Which college football defenses are built to dominate? A statistical deep dive into all 138 FBS teams for 2026

As we continue our statistical deep dive into college football rosters, Notre Dame continues to stand out, particularly on defense. Whether it's the second-highest percentage of returning defensive snaps or the seventh-most total defensive snaps of any team in the FBS, the Fighting Irish generally show up near the top of the list no matter which experience metric you use. But experience only tells part of the story. Returning snaps don't reveal whether that experience was actually good or how efficiently those players performed on the field.

That's where things get especially interesting for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish just might have the most complete defense in the country. And they aren't the only team with numbers to back up the hype.

Again, using data from TruMedia, CBS Sports compiled career FBS production for each player across all 138 rosters entering the 2026 season. The data includes only FBS production, which means newcomers North Dakota State and Sacramento State typically appear near the bottom of these rankings, or are excluded due to a lack of qualifying defensive snaps.

This breakdown goes beyond raw snaps to examine what that experience actually produced on defense, from tackling and pass rush to havoc plays and coverage performance.

So, which defense owns the most proven and efficient production entering 2026? Let's take a look.

Defensive production

Team Tkl Sacks Pressures INT Havoc Plays 1. Texas Tech 1,621 73.5 (1) 564 (1) 24 (7) 305 (1) 2. Virginia 1,613 59.0 (5) 364 (8) 27 (2) 271 (4) 3. Oklahoma State 1,556 51.5 (10) 378 (4) 19 (20) 242 (10) 4. Tennessee 1,513 42.5 (18) 270 (25) 22 (11) 252 (7) 5. Texas A&M 1,431 61.5 (2) 338 (12) 13 (39) 282 (3) 5. Vanderbilt 1,431 44.0 (17) 368 (6) 25 (4) 240 (11) 7. Ole Miss 1,419 56.0 (7) 421 (2) 23 (8) 289 (2) 8. Kansas 1,365 33.5 (38) 275 (24) 10 (61) 205 (22) 9. Texas 1,330 59.0 (5) 318 (14) 23 (8) 248 (9) 10. UCF 1,323 34.0 (36) 283 (22) 21 (15) 227 (12) 11. Notre Dame 1,322 49.0 (12) 364 (8) 35 (1) 268 (6) 12. LSU 1,290 46.0 (14) 326 (13) 20 (17) 214 (18) 13. Arizona State 1,237 35.5 (31) 285 (21) 12 (44) 204 (24) 14. Mississippi State 1,235 32.0 (40) 216 (54) 11 (50) 156 (46) 15. Penn State 1,234 31.5 (42) 256 (33) 22 (11) 217 (16) 16. Florida State 1,231 44.5 (16) 266 (29) 8 (74) 190 (32) 17. Miami 1,227 53.5 (8) 386 (3) 25 (4) 251 (8) 18. Houston 1,219 28.5 (52) 202 (55) 12 (44) 172 (39) 19. Colorado 1,201 42.5 (18) 296 (20) 19 (20) 225 (13) 20. BYU 1,191 35.5 (31) 303 (19) 25 (4) 221 (15) 21. Indiana 1,190 59.5 (4) 349 (11) 22 (11) 270 (5) 22. Baylor 1,186 34.5 (35) 253 (34) 20 (17) 190 (32) 23. Arizona 1,176 40.5 (21) 276 (23) 22 (11) 217 (16) 24. Cincinnati 1,175 19.5 (78) 135 (90) 10 (61) 163 (44) 25. Washington 1,169 39.0 (24) 372 (5) 17 (28) 198 (27) 26. UCLA 1,145 32.0 (40) 267 (28) 13 (39) 223 (14) 27. Wake Forest 1,137 30.5 (47) 260 (32) 11 (50) 177 (37) 28. SMU 1,135 40.0 (23) 306 (17) 18 (23) 208 (21) 29. Georgia 1,134 23.5 (63) 223 (48) 27 (2) 196 (28) 30. Tulsa 1,129 21.0 (69) 145 (81) 11 (50) 148 (52) 31. Virginia Tech 1,125 38.0 (25) 219 (52) 16 (29) 195 (29) 32. Florida 1,117 36.5 (29) 237 (44) 14 (35) 204 (24) 33. Georgia Tech 1,108 31.0 (45) 268 (27) 4 (113) 141 (56) 34. Miami (Ohio) 1,089 38.0 (25) 307 (16) 8 (74) 169 (42) 35. Oregon 1,063 53.5 (8) 368 (6) 16 (29) 211 (20) 36. Michigan State 1,050 41.0 (20) 221 (51) 15 (33) 167 (43) 37. Tulane 1,048 21.0 (69) 181 (69) 12 (44) 133 (62) 38. Maryland 1,043 31.0 (45) 223 (48) 18 (23) 174 (38) 39. Minnesota 1,038 61.0 (3) 358 (10) 11 (50) 214 (18) 40. Auburn 1,034 49.5 (11) 313 (15) 14 (35) 188 (35) 41. Clemson 1,029 37.0 (28) 231 (45) 18 (23) 205 (22) 42. Stanford 1,021 27.0 (54) 228 (46) 9 (68) 136 (60) 43. Louisville 1,019 45.5 (15) 306 (17) 10 (61) 203 (26) 44. South Florida 1,018 21.0 (69) 241 (41) 13 (39) 151 (50) 45. Nebraska 1,009 30.5 (47) 218 (53) 8 (74) 153 (48) 46. Arkansas 1,002 30.0 (51) 182 (67) 23 (8) 170 (40) 47. Northwestern 989 23.5 (63) 185 (64) 8 (74) 139 (57) 48. TCU 976 30.5 (47) 222 (50) 18 (23) 161 (45) 49. West Virginia 948 21.0 (69) 193 (60) 11 (50) 127 (66) 50. Alabama 941 26.0 (56) 246 (37) 20 (17) 178 (36) 51. Ohio State 933 47.0 (13) 263 (30) 15 (33) 170 (40) 52. Michigan 932 25.0 (59) 227 (47) 21 (15) 194 (30) 53. Memphis 931 19.5 (78) 182 (67) 18 (23) 139 (57) 54. Utah State 922 25.5 (57) 161 (75) 11 (50) 120 (71) 55. Pittsburgh 916 34.0 (36) 270 (25) 14 (35) 193 (31) 56. New Mexico 906 16.5 (87) 120 (95) 13 (39) 117 (75) 57. Oklahoma 896 40.5 (21) 245 (38) 14 (35) 190 (32) 58. Purdue 893 28.0 (53) 244 (39) 13 (39) 145 (54) 59. Florida Atlantic 891 36.5 (29) 248 (36) 2 (126) 136 (60) 60. Kennesaw State 882 19.5 (78) 184 (65) 7 (83) 113 (79) 61. Utah 881 37.5 (27) 242 (40) 19 (20) 150 (51) 62. Illinois 857 20.0 (75) 142 (84) 16 (29) 133 (62) 62. Boston College 857 11.5 (109) 100 (99) 16 (29) 94 (92) 64. USC 854 35.0 (34) 239 (43) 11 (50) 138 (59) 65. Arkansas State 844 11.0 (111) 93 (103) 7 (83) 92 (94) 66. San Diego State 833 14.5 (93) 175 (71) 9 (68) 105 (84) 67. Kentucky 829 24.0 (62) 181 (69) 10 (61) 118 (73) 68. Iowa State 820 22.5 (66) 195 (59) 12 (44) 145 (54) 69. FIU 811 25.0 (59) 160 (77) 11 (50) 119 (72) 70. Old Dominion 810 23.5 (63) 156 (78) 6 (95) 122 (69) 71. New Mexico State 804 17.0 (85) 192 (61) 11 (50) 113 (79) 72. Georgia Southern 793 17.0 (85) 200 (57) 11 (50) 116 (77) 73. Liberty 775 14.5 (93) 151 (79) 3 (116) 96 (90) 74. Rutgers 766 31.5 (42) 261 (31) 3 (116) 118 (73) 75. Texas State 763 15.0 (90) 150 (80) 8 (74) 133 (62) 76. Syracuse 762 27.0 (54) 188 (62) 7 (83) 131 (65) 77. Wisconsin 761 30.5 (47) 197 (58) 5 (102) 111 (81) 78. California 760 20.5 (73) 183 (66) 3 (116) 105 (84) 79. North Texas 736 16.5 (87) 144 (83) 5 (102) 122 (69) 80. Duke 729 10.0 (116) 137 (87) 8 (74) 105 (84) 81. Kansas State 722 32.5 (39) 202 (55) 9 (68) 154 (47) 82. South Carolina 718 35.5 (31) 253 (34) 9 (68) 148 (52) 83. Eastern Michigan 714 14.5 (93) 88 (110) 5 (102) 84 (97) 84. Colorado State 704 18.0 (83) 162 (73) 9 (68) 89 (95) 85. UConn 687 25.0 (59) 188 (62) 4 (113) 98 (89) 86. Boise State 669 31.5 (42) 240 (42) 6 (95) 153 (48) 86. NC State 669 18.5 (82) 118 (96) 9 (68) 96 (90) 88. North Carolina 668 20.0 (75) 139 (85) 7 (83) 88 (96) 89. Air Force 666 13.0 (100) 97 (100) 7 (83) 68 (111) 90. Rice 660 10.5 (113) 97 (100) 3 (116) 76 (102) 91. Jacksonville State 654 19.0 (81) 175 (71) 12 (44) 123 (68) 92. Missouri 640 13.0 (100) 132 (92) 8 (74) 109 (83) 93. Fresno State 637 20.5 (73) 161 (75) 12 (44) 110 (82) 94. Coastal Carolina 616 22.5 (66) 162 (73) 8 (74) 117 (75) 95. Navy 615 11.5 (109) 70 (120) 7 (83) 67 (112) 96. East Carolina 603 25.5 (57) 145 (81) 5 (102) 114 (78) 97. UNLV 601 11.0 (111) 92 (106) 5 (102) 100 (88) 98. UTSA 579 20.0 (75) 139 (85) 7 (83) 124 (67) 99. UMass 561 6.5 (125) 40 (133) 5 (102) 51 (124) 100. Troy 547 21.5 (68) 124 (93) 10 (61) 76 (102) 101. Hawaii 539 14.0 (96) 105 (98) 7 (83) 103 (87) 102. UTEP 524 10.0 (116) 73 (118) 3 (116) 74 (106) 103. Marshall 511 13.5 (98) 75 (117) 11 (50) 93 (93) 104. Delaware 507 12.0 (105) 134 (91) 7 (83) 78 (100) 105. Louisiana 505 6.5 (125) 68 (121) 6 (95) 56 (117) 106. Ohio 500 10.5 (113) 93 (103) 6 (95) 76 (102) 107. Washington State 489 17.5 (84) 137 (87) 4 (113) 72 (108) 107. Oregon State 489 8.5 (120) 82 (114) 5 (102) 77 (101) 109. Akron 485 15.0 (90) 83 (112) 3 (116) 69 (109) 110. Western Michigan 483 7.5 (124) 57 (128) 7 (83) 69 (109) 110. Charlotte 483 13.0 (100) 121 (94) 3 (116) 54 (123) 112. App State 482 14.0 (96) 83 (112) 6 (95) 76 (102) 113. Temple 461 3.5 (132) 53 (129) 5 (102) 40 (131) 114. Nevada 459 12.0 (105) 137 (87) 10 (61) 73 (107) 115. Louisiana Monroe 455 15.0 (90) 89 (108) 2 (126) 79 (99) 116. Iowa 440 4.0 (131) 53 (129) 10 (61) 63 (114) 117. James Madison 431 13.0 (100) 89 (108) 6 (95) 55 (119) 118. Louisiana Tech 430 13.5 (98) 114 (97) 7 (83) 81 (98) 118. Ball State 430 8.0 (122) 80 (115) 6 (95) 56 (117) 118. Kent State 430 5.5 (128) 58 (127) 2 (126) 49 (126) 121. Western Kentucky 417 3.0 (133) 73 (118) 5 (102) 59 (116) 122. Missouri State 415 12.0 (105) 93 (103) 3 (116) 61 (115) 123. UAB 408 16.5 (87) 96 (102) 2 (126) 55 (119) 124. Wyoming 396 2.0 (135) 60 (123) 7 (83) 50 (125) 125. Bowling Green 374 12.0 (105) 76 (116) 5 (102) 64 (113) 126. Sam Houston 355 12.5 (104) 86 (111) 2 (126) 55 (119) 127. Middle Tennessee 325 10.5 (113) 67 (122) 5 (102) 44 (129) 128. Buffalo 323 8.0 (122) 48 (132) 3 (116) 45 (127) 129. Toledo 293 3.0 (133) 51 (131) 3 (116) 30 (134) 130. San Jose State 286 8.5 (120) 91 (107) 2 (126) 42 (130) 131. Army 283 9.5 (118) 60 (123) 8 (74) 55 (119) 132. South Alabama 271 5.5 (128) 60 (123) 1 (134) 38 (132) 133. Georgia State 247 6.0 (127) 36 (134) 0 (135) 30 (134) 134. Central Michigan 233 9.0 (119) 59 (126) 2 (126) 45 (127) 135. Southern Miss 220 4.5 (130) 34 (135) 2 (126) 38 (132) 136. Northern Illinois 73 2.0 (135) 29 (136) 0 (135) 7 (136) 137. Sacramento State 46 0.0 (137) 10 (137) 0 (135) 1 (137) 138. North Dakota State 3 0.0 (137) 0 (138) 0 (135) 0 (138)

It's not hard to envision Texas Tech fielding a defense as good as, or better than, the unit that helped win last year's Big 12 Championship. The Red Raiders lost six defenders to the 2026 NFL Draft, but aggressively addressed those departures in the transfer portal by adding players with proven production. As a result, they enter 2026 with the most proven defensive production in the FBS, leading all 138 rosters in career tackles, sacks, pressures and havoc plays.

The portal haul alone is staggering. Texas Tech's 10 incoming defensive transfers have combined for 384 career pressures and 57.5 sacks, production that, by itself, would rank top three nationally in pressures and top six in sacks against entire team rosters. Transfers Adam Trick and Trey White are central to that projection. Both rank among the top 12 active FBS defenders in career sacks and pressures, helping offset the departures of David Bailey and Romello Height.

While few can match Texas Tech's production depth, former conference rival Texas boasts elite individual talent at the top. The Longhorns' returning first-team All-SEC edge rusher Colin Simmons leads the nation in career sacks (21.0) and ranks second in pressures (105), while incoming transfer linebacker Rasheem Biles from Pittsburgh paces the country in havoc plays (53).

Five teams rank among the top 15 in all five defensive production stats: Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas Tech and Virginia. Meanwhile, three others are top 15 in all but one: Indiana, Miami and Vanderbilt. The Hurricanes are actually top 10 in every category except tackles.

Total snaps played on defense certainly help explain raw production totals. It's why the top three teams by tackles mirror the same trio in defensive experience we broke down a few weeks ago.

Several teams stand out for getting much more out of their playing time than their snap counts would suggest. Florida State and Mississippi State are both top 16 nationally in total tackles despite ranking outside the top 35 in defensive snaps. Louisville shows the biggest gap in pressures, checking in 17th in the FBS despite ranking 62nd in total pass rush snaps. Credit Clev Lubin for that -- he owns the second-best pressure rate (22.9%) among the 435 returning defensive players with at least 200 career pass rush snaps in the FBS.

Michigan State is 20th in sacks despite ranking just 73rd in pass rush snaps, and Oklahoma is 32nd in havoc plays despite ranking 67th in defensive snaps.

Then there's Cal. The Golden Bears rank 23rd in total pass rush snaps but just 73rd in sacks and 66th in pressures, with similar drop-offs across the board -- 55th in defensive snaps but 78th in tackles and 84th in havoc plays. It's a tough starting point heading into a new era under coach Tosh Lupoi, who inherits one of the least disruptive defensive units in the country.

Production volume can be misleading, though. A defense playing more snaps naturally creates more opportunities for tackles, sacks and pressures. The better question is how efficiently those players converted their opportunities into impact plays.

Defensive efficiency

Minimum thresholds: Missed Tackle% (teams with ≥100 tackles in FBS); Sack% and Pressure% (teams with ≥250 pass rush snaps in FBS); Havoc% (teams with ≥1,000 defensive snaps in FBS)

Team MissTkl% Sack% Prsr% Havoc% 1. Clemson 11.0% 1.8% (20) 11.2% (30) 1.9% (2) 2. Kentucky 11.3% 1.2% (80) 9.0% (95) 1.2% (100) 3. USC 11.5% 1.4% (44) 9.7% (68) 1.3% (73) 4. Rutgers 11.5% 1.2% (87) 9.6% (76) 1.3% (80) 5. James Madison 11.7% 1.3% (67) 8.6% (106) 1.2% (94) 6. Buffalo 11.7% 1.5% (43) 8.8% (101) 1.1% (118) 7. Marshall 11.9% 1.8% (26) 9.8% (67) 1.4% (56) 8. Middle Tennessee 11.9% 1.4% (52) 8.9% (96) 1.0% (128) 9. Jacksonville State 12.1% 1.0% (102) 9.4% (82) 1.7% (18) 10. Alabama 12.4% 1.0% (104) 9.6% (75) 1.5% (44) 11. Georgia State 12.4% 1.0% (105) 6.0% (135) 1.0% (125) 12. Nebraska 12.4% 1.2% (82) 8.5% (108) 1.3% (74) 13. UMass 12.5% 1.8% (16) 11.4% (25) 1.0% (124) 14. Louisiana Monroe 12.5% 1.8% (21) 10.6% (44) 1.6% (29) 15. UTEP 12.5% 1.2% (88) 8.4% (109) 1.4% (70) 16. Texas 12.7% 2.0% (6) 11.0% (36) 1.8% (6) 17. Pittsburgh 12.7% 1.1% (91) 9.0% (92) 1.7% (12) 18. Southern Miss 12.7% 1.3% (68) 9.5% (81) 1.5% (36) 19. Oregon 12.9% 1.5% (39) 10.3% (55) 1.7% (17) 20. Miami (Ohio) 12.9% 1.3% (64) 10.3% (54) 1.4% (66) 21. Delaware 12.9% 1.2% (86) 13.0% (7) 1.4% (59) 22. North Carolina 12.9% 1.4% (56) 9.4% (84) 1.2% (99) 23. Florida State 12.9% 1.9% (12) 11.5% (24) 1.6% (27) 24. Georgia 13.0% 0.9% (115) 8.8% (103) 1.5% (34) 25. Arizona 13.0% 1.6% (31) 11.0% (37) 1.6% (28) 26. South Florida 13.1% 0.9% (114) 10.7% (43) 1.3% (72) 27. Louisiana Tech 13.1% 1.2% (74) 10.3% (52) 1.7% (9) 28. Indiana 13.1% 1.9% (15) 11.1% (32) 1.8% (4) 29. Georgia Tech 13.2% 1.2% (70) 10.8% (40) 1.1% (112) 30. Ole Miss 13.3% 1.5% (37) 11.5% (22) 1.7% (11) 31. Missouri 13.3% 1.1% (97) 11.0% (35) 1.5% (40) 32. Duke 13.3% 0.8% (122) 11.1% (33) 1.4% (62) 33. UConn 13.4% 1.2% (83) 8.9% (100) 1.2% (91) 34. Oklahoma State 13.4% 1.4% (46) 10.5% (48) 1.4% (65) 35. Houston 13.4% 1.1% (89) 8.1% (113) 1.2% (90) 36. Florida 13.5% 1.5% (41) 9.7% (72) 1.6% (33) 37. Notre Dame 13.5% 1.8% (24) 13.2% (4) 1.7% (14) 38. Temple 13.5% 0.7% (127) 11.1% (34) 0.8% (135) 39. LSU 13.5% 1.8% (23) 12.7% (9) 1.6% (26) 40. Mississippi State 13.6% 1.4% (48) 9.5% (79) 1.3% (76) 41. Syracuse 13.7% 1.4% (54) 9.6% (77) 1.4% (57) 42. Memphis 13.7% 1.1% (96) 10.2% (59) 1.3% (85) 43. Wyoming 13.7% 0.2% (136) 6.9% (132) 1.0% (123) 44. Georgia Southern 13.8% 0.6% (133) 7.1% (130) 1.1% (114) 45. Bowling Green 13.8% 1.5% (38) 9.7% (73) 1.5% (42) 46. Tulsa 13.9% 1.1% (90) 7.9% (117) 1.2% (103) 47. Nevada 13.9% 1.0% (108) 11.2% (29) 1.3% (78) 48. Virginia 14.0% 2.0% (7) 12.1% (14) 1.5% (46) 49. Illinois 14.0% 1.3% (60) 9.3% (86) 1.3% (75) 50. San Jose State 14.1% 0.7% (128) 7.8% (120) 1.2% (105) 51. Oklahoma 14.2% 1.9% (13) 11.5% (21) 2.0% (1) 52. Western Kentucky 14.2% 0.3% (135) 7.2% (129) 1.1% (115) 53. Minnesota 14.2% 1.8% (19) 10.5% (46) 1.8% (5) 54. East Carolina 14.2% 2.0% (8) 11.2% (31) 1.8% (3) 55. Iowa 14.2% 0.8% (125) 10.1% (61) 1.3% (84) 56. NC State 14.2% 1.2% (79) 7.6% (123) 1.1% (106) 57. Vanderbilt 14.3% 1.0% (101) 8.8% (104) 1.4% (54) 58. Wisconsin 14.3% 1.5% (36) 9.9% (66) 1.2% (97) 59. Colorado State 14.5% 0.9% (118) 7.8% (119) 1.1% (113) 60. Air Force 14.5% 1.4% (50) 10.5% (47) 1.0% (131) 61. Kansas 14.5% 1.3% (62) 10.6% (45) 1.4% (64) 62. Louisiana 14.6% 0.6% (134) 6.2% (134) 1.1% (121) 63. West Virginia 14.6% 1.3% (61) 11.9% (19) 1.3% (82) 64. Arkansas 14.7% 2.4% (1) 14.9% (2) 1.5% (49) 65. Kansas State 14.7% 2.1% (4) 13.0% (6) 1.7% (15) 66. Tennessee 14.7% 1.9% (11) 12.3% (12) 1.6% (24) 67. New Mexico 14.7% 1.4% (45) 10.4% (50) 1.2% (93) 68. Colorado 14.7% 1.7% (28) 12.1% (15) 1.7% (8) 69. Virginia Tech 14.7% 1.8% (27) 10.1% (63) 1.4% (61) 70. Utah State 14.7% 1.4% (53) 8.8% (102) 1.2% (95) 71. Boston College 14.7% 0.9% (112) 8.1% (114) 1.0% (133) 72. Michigan 14.7% 1.2% (71) 11.3% (26) 1.6% (22) 73. FIU 14.8% 1.5% (40) 9.5% (78) 1.3% (83) 74. Western Michigan 14.8% 1.2% (75) 9.3% (87) 1.4% (63) 75. North Texas 14.9% 0.9% (113) 8.1% (112) 1.5% (43) 76. Central Michigan 15.0% 1.1% (92) 7.4% (126) 1.4% (68) 77. Texas Tech 15.0% 1.6% (34) 12.2% (13) 1.6% (25) 78. Old Dominion 15.1% 1.8% (18) 12.0% (16) 1.5% (41) 79. Cincinnati 15.1% 1.4% (51) 9.7% (69) 1.3% (71) 80. Baylor 15.1% 1.2% (76) 8.9% (98) 1.4% (53) 81. Washington 15.3% 1.4% (49) 13.4% (3) 1.5% (39) 82. Ohio State 15.3% 1.8% (17) 10.3% (53) 1.5% (37) 83. San Diego State 15.3% 0.6% (131) 7.6% (122) 1.1% (116) 84. UCLA 15.4% 1.3% (63) 10.7% (42) 1.6% (30) 85. Texas State 15.4% 1.2% (78) 12.0% (17) 1.6% (23) 86. SMU 15.4% 1.6% (33) 12.3% (11) 1.5% (50) 87. Louisville 15.4% 2.3% (3) 15.2% (1) 1.7% (10) 88. Liberty 15.5% 0.9% (116) 9.6% (74) 1.1% (110) 89. UCF 15.5% 1.3% (59) 11.0% (38) 1.5% (51) 90. Ball State 15.5% 0.9% (117) 9.0% (94) 1.1% (119) 91. Army 15.5% 0.9% (111) 5.9% (136) 1.4% (69) 92. App State 15.6% 1.9% (14) 11.3% (27) 1.5% (35) 93. Wake Forest 15.6% 1.3% (66) 10.8% (41) 1.3% (77) 94. UTSA 15.6% 1.3% (65) 8.9% (99) 1.8% (7) 95. Arizona State 15.6% 1.0% (109) 7.8% (118) 1.4% (58) 96. Maryland 15.7% 1.4% (47) 10.2% (60) 1.4% (55) 97. Florida Atlantic 15.7% 1.5% (42) 10.0% (65) 1.3% (86) 98. Rice 15.7% 0.8% (121) 7.7% (121) 1.0% (122) 99. Coastal Carolina 15.7% 1.7% (29) 12.0% (18) 1.6% (20) 100. Arkansas State 15.8% 1.0% (107) 8.3% (110) 1.0% (127) 101. TCU 15.8% 1.1% (95) 8.0% (116) 1.3% (79) 102. South Carolina 15.8% 1.6% (32) 11.5% (23) 1.6% (31) 103. Northwestern 15.8% 1.1% (98) 8.5% (107) 1.2% (98) 104. Kent State 15.9% 0.7% (129) 7.5% (124) 1.0% (129) 105. New Mexico State 15.9% 0.9% (119) 9.7% (70) 1.2% (101) 106. Auburn 15.9% 2.1% (5) 13.2% (5) 1.5% (48) 107. Troy 16.0% 1.9% (10) 11.2% (28) 1.2% (89) 108. Navy 16.0% 1.3% (58) 8.1% (115) 1.0% (126) 109. UNLV 16.1% 1.2% (77) 10.1% (62) 1.3% (87) 110. California 16.1% 0.8% (124) 6.8% (133) 1.0% (132) 111. Charlotte 16.1% 0.8% (123) 7.3% (128) 1.0% (130) 112. Tulane 16.3% 1.1% (99) 9.3% (88) 1.1% (109) 113. Texas A&M 16.3% 2.0% (9) 10.8% (39) 1.7% (13) 114. Akron 16.5% 1.6% (30) 9.0% (93) 1.2% (92) 115. Penn State 16.6% 1.2% (85) 9.5% (80) 1.5% (38) 116. Missouri State 16.8% 1.2% (69) 9.7% (71) 1.2% (96) 117. Stanford 16.9% 1.1% (93) 9.4% (85) 1.1% (107) 118. Kennesaw State 16.9% 1.0% (106) 9.4% (83) 1.1% (111) 119. UAB 16.9% 1.5% (35) 8.9% (97) 1.1% (120) 120. Michigan State 17.1% 2.3% (2) 12.4% (10) 1.5% (52) 121. Miami 17.1% 1.8% (25) 12.7% (8) 1.7% (16) 122. Purdue 17.2% 1.1% (100) 9.2% (90) 1.3% (81) 123. Iowa State 17.2% 1.2% (84) 10.2% (58) 1.5% (47) 124. BYU 17.2% 1.2% (73) 10.5% (49) 1.6% (21) 125. Utah 17.2% 1.8% (22) 11.5% (20) 1.5% (45) 126. Hawaii 17.2% 1.4% (55) 10.3% (57) 1.6% (32) 127. Boise State 17.3% 1.3% (57) 10.3% (56) 1.7% (19) 128. Ohio 17.4% 1.0% (103) 9.1% (91) 1.4% (60) 129. Fresno State 17.4% 0.9% (110) 7.4% (127) 1.4% (67) 130. Eastern Michigan 17.8% 1.2% (72) 7.5% (125) 1.2% (102) 131. Oregon State 18.1% 0.7% (126) 7.1% (131) 1.2% (88) 131. Washington State 18.1% 1.1% (94) 8.6% (105) 1.1% (108) 133. South Alabama 18.6% 0.8% (120) 9.3% (89) 1.1% (117) 134. Sam Houston 19.5% 1.2% (81) 8.2% (111) 1.2% (104) 135. Toledo 19.5% 0.6% (132) 10.4% (51) 0.9% (134) Northern Illinois n/a 0.7% (130) 10.1% (64) n/a North Dakota State n/a n/a n/a n/a Sacramento State n/a n/a n/a n/a

Few teams might be as sure tackling as Clemson this upcoming season. The Tigers have the lowest aggregated player missed tackle rate in the country, and the reason is simple: 12 of their 13 players with at least 20 career FBS tackles are at or below the 14.7% national average, the best mark among the 101 teams with at least 10 qualifying players.

Returning leading tackler Sammy Brown, the former ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and first-team All-ACC linebacker, has missed tackles just 7.7% of the time in his two-year career -- 14th-best among the 255 returning FBS defensive players with at least 100 career tackles.

Alabama isn't far behind. The Crimson Tide had 12 of their 15 qualifying players at or below the national average, nearly matching Clemson's depth across a bigger group. USC gets there a different way. Only eight of its 14 qualifying players are below the national average, but six of those eight have a single-digit missed-tackle rate, giving the Trojans some of the surest individual tacklers in the country.

BYU and Miami have two of the worst aggregated player missed-tackle rates among Power Four teams, which isn't all that shocking considering they were also among the five worst in actual team missed-tackle rate last season. Roughly a third of the qualifying players on both rosters have a career missed-tackle rate worse than the national average.

BYU's biggest swing-and-miss problem sits right in the middle of its defense. Cade Uluave, the No. 1-ranked transfer portal linebacker in the most recent cycle, was brought in this offseason to anchor that spot. He's one of the most experienced players in college football and ranks fifth nationally in career tackles, but his 19.3% missed-tackle rate ranks 1,312th out of 1,667 qualifying players with at least 20 career FBS tackles. Fellow starting linebacker Isaiah Glasker isn't much better at 18.8%.

For sack rate and havoc rate, there's little separation across the board because the denominator -- pass rush snaps for sack rate, defensive snaps for havoc rate -- is so high compared to the number of actual events. That makes these numbers fundamentally different from a true team rate, because they're not measuring how disruptive the defense is as a unit, but how often individual players, on their own snaps, turned an opportunity into a sack, pressure or havoc play.

Now that we've made that clear, let's look at some notable rates for each category.

Aggregated sack rate leaders (Power Four only)

Arkansas — 2.4% Michigan State — 2.3% Louisville — 2.3% Kansas State — 2.1% Auburn — 2.1%

For reference, the average individual sack rate over the past five FBS seasons is 1.6%.

Louisville's pass rush, which we touched on earlier through Clev Lubin's pressure rate, looks just as strong by this measure. A broader look at the Cardinals' pass rushers shows three players carrying that production: Lubin (3.7%; 24th), Tyler Thompson (3.2%; 42nd) and Antonio Watts (3.0%; 54th) all sit in the top 55 in sack rate among the 780 returning players with at least 100 career FBS pass-rush snaps.

Aggregated pressure rate leaders (Power Four only)

Louisville — 15.2% Arkansas — 14.9% Washington — 13.4% Notre Dame — 13.2% Auburn — 13.2%

The average individual pressure rate over the past five FBS seasons is 10.5%.

Washington and Notre Dame stand out for getting to the quarterback often, but haven't finished the job at the same rate as the others. The Huskies rank third in pressure rate but fall to 49th in sack rate, while the Fighting Irish are fourth in pressure rate but slide to 24th in sack rate. Pressure without a finish still bothers an offense, but it's a different kind of disruption than what players on Arkansas and Louisville are doing.

Aggregated havoc play rate leaders (Power Four only)

Oklahoma — 2.0% Clemson — 1.9% Indiana — 1.8% Minnesota — 1.8% Texas — 1.8%

The average individual havoc play rate over the past five FBS seasons is 1.6%.

Oklahoma ranked second nationally last season in team havoc rate, and with six starters returning on that unit, there's no reason to expect much of a drop-off. Taylor Wein (3.7%; 4th), David Stone (2.5%; 59th) and Kip Lewis (2.34%; 77th) are the trio driving the Sooners' aggregated individual rate. Of the 992 returning players with at least 500 defensive snaps in the FBS, all three sit in the top 80 in havoc play rate.

Tackling and pass rush only tell part of the story. Elite defenses eventually need players who can hold up in coverage.

The next four metrics help measure exactly that: completion rate allowed, yards allowed per attempt, touchdown rate allowed and target rate when a defender is the primary coverage assignment.

Coverage Efficiency

Minimum thresholds: Defensive Completion% and Defensive Touchdown Allowed% (Teams with ≥50 targets in primary coverage in FBS); Defensive Pass Yards/Attempt (Teams with ≥50 pass attempts against as primary defender); Target% (Teams with ≥300 coverage snaps)

Team DefComp% DefYds/Att DefPsTD% Target% 1. Nevada 49.7% 6.5 (17) 4.4% (48) 11.3% (12) 2. Buffalo 50.5% 6.2 (6) 3.8% (23) 13.4% (98) 3. Notre Dame 52.9% 6.4 (11) 3.8% (22) 13.0% (78) 4. Central Michigan 53.2% 6.2 (7) 4.3% (39) 14.0% (116) 5. Marshall 53.6% 7.3 (57) 5.6% (91) 12.9% (70) 6. Boise State 53.9% 6.6 (27) 4.4% (51) 13.7% (110) 7. Missouri 54.1% 6.9 (39) 2.7% (5) 13.1% (83) 8. California 55.1% 7.8 (92) 4.1% (33) 13.7% (111) 9. Michigan 55.5% 6.5 (18) 5.5% (88) 13.9% (112) 10. UNLV 55.9% 6.6 (22) 4.3% (44) 14.0% (114) 11. Western Michigan 56.0% 6.6 (24) 3.2% (9) 13.4% (99) 12. Miami 56.2% 6.4 (13) 4.8% (69) 12.8% (65) 13. Iowa 56.7% 6.6 (23) 2.7% (6) 15.1% (128) 14. Utah 56.8% 6.7 (32) 5.1% (79) 14.2% (119) 15. UCLA 57.0% 6.1 (3) 4.5% (59) 12.9% (74) 16. Western Kentucky 57.1% 6.9 (42) 4.2% (34) 10.6% (5) 17. South Carolina 57.2% 6.3 (8) 3.6% (14) 13.5% (104) 18. TCU 57.4% 7.8 (90) 5.9% (100) 13.4% (100) 19. Coastal Carolina 57.6% 6.7 (34) 7.6% (129) 12.5% (49) 20. Auburn 57.7% 6.8 (36) 2.5% (4) 12.5% (48) 21. Georgia Southern 58.4% 7.5 (74) 3.3% (11) 15.6% (133) 22. Alabama 58.4% 6.5 (19) 4.5% (58) 11.0% (8) 23. Virginia 58.5% 7.4 (65) 7.5% (128) 12.4% (41) 24. Kansas State 58.6% 7.7 (84) 4.6% (63) 13.2% (86) 25. South Alabama 58.6% 7.7 (83) 6.3% (109) 12.2% (37) 26. North Texas 58.6% 8.1 (103) 5.7% (95) 13.1% (82) 27. Illinois 58.7% 6.5 (15) 4.2% (38) 14.5% (122) 28. Louisiana Monroe 59.0% 7.5 (72) 6.7% (117) 12.3% (38) 29. Hawaii 59.1% 5.9 (2) 4.2% (37) 15.5% (132) 30. Texas AM 59.3% 6.8 (35) 4.3% (43) 10.9% (7) 31. Wyoming 59.3% 7.9 (94) 9.1% (135) 13.3% (92) 32. Georgia 59.3% 6.6 (25) 4.4% (46) 12.9% (71) 33. Colorado 59.3% 7.4 (70) 3.8% (21) 13.0% (79) 34. Texas Tech 59.4% 6.7 (31) 4.0% (27) 12.9% (69) 35. Louisiana Tech 59.4% 6.2 (4) 2.4% (2) 13.2% (88) 36. Florida 59.4% 7.2 (53) 4.0% (29) 11.9% (23) 37. Ohio State 59.5% 6.2 (5) 4.3% (40) 11.1% (10) 38. NC State 59.8% 7.0 (45) 4.0% (30) 13.1% (84) 39. Louisiana 59.9% 5.8 (1) 5.6% (94) 12.1% (35) 40. Temple 59.9% 8.3 (118) 4.5% (53) 12.4% (43) 41. SMU 60.2% 7.6 (78) 5.0% (76) 13.5% (103) 42. Washington State 60.2% 7.3 (60) 6.3% (112) 15.4% (130) 43. Liberty 60.3% 7.4 (69) 3.7% (19) 12.0% (27) 44. Oregon State 60.3% 7.6 (81) 5.3% (83) 15.4% (131) 45. Georgia Tech 60.5% 7.7 (88) 5.0% (75) 13.1% (85) 46. Virginia Tech 60.5% 7.6 (79) 5.9% (102) 12.9% (68) 47. Navy 60.5% 8.1 (108) 4.0% (28) 11.8% (21) 48. Clemson 60.6% 7.0 (46) 3.1% (8) 12.4% (44) 49. Miami (Ohio) 60.6% 7.2 (51) 4.5% (55) 15.0% (127) 50. Ball State 60.7% 7.8 (93) 6.0% (103) 10.2% (3) 51. Jacksonville State 60.8% 7.9 (95) 4.5% (55) 12.4% (46) 52. Washington 60.9% 6.5 (14) 3.6% (13) 12.1% (30) 53. Louisville 60.9% 6.7 (29) 2.2% (1) 13.1% (80) 54. Oklahoma 60.9% 6.7 (33) 3.8% (20) 12.7% (57) 55. USC 61.0% 6.5 (20) 3.6% (17) 13.0% (76) 56. Syracuse 61.1% 7.3 (59) 6.0% (105) 14.1% (118) 57. Iowa State 61.1% 7.7 (87) 5.4% (87) 13.3% (90) 58. Kentucky 61.1% 7.8 (91) 4.8% (68) 12.0% (28) 59. UTEP 61.2% 7.6 (80) 7.8% (130) 12.7% (55) 60. Nebraska 61.2% 6.9 (40) 3.3% (12) 12.3% (39) 61. Oklahoma State 61.3% 7.1 (47) 4.7% (64) 12.4% (42) 62. Pittsburgh 61.4% 7.0 (43) 4.5% (57) 15.7% (134) 63. Cincinnati 61.4% 6.5 (16) 4.2% (34) 12.7% (56) 64. Oregon 61.4% 6.8 (37) 4.2% (36) 12.8% (64) 65. South Florida 61.5% 8.2 (112) 5.0% (74) 12.8% (63) 66. Ole Miss 61.6% 6.3 (9) 4.0% (26) 13.4% (97) 67. Bowling Green 61.7% 8.8 (132) 5.4% (85) 11.6% (19) 68. Indiana 61.8% 7.4 (66) 4.3% (42) 11.8% (20) 69. Georgia State 61.8% 8.6 (130) 8.2% (131) 14.8% (125) 70. Florida State 62.0% 7.7 (89) 4.9% (71) 13.3% (94) 71. UConn 62.0% 8.4 (121) 6.1% (106) 10.0% (2) 72. Old Dominion 62.0% 6.6 (28) 5.3% (84) 12.1% (33) 73. Fresno State 62.1% 6.4 (12) 2.9% (7) 12.9% (72) 74. Houston 62.3% 6.9 (41) 3.6% (16) 12.1% (34) 75. Boston College 62.3% 8.1 (101) 5.3% (82) 13.2% (87) 76. Mississippi State 62.4% 7.1 (49) 4.1% (32) 12.1% (29) 77. Penn State 62.5% 7.0 (44) 4.4% (47) 13.3% (95) 78. BYU 62.6% 7.3 (58) 4.5% (60) 12.6% (52) 79. Arkansas State 62.8% 8.1 (104) 5.6% (92) 11.3% (11) 80. FIU 62.8% 8.3 (120) 6.2% (107) 10.7% (6) 81. Southern Miss 62.8% 8.0 (99) 6.6% (114) 13.5% (107) 82. Wake Forest 62.8% 7.1 (48) 3.6% (15) 13.1% (81) 83. Army 62.8% 7.2 (50) 7.4% (126) 13.5% (102) 84. Arizona 62.8% 7.4 (63) 4.5% (54) 13.3% (91) 85. UAB 62.9% 8.6 (128) 9.0% (134) 14.2% (120) 86. Arizona State 63.0% 7.3 (56) 5.1% (77) 11.5% (14) 87. Tulsa 63.1% 8.3 (116) 6.8% (118) 13.5% (106) 88. Middle Tennessee 63.3% 8.5 (126) 9.0% (133) 12.0% (26) 89. Maryland 63.3% 7.7 (85) 6.7% (115) 14.0% (113) 90. UCF 63.3% 7.5 (73) 4.4% (49) 14.1% (117) 91. Delaware 63.7% 7.4 (68) 5.6% (93) 11.6% (17) 92. Memphis 63.8% 8.0 (100) 5.8% (97) 12.6% (50) 93. Duke 63.8% 8.2 (114) 5.2% (80) 13.0% (77) 94. Utah State 63.9% 8.1 (106) 6.0% (104) 12.5% (47) 95. Baylor 64.0% 7.6 (82) 7.1% (123) 11.5% (15) 96. Colorado State 64.0% 7.9 (98) 6.2% (108) 15.2% (129) 97. Texas 64.2% 6.4 (10) 4.1% (31) 12.6% (51) 98. Northwestern 64.3% 7.2 (55) 3.2% (10) 12.7% (60) 99. UMass 64.4% 8.3 (118) 7.4% (125) 11.4% (13) 100. East Carolina 64.4% 6.7 (30) 3.9% (24) 12.7% (62) 101. Michigan State 64.4% 7.2 (52) 5.0% (73) 13.3% (96) 102. Rice 64.7% 8.1 (105) 6.3% (111) 11.8% (22) 103. Tulane 64.7% 8.1 (109) 4.7% (65) 13.4% (101) 104. Florida Atlantic 64.7% 8.4 (123) 5.8% (98) 12.9% (66) 105. Troy 64.8% 8.5 (127) 2.4% (3) 12.3% (40) 106. Ohio 64.8% 7.5 (76) 5.5% (89) 9.9% (1) 107. Wisconsin 64.9% 7.9 (97) 6.3% (110) 13.0% (75) 108. Kennesaw State 64.9% 8.3 (117) 5.8% (99) 14.9% (126) 109. New Mexico 64.9% 8.2 (110) 7.5% (127) 11.6% (16) 110. App State 65.0% 7.3 (62) 4.7% (66) 13.6% (108) 111. West Virginia 65.0% 7.3 (61) 4.9% (70) 14.6% (124) 112. Tennessee 65.1% 7.4 (67) 4.4% (51) 12.9% (67) 113. Stanford 65.3% 8.4 (125) 6.7% (116) 12.9% (73) 114. Arkansas 65.3% 7.5 (75) 5.2% (81) 12.1% (32) 115. San Diego State 65.6% 6.6 (26) 5.6% (90) 12.1% (31) 116. Rutgers 65.6% 8.4 (124) 6.9% (122) 11.0% (9) 117. LSU 65.6% 7.7 (86) 4.6% (61) 12.6% (53) 118. Minnesota 65.6% 7.4 (64) 6.9% (121) 12.2% (36) 119. Sam Houston 65.7% 9.3 (134) 5.9% (101) 13.2% (89) 120. New Mexico State 65.7% 7.6 (77) 6.5% (113) 13.3% (93) 121. Eastern Michigan 65.7% 7.9 (96) 4.4% (50) 12.4% (45) 122. North Carolina 65.9% 7.5 (71) 4.4% (45) 14.2% (121) 123. UTSA 66.1% 8.6 (129) 7.2% (124) 15.8% (135) 124. Kent State 66.1% 8.1 (107) 4.0% (25) 11.6% (18) 125. Vanderbilt 66.3% 8.2 (113) 5.8% (96) 13.5% (105) 126. Texas State 66.4% 7.2 (54) 3.6% (18) 14.0% (115) 127. Purdue 66.6% 8.4 (122) 4.6% (62) 12.7% (58) 128. Akron 67.1% 9.1 (133) 6.8% (120) 12.7% (59) 129. Kansas 67.9% 8.1 (102) 5.1% (78) 11.9% (25) 130. James Madison 68.0% 6.9 (38) 4.7% (67) 12.6% (54) 131. Air Force 69.3% 9.4 (135) 4.9% (72) 12.7% (61) 132. San Jose State 69.3% 6.6 (21) 6.8% (119) 13.6% (109) 133. Toledo 69.6% 8.2 (111) 8.9% (132) 10.5% (4) 134. Charlotte 69.9% 8.7 (131) 4.3% (41) 14.6% (123) 135. Missouri State 70.1% 8.2 (115) 5.4% (86) 11.9% (24) North Dakota State n/a n/a n/a n/a Northern Illinois n/a n/a n/a n/a Sacramento State n/a n/a n/a n/a

Notre Dame might have the best secondary in the country heading into 2026. The Fighting Irish return four starters in coverage and added Colorado transfer DJ McKinney, one of the most experienced defensive backs in the FBS, to lock down the back end even further.

Of the 808 returning players with at least 25 targets as the primary defender in coverage in the FBS, Notre Dame has all three of its starting cornerbacks in the top 80 in completion percentage allowed: Christian Gray (46.3%; 57th), McKinney (47.0%; 76th) and Leonard Moore (47.3%; 80th).

Smith Snowden, a Michigan transfer by way of Utah, is another newcomer who should make an immediate impact. His 40.7% completion rate allowed is the best of the 73 returning FBS players with at least 100 targets as the primary defender in coverage.

Aggregated defensive pass yards allowed/attempt leaders (Power Four only)

UCLA — 6.1 Ohio State — 6.2 South Carolina — 6.3 Ole Miss — 6.3 Texas — 6.4

The average individual defensive pass yards allowed per attempt as the primary coverage defender over the past five FBS seasons is 7.3.

UCLA was relatively average compared to the rest of the FBS in yards allowed per pass attempt last season, but could see real improvement in 2026. Of the 804 returning players with at least 25 pass attempts against as the primary defender in coverage in the FBS, the Bruins have three players in the top 45 for best pass yards allowed per attempt: Scooter Jackson (3.7; 11th), Rodrick Pleasant (3.9; 14th) and Ta'Shawn James (4.8; 43rd).

Aggregated defensive passing touchdowns allowed % leaders (Power Four only)

Louisville — 2.2% Auburn — 2.5% Missouri — 2.7% Iowa — 2.7% Clemson — 3.1%

The average individual defensive passing touchdowns allowed per target as the primary defender over the past five FBS seasons is 4.9%.

Clemson's depth stands out here, too. Of the 808 returning players with at least 25 targets as the primary defender in coverage, nine Tigers are at or better than the 4.9% national average. Starting cornerback Ashton Hampton has the second-best mark (0.93%) of the 73 players with at least 100 targets, allowing just one touchdown on 108 primary coverage snaps.

Aggregated target rate leaders (Power Four only)

Texas A&M — 10.9% Alabama — 11.0% Rutgers — 11.0% Ohio State — 11.1% Arizona State — 11.5%

The average individual target rate -- how often a player is thrown at relative to their total coverage snaps -- over the past five FBS seasons is 12.5%.

A low target rate usually means opposing quarterbacks are steering clear of a defense's best coverage players, and Ohio State's depth shows why it will likely do so in 2026. Of the 964 returning FBS players with at least 150 career pass-coverage snaps, three projected starters for the Buckeyes are in the top 120 in target rate: Jaylen McClain (6.8%; 46th), Terry Moore (7.3%; 69th) and Earl Little Jr. (8.2%; 116th).

Add it all up, and Ohio State has the best average FBS ranking across all four individual pass-coverage stats of any power conference team, with Alabama not far behind. The Crimson Tide rank inside the top 25 nationally in individual completion rate allowed (58.4%; 22nd), defensive pass yards allowed per attempt (6.5; 19th) and individual target rate (11.0%; eighth).

Putting it all together

Perhaps the most interesting takeaway from this study is that elite production, elite efficiency and elite coverage rarely overlap. Some defenses thrive through disruption. Others win with tackling discipline or sticky coverage. Very few can credibly claim all three.

Texas Tech's pass rush doesn't really show up in the coverage numbers. Clemson's sure tackling won't make it highly disruptive.

But no defense checks every box quite like Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are top 15 in all five production stats listed in the first table, and that same roster ranks top 25 nationally in six of the eight efficiency and coverage stats -- which is why, heading into 2026, Notre Dame's defense is arguably one of the most complete units in the country.

Miami deserves a mention, too. As previously noted. The Hurricanes are top 10 in every production category except tackles, and they are top 25 nationally in five of the same eight efficiency and coverage stats (pressure rate, havoc rate, sack rate, completion percentage allowed and yards allowed per attempt).

If either defense plays anywhere close to what these numbers might suggest once the season starts, it's going to be a long year for opposing offenses.