential. Running back Rahsul Faison (Utah State) brings proven production, and cornerback Brandon Cisse (NC State) provides a reliable presence in the secondary.

