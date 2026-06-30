College football's top 10 QB rooms: Oregon, Texas boast best signal caller groups entering 2026

Summertime in college football can be one big lie.

Every contender has depth. Every five-star is ready. Every transfer was the missing piece. But I'll tell you from experience that every position room is one injury, one bad camp or one locker room blowup from being a lot thinner than it looks on paper.

So before the season starts breaking things, we are going position by position to rank the best rooms in college football as a lead-up to our top 150 preseason player rankings. This is about more than star power. It is about who has real players, real answers and enough talent behind the headliner to still matter when the season gets ugly -- because it will.

Here are the top 10 quarterback rooms in college football.

1. Oregon Ducks

Dante Moore is my top-ranked QB entering the season season and it is still baffling that he turned down life-changing money to return to Oregon. More power to him.

The Ducks have also done a strong job over the last few seasons of adding capable backup quarterbacks with starting experience as insurance. Dylan Raiola is now the next man up after starting the last few seasons for Nebraska, giving Oregon one of the rare quarterback rooms with both high-end talent and real experience behind the starter. Moore resurrected his career by transferring to Oregon and learning behind Dillon Gabriel for a year, and Raiola is going to replicate that come 2027.

Oregon's quarterbacks enter the season with 42 combined starts on a loaded roster that looks like my favorite to win the national title. In today's college football, that kind of quarterback depth is almost impossible to find.

2. Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning seemed to find his stride as last season progressed, and now he has a chance to take another major step with a more talented roster around him in 2026.

Texas also added MJ Morris, a veteran option with 10 career starts across multiple programs. He gives the Longhorns an experienced fallback plan if needed, which matters for a team with national title expectations, though the spring camp intel suggests he would not necessarily be first off the bench.

The future of the room is just as interesting. Texas has two promising young gunslingers in Dia Bell and KJ Lacey, both of whom are talented enough to factor into the long-term picture. Fall camp could help sort out who is next in line -- not only for the future, but potentially for the 2026 season if Texas needs another option out of the transfer portal.

3. Utah Utes

Utah has one of the more intriguing quarterback rooms in the country because both of its top options have experience, and both can beat defenses with their legs.

Devon Dampier is an exciting dual-threat quarterback with proven production as both a passer and runner. He has accounted for more than 7,250 total yards and 65 touchdowns over the last two seasons, and he made clear improvement as a passer last year. If that growth continues, the ceiling is extremely high.

Byrd Ficklin also raised eyebrows as a change-up option last season, accounting for 13 touchdowns while averaging an explosive 8.4 yards per carry. The southpaw looked comfortable throwing the football, too, and he will be a name to watch in 2027 — if not sooner — as a potential future star.

4. Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss hit the lottery by getting Trinidad Chambliss another year of eligibility. Based on last season, I think he is one of the top five returning players in the country.

Chambliss is an accurate passer who protects the football as well as anyone in college football. He also uses his legs just enough to stress opposing defenses without making recklessness part of his game. That combination gives Ole Miss one of the safest and most efficient quarterback options in the country.

The Rebels also got Deuce Knight into the portal to be the starter, and now have a very nice developmental piece in the room. Knight is a dual-threat quarterback who got 60 snaps at Auburn last season and looked the part in his only start. That gives Ole Miss both a high-end starter and an exciting long-term option.

5. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State returns Julian Sayin, who looked elite for most of last season before the Buckeyes' offensive line was outmatched late in the year.

Sayin showed ridiculous accuracy, completing 77% of his passes for more than 3,600 yards while doing a strong job protecting the football as a first-year starter. He should have more authority this season to check plays and audible at the line of scrimmage, and Ohio State is once again loaded across the entire offense.

Behind him, Tavien St. Clair is one of the more talented backup options in the country. He got 13 reps last season, was a top recruit in the 2024 class and looked fantastic in the spring game. His biggest hurdle may simply be waiting to see whether Sayin returns for another season or leaves for the NFL.

6. LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin has had a strong reputation for developing quarterbacks throughout most of his coaching career, and this season should be no different.

Sam Leavitt is coming off an injury and somewhat of a down season in 2025, but his 2024 tape was excellent. His athletic ability as a runner is elite, and I expect a major rebound season from him if he is healthy.

Kiffin also got Husan Longstreet to hit the portal, giving LSU a strong Plan B if Leavitt is not fully healthy. Longstreet, a former five-star prospect from USC, got 44 reps last season and was able to get his feet wet. He is also a legitimate long-term solution for the Tigers as a dual-threat quarterback.

7. USC Trojans

Jordan Maiava took a real jump last year in his first season as a full-time starter. He had a fantastic season, throwing for more than 3,400 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Lincoln Riley has already proven he knows how to coach and develop quarterbacks, and Maiava gives USC a strong option at the top of the room. Behind him, Sam Huard is likely the backup — or at least the veteran option — after an interesting college career that included starting experience at Cal Poly.

The future of the room is talented freshman Jonas Williams, who has all the tools to be great. He is likely the next big thing at USC, and he gives the Trojans another high-upside piece in a room that already has proven production.

8. Miami Hurricanes

Miami has essentially become QB Portal University over the last three seasons, and the Hurricanes went all-in financially to land Darian Mensah.

Mensah is a fantastic player with weapons all around him, and he gives Miami the kind of high-end starter it has aggressively pursued in recent years. Personally, I would never recruit a high school quarterback in this era the way the portal works, but Miami is starting to stockpile some young and unproven talent in the bullpen.

Luke Nickel is a talented pro-style quarterback who got six snaps last season and is likely the backup. Dereon Coleman is another talented prospect who will try to take over the No. 2 spot. I would expect both young quarterbacks to get some reps during the season, because Miami's schedule should include plenty of blowouts.

9. Houston Cougars

Houston did a nice job maximizing Connor Weigman's skills after an up-and-down career at Texas A&M.

Weigman was much improved last season, throwing for more than 2,700 yards and 25 touchdowns while doing a strong job taking care of the football. He also became a legitimate running threat, adding 700 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

That development must have caught Keisean Henderson's eye, because the top recruit in the country chose Houston over every other program. There is no doubt Henderson will get some playing time this year, and the Cougars are positioned well to be a factor in the Big 12 for the next few seasons.

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

CJ Carr made a major jump last season after a difficult two-game start to his career against Miami and Texas A&M.

Carr looks like a future NFL starter. He showed the ability to hit all areas of the field and threw only six interceptions all season. Now he will have a tough decision to make after the year: return for another season or leave for the NFL.

Behind him, Blake Herbert and Noah Grubbs are talented and highly sought-after freshmen with no experience. Both would benefit if Carr decides to return in 2027, giving them another season to develop. Still, both should expect to play some this season, especially because Notre Dame's schedule should include multiple blowout opportunities.