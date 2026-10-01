Despite all the advancements in scouting and talent identification, there are always a few guys who slip through the cracks of high school recruiting. But now with the rise of the transfer portal, it's easier than ever for players who start their career at the FCS level to find their place in FBS.

In recent years, Cam Ward and Travis Hunter were Heisman Trophy finalists. The core of Indiana's national title team started in the FCS at James Madison. Ole Miss star Trinidad Chambliss started his career at Division II, and Wisconsin DB Matt Jung even jumped all the way from Division III.

With that in mind, we're evaluating the top FCS transfers of the season (with a few Division IIs sprinkled in) who have already made impacts on their teams in September. There are countless others who have found a place, but these 10 stand out.

QB Braden Atkinson, Oregon State

Previous school: Mercer

Atkinson has been one of the stars of the season, ranking among the most productive players in college football. The Mercer transfer ranks No. 2 nationally in passing yards per game, throwing for 355.3 yards per game and dicing up ranked opponents Texas Tech and Houston along the way.

The Beavers are set to start Pac-12 play and, behind Atkinson and freshman receiver Jesse Legree, could be a dark horse playoff contender.

RB DJ Crowther, South Florida

Previous school: Dartmouth

Crowther nearly hit 1,000 yards last season as a breakout star at Dartmouth and has quickly emerged as a playmaker at the FBS level.

The senior is averaging 6.4 yards per carry for the Bulls, including 143 yards in a 14-6 win over Bowling Green. Crowther also caught three passes for 51 yards over the past two games, unlocking yet another piece of Brian Hartline's offense.

WR Adjatay Dabbs, Toledo

Previous school: Mercer

Like Atkinson, Dabbs won't be the last Mercer transfer on the list. Dabbs followed coach Mike Jacobs from Macon to Toledo and has quickly adjusted to the new level of competition. The junior posted a 100-yard game with two touchdowns against Michigan State in the opener and has hit at least 62 yards in every FBS competition. He's one yard away from leading the Rockets in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

OL Racin Delgatty, Alabama

Previous school: Cal Poly

Going from the FCS to the SEC is a big challenge, but Delgatty makes it look easy. The Cal Poly transfer has played every major snap at center and ranks among the higher-graded offensive linemen on the team.

Coaches picked him as the offensive (power) player of the week after the ECU game. Not bad for a one-year starter in the Big Sky.

TE Luke Dehnicke, Northwestern

Previous school: Minnesota-Duluth

Dehnicke played at Division II Minnesota-Duluth, but we'll include him after his great start to the season.

Playing for offensive whiz Chip Kelly, Dehnicke has become a favorite target for quarterback Aidan Chiles. Against Indiana, Dehnicke went off, catching seven passes for 140 yards, while still remaining a solid blocker. Dehnicke's flexibility is a game-changer for Kelly, making Chiles' game much easier.

Oregon State's Braden Atkinson, a Mercer transfer, ranks as the most productive underclassman quarterback in the nation. Getty Images

WR Tony Diaz, Iowa

Previous school: UTRGV

Diaz has one of the wildest stories in college football.

University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley was an expansion college football team last year, bringing the sport to the football-crazed Valley for the first time. Diaz had no other opportunities out of high school, but trusted coach Travis Bush as the Vaqueros achieved the first winning debut FCS season since 1978.

Now, Diaz is adding a dynamic receiving component to the Hawkeyes' offense, and could easily become the most productive Iowa wide receiver in 15 years. Diaz is averaging 75 yards per game against FBS competition and leads Iowa in receptions.

DL Lamont Lester, Colorado

Previous school: Monmouth

The defensive line has been just about the only success at Colorado this season, and landing transfer Lester is the biggest win. Lester had nine sacks at Monmouth last season and is already well on his way to matching it after reaching four sacks in four games.

Despite not recording a sack against Baylor, Pro Football Focus graded Lester with seven quarterback hurries in 29 pass rush snaps, which cleared the way for other players to get home.

DB Jalen Mayo, Houston

Previous school: Stephen F. Austin

Mayo is another of the great stories of the offseason, having started his career at Division II Virginia Union and reached Houston via Colby Carthel's powerhouse program at Stephen F. Austin.

Mayo already looks the part of a Sunday player in the Cougars secondary with 16 tackles, three passes defended and a forced fumble. He also nabbed a highlight reel interception off Texas Tech in a tight loss. Mayo played next to fifth-round pick Charles Demmings at SFA. Carthel knows how to find stars.

QB Marcus Stokes, Memphis

Previous school: West Florida

We're cheating a bit as Stokes played for UWF at the Division II level, but his rise is too rapid to ignore. Stokes leads the American in most major categories, and his 10.7 yards per attempt ranks No. 6 nationally, between Gunner Stockton and Josh Hoover. Memphis is off to a 3-1 start, with the only loss coming against Boise State, and Stokes is one of the biggest reasons.

DE Andrew Zock, Toledo

Previous school: Mercer

Zock is another former Mercer star who followed Jacobs to Toledo. The Florida native won the Buck Buchanan Award as the best defensive player in FCS, and has already made his mark for the Rockets.

Zock has sacks in each of his last two games and has recorded a tackle for loss in all three FBS contests. He's up to 20 tackles and has a fumble recovery for Toledo as they prepare to contend for another MAC title.

Honorable Mention: James Madison's class

James Madison again had to start from scratch after the bulk of the roster transferred or graduated, and first-year coach Bill Napier did a phenomenal job of identifying FCS transfers to backfill.

The Dukes took 10 players from the FCS in the transfer portal, and essentially every one has been a hit and major contributor. Herman and Keller have been especially notable stars, while the defense benefits from significant depth. Without question, this core will help power JMU as they contend for a Sun Belt title -- and more.