Just under three months from the start of the 2025 college football season, several Power Four contenders have added key pieces through the transfer portal in hopes of upgrading their rosters.

While many of the big-name signings have drawn plenty of attention coming out of spring camp, not every impactful addition is a household name, yet. Some of the most valuable pickups are lesser-known players identified by sharp personnel staffs and developed by coaches expecting them to contribute immediately this fall.

None of the players listed below crack 247Sports' top 25 transfer rankings -- and most fall well outside the top 100. Some sought a fresh start; others saw opportunity and seized it by betting on themselves in a new environment.

Previous school: New Mexico

Utah moved quickly to land Dampier in December, securing the commitment of both the former New Mexico quarterback and his offensive coordinator, Jason Beck. Dampier helped lead the Lobos to the top of the Mountain West in total offense, averaging 484.3 yards per game -- fourth-best in the FBS. Dampier's 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing particularly turned heads. If Beck and can continue to refine his passing, Dampier could emerge as one of the Big 12's breakout stars in 2025.

Kamal Bonner, LB | Miami

Former school: NC State

Position versatility is an obvious strength for the Hurricanes' post-spring signee. After injury ahead of him on the depth chart, he made the most of his opportunity last fall, finishing with 56 tackles despite only playing half of the season. Since Bonner has three more years of eligibility remaining, he should be a premiere performer in the middle of the Hurricanes' defense with tremendous upside.

Former school: USC

The Nittany Lions brought in Syracuse transfer Trebor Pena as a potential WR1 after spring practice and added Troy's Devonte Ross to shore up the slot, but Hudson provides much-needed physicality at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds. He didn't post the same numbers as Pena or Ross last season, which is part of why he might be the most undervalued of the trio. In Penn State's College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Notre Dame, no wide receiver recorded a catch until the fourth quarter - a glaring issue that made revamping the position a top priority.

Former school: NC State

In need of help on the back end after multiple NFL departures, South Carolina turned to one of the more versatile defensive backs available in the portal. Cisse brings the size and positional flexibility to play cornerback, nickel or safety. If defensive coordinator Clayton White wants to let him roam in certain packages, Cisse can handle that role, too. Developing transfers hasn't been an issue for South Carolina's defense under Shane Beamer, and expectations are high for Cisse in 2025.

Previous school: Missisippi State

The Red Raiders landed a gem in Pollock -- and at a fraction of the price most are paying for first-team transfer corners. He's part of the most decorated transfer class in program history, arriving as Texas Tech eyes a Big 12 title push. Pollock tallied 48 tackles last season in the SEC and now steps in as the Red Raiders' top cornerback, expected to shadow opponents' best receivers each week. He brings strong ball skills, reliable hands and he wasn't flagged once last season at Mississippi State.

Previous school: Oklahoma

After Mason Taylor's departure for the NFL, the Tigers needed an immediate third-down and red-zone threat to complement Trey'Dez Green. Sharp has exceed expectations by all accounts since his arrival at LSU. Those close to the program are raving about his potential and expect the sure-handed tight end to be a difference-maker. LSU signed the nation's top-ranked portal class, and Sharp is one of five new additions at either tight end or wide receiver.

Previous school: Maryland

The Hoosiers caught an early glimpse of Hemby's speed last season when the former Maryland ballcarrier scorched Indiana for 165 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. The redshirt senior started 38 games with the Terrapins and earned two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten (2022-2023) nods. Given the addition of former Cal quarterback Francisco Mendoza and coach Curt Cignetti's ability to scheme touches for his top talent, Hemby should flourish at his new stop.

Previous school: USC

Murphy has solidified the right tackle spot for the Tigers, who are altering their offensive identity this season with former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold taking over as the starter. Murphy's impact was immediate, as he quickly pushed projected starter Tyler Johnson down the depth chart. Over four seasons with the Trojans, Murphy made 22 starts in 39 games and brings exactly the kind of experience and reliability Auburn needed at the line of scrimmage. He has All-SEC potential.

Previous school: ECU

Sowell emerged last year as a reliable second-level target with seven catches of 40 yards or more -- part of a nine-game season that included 34 receptions for 678 yards and three touchdowns. He posted scores of 50, 56 and 53 yards during a three-week tear before shutting things down and entering the portal. With Iowa State replacing heavy NFL Draft losses at wide receiver, the Cyclones may have found a gem in the 6-4 target. Sowell isn't as "hidden" as others on this best-kept secrets list -- he ranked No. 30 overall in the portal, according to 247Sports -- but he's talented enough to become just the ninth 1,000-yard receiver in program history.

Former school: Alabama

Koht is still behind fifth-year senior Miles Capers on the depth chart at Vanderbilt's hybrid 'razor' position, but the Alabama transfer certainly turned heads this spring. Based on his impressive performance so far, Koht figures to see the most action of his career. He is a former top-100 recruit in the 2021 class out of Vero Beach (Fla.), so the upside's always been there. His impact was minimal over three seasons at Alabama, but that will change in Nashville.

Previous school: Missouri

Gbayor finally signed with North Carolina in April -- his second transfer in five months following a brief stint at Missouri for spring practice. He spent his first four seasons at Nebraska, where he started 11 games in 2023 and recorded 49 tackles. With several defensive departures, the Tar Heels will feature a wave of new starters. Gbayor projects as one of the most important additions, especially after standout junior Amare Campbell transferred to Penn State in May.

Johntay Cook II, WR, Syracuse

Previous school: Washington

Can Fran Brown unlock Cook's star potential and -- more importantly-- keep him on track off the field? That will ultimately depend on Cook's maturity. Once a five-star signee at Texas, Cook made a brief stop at Washington and now may be facing his final Power Four opportunity. Ranked No. 216 among transfers this cycle, he joins a Syracuse receiver room that lost WR1 Trebor Pena to Penn State. Brown is a no-nonsense coach, and Cook will be on a short leash.