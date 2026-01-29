The college football transfer portal has quickly reshaped the sport's ecosystem, turning roster building into a year-round, high-stakes exercise in talent acquisition. What was once supplemental for many has become foundational for others, as programs lean on proven production and experience to fill immediate needs, while others simply don't have access to that level of luxury (a run-of-the-mill starter in the SEC could expect to pull in at least $600,000 on the open market).

Every cycle brings its own level of volatility, but the 2026 cycle's movement felt especially aggressive, with high-end starters -- particularly at quarterback -- testing the market and NFL-caliber talent changing addresses at a rapid pace.

This Top 100 from my big board rankings at 247Sports reflects that reality. From former five-stars searching for new life to plug-and-play trench pieces and dynamic skill players ready to step into featured roles, these are the transfers who are positioned to make the biggest impact in 2026 and beyond.

Portal Rating: 98

What they're getting: 16–4 as a starter over two seasons under Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State, Leavitt brings his creative playmaking ability to Baton Rouge while working back from a season-ending Lisfranc injury suffered last September.

Portal Rating: 98

What they're getting: The most sought-after prospect in the transfer portal, Sorsby's ability to win both in and out of structure -- combined with the added dimension he brings as a runner -- makes him an ideal fit for an offense that lacked the firepower to reach Tech's national championship goals last season.

Portal Rating: 98

What they're getting: A first-year starter under Eric Morris at North Texas after never starting a game at quarterback in high school, Mestemaker's rapid ascent is one of the sport's most unique storylines. Beyond the backstory, Oklahoma State's new gunslinger has already established himself as one of college football's most intriguing and productive passers.

Portal Rating: 98

What they're getting: A former five-star and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the Class of 2024, Seaton started 22 games over two seasons under Deion Sanders at Colorado. The most valuable non-quarterback in the transfer portal, his plug-and-play ability directly addresses LSU's biggest need outside of quarterback.

Portal Rating: 98

What they're getting: A talented pass rusher who had yet to fully realize his potential during his first two seasons under Matt Rhule at Nebraska, Umanmielen broke out in his first year in Oxford, recording nearly double-digit sacks while playing a key role in Ole Miss's CFP semifinal run. Another major coup for LSU.

Portal Rating: 98

What they're getting: A former five-star with sky-high upside, Coleman pairs seamlessly with budding signal-caller Arch Manning as he joins one of the nation's most talented receiving corps alongside Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V.

Portal Rating: 98

What they're getting: Unquestionably the biggest projection of this cycle, Coleman logged just 150 snaps as a true freshman while posting one of the nation's top pass-rush win rates on a per-snap basis, per PFF. An athletic specimen with rare traits off the edge, Coleman reunites with Jim Knowles in Knoxville.

Portal Rating: 96

What they're getting: One of the nation's most productive pass rushers, Wilson makes his third stop in as many seasons as Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes rely on the former SEC sack artist to help replace the production left behind by Reuben Bain and Akheem Mesidor.

Portal Rating: 96

What they're getting: A former top-50 prospect in the Class of 2023, Smith emerged as a key piece on Alabama's defensive line this season, flashing the versatility and interior disruption needed to help fill the void left by Kayden McDonald.

Portal Rating: 96

What they're getting: A former FCS standout at Georgetown, Ibirogba quickly established himself as one of the nation's top interior defensive linemen this past season at Wake Forest. With no shortage of versatility, Texas Tech's newest addition provides an immediate boost to a defensive front looking to maintain its form from last season.

Portal Rating: 96

What they're getting: Horton saw a slight dip in production this season after transferring from Miami (FL), but his talent remains undeniable. After losing Noah Thomas in the transfer portal a year ago, Texas A&M needed to add size and playmaking ability opposite Mario Craver -- and found it in Horton.

Portal Rating: 95

What they're getting: Upon arriving at the collegiate level, Perich quickly established himself as one of the nation's top playmakers, even flashing two-way ability this past season for the Gophers. After an up-and-down sophomore campaign, Perich now looks to maximize his potential while stepping into the role vacated by potential top-50 NFL Draft pick Dillon Thieneman in Eugene.

13. Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State (Colorado)

Portal Rating: 95

What they're getting: Coming off a breakout season in Boulder in which he totaled over 800 receiving yards at 18 yards per reception, Miller, alongside new running mate Reed Harris, looks to quickly establish himself as a primary successor to Jordan Tyson in Tempe.

14. DJ Lagway, QB, Baylor (Florida)

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: After an offseason riddled with injuries and a season that fell short of incredibly high expectations in Gainesville, the former five-star turns to a change of scenery and a healthy reset as the once-emerging young face of college football looks to recapture his form in Waco.

15. Dylan Raiola, QB, Oregon (Nebraska)

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: Following two seasons of inconsistent play in Lincoln, Raiola pivots to a redshirt year behind incumbent starter Dante Moore in hopes of stabilizing and elevating his skill set as he aims to rebuild his profile under Dan Lanning.

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: After transferring from Tulane just a season ago, Mensah has quickly climbed the college football ranks, emerging as one of the nation's more established passers while helping Duke capture its first ACC Championship since 1989 under Steve Spurrier. A well-regarded pocket distributor, Mensah's playmaking ability and improvisational skill set are traits that should help elevate Miami's passing game.

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: Harris joins Colorado transfer Omarion Miller in Tempe to give Kenny Dillingham arguably the best 1–2 punch at the receiver position in the transfer portal. Hovering around 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Harris's field-stretching ability and above-the-rim playmaking should provide a steady comfort level for presumptive starting quarterback Cutter Boley.

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: An absolute avalanche of a human being estimated at 6-foot-6 and north of 330 pounds, Gray brings a rare blend of size and athleticism to the interior of Marcus Freeman's defensive line. After logging fewer than 250 snaps as a redshirt freshman in Eugene, the St. Louis native should have no shortage of opportunities to make his presence felt in South Bend.

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: A former Top247 prospect just a year ago, Buchanan flashed throughout his freshman season in Salt Lake City as Kyle Whittingham pulled off one of the sneakier heists of this portal cycle. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Buchanan's raw playmaking ability -- both outside the numbers and after the catch --should provide an immediate jolt to Michigan's receiving corps for quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: Moore departs Austin for Boulder as he looks to step into a larger role and earn more targets, joining forces with starting quarterback Julian Lewis and the Buffaloes in the Big 12. A shifty slot operator with an excellent feel for creating consistent separation both off the line of scrimmage and at the top of the route, Moore pairs well with Lewis's skill set.

21. Husan Longstreet, QB, LSU (Southern California)

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: A former five-star in the Class of 2025, Longstreet spent just one season in Los Angeles with the Trojans before entering the transfer portal this January. After playing fewer than 50 snaps as a true freshman, the talented signal-caller heads to Baton Rouge to sit and develop behind Sam Leavitt as he awaits his opportunity under Lane Kiffin.

22. Deuce Knight, QB, Ole Miss (Auburn)

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: One of the highest-ranked quarterback prospects just a year ago, Knight returns to his home state of Mississippi with his path to immediate playing time in Oxford tied directly to the future of Trinidad Chambliss. A talented dual-threat athlete, the lefty remains a significant part of Pete Golding's long-term plans.

23. Caleb Hawkins, RB, Oklahoma State (North Texas)

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: A major contributor to North Texas's 12-win season, the true freshman standout joins Drew Mestemaker and Eric Morris in Stillwater as part of the Cowboys' full roster overhaul in year one. A high-cut runner at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Hawkins' vision and physicality should translate seamlessly to the Power Four level.

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: One of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks in college football, Brown brings immediate "win-now" production to the Plains as Auburn and Alex Golesh look to quickly re-establish themselves as a factor in the SEC.

25. Carius Curne, OT, Ole Miss (LSU)

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: Curne departs Baton Rouge for Oxford after one season at LSU, where he started multiple games as a true freshman. While the results were mixed, his talent and physicality were evident as he flashed high-level ability while navigating the expected growing pains of his first SEC campaign.

26. Melvin Siani, OT, Texas (Wake Forest)

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: It was no secret the Longhorns needed to upgrade protection around Arch Manning after surrendering 23 sacks last season. Enter Melvin Siani -- a seasoned veteran with 24 career starts and legitimate Sunday upside -- expected to anchor the right side of Texas's offensive line opposite one of college football's top returning tackles in Trevor Goosby.

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: A former five-star with previous stops at LSU and Tennessee, Heard arrives in Lexington with extensive SEC starting experience to protect Kenny Minchey's blindside. A plug-and-play left tackle, the Louisiana native can overwhelm defenders with his play strength and power once attached but must continue to refine his pass protection to reach his ceiling.

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: A true speedster with a dynamic track-and-field background, Gill's length, speed, and athleticism make him a true mismatch receiving threat capable of operating in a number of spots within the passing game. Although quarterback play for the Orange struggled in the absence of starter Steve Angeli last season, Gill's playmaking presence was apparent and should add another wrinkle to what is considered one of the most prolific passing attacks in the country.

29. Terrance Green, DL, Alabama (Oregon)

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: A rotational piece in one of the nation's deepest defensive line units last season, Green adds valuable experience and depth to an Alabama program that lost several key contributors to both the NFL and the transfer portal this offseason. With excellent size and activity, Green should have opportunities to make his presence felt in Tuscaloosa.

30. Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama (USC)

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: Thompkins joins former Big Ten counterpart Terrance Green in the SEC as Alabama looks to replace the production of LT Overton, Tim Keenan and James Smith along the interior defensive line. The USC transfer should provide immediate depth and starter-level ability to the Crimson Tide's defensive front.

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: A true sophomore, the former Yellow Jacket profiles as an ideal fit in a Kirby Smart–Mike Bobo offense that values size and strength at the X-WR position. While the production has yet to fully match the ability, Canion's physical upside is among the most intriguing of any pass catcher this cycle. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, don't be surprised if Canion is a name you'll start to hear more hype around this offseason.

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: The No. 1-ranked receiver in the transfer portal just a year ago, Singleton's season fell short of expectations as inconsistent quarterback play limited the potential of a talented receiving corps on the Plains. A versatile weapon capable of operating in the slot or on the perimeter, Singleton now looks to reunite with former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to help rebuild his NFL Draft stock.

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: After posting back-to-back 600-yard receiving seasons, Marsh appears to have found an ideal landing spot in Bloomington alongside the reigning national champions as he prepares to backfill the void left by the ultra-dependable Elijah Surratt in the passing game. At 6-foot-3 and north of 200 pounds, Marsh's play style should pair well with new quarterback Josh Hoover.

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: Opting to join Matt Campbell in State College, Becht gives Penn State a true "win-now" quarterback, armed with 39 career starts and the poise, moxie and leadership needed to meet lofty national championship expectations in year one.

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: A former five-star in the Class of 2024, Reynolds has flashed over his first two seasons, at times looking the part of one of the nation's top recruits. Well-equipped with a polished skill set both in-line as a blocker and as a pass catcher, Reynolds -- and James Franklin alike -- will look to see the former high school quarterback reach his potential in Blacksburg.

36. Amaris Williams, EDGE, Georgia (Auburn)

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: Ranked a top-five pass rusher in the country just two years ago, Williams never quite put it all together during his time on the Plains, logging a career-high 210 snaps this past season. That said, his speed, athleticism and explosiveness off the edge remain evident and give Georgia a high-upside pass-rushing option on the perimeter.

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: Osunsanmi heads to Bloomington after a productive run in the Little Apple with the Wildcats. Backed by a decorated track-and-field background, his pass-rushing upside and athleticism off the edge show up on a snap-to-snap basis as Indiana looks to develop his height–weight–speed profile into one of the nation's more productive rushers.

38. Hollywood Smothers, RB, Texas (NC State)

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: After previously committing to Alabama, Smothers joins Raleek Brown in Austin to form one of the most dynamic and explosive running back rooms in the country. A true home-run hitter, Smothers has accounted for 29 runs of 20-plus yards over the past two seasons, giving Steve Sarkisian the type of long-speed and explosiveness that was sorely missing from the Longhorns' offense last year.

39. Terrell Anderson, WR, USC (NC State)

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: Anderson heads to Los Angeles as USC moved quickly to replace two NFL departures in its receiving corps, headlined by Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. At 6-foot-2, Anderson is a long-striding, easy mover who consistently separates at the top of the route and in the open field as a runner. Add in his downfield playmaking ability and the Trojans land one of the most purely talented receivers in the transfer portal.

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: Arguably the hardest hitter in the transfer portal regardless of position, Benefield brings a level of physicality and downhill play style that should pair well with LSU's secondary and Blake Baker's ultra-aggressive scheme in the absence of AJ Haulcy.

41. Benjamin Brahmer, TE, Penn State (Iowa State)

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: A friendly target for Rocco Becht, Brahmer's 6-foot-7, 255-pound frame is hard to miss. A talented pass catcher -- especially in the red zone -- the former Cyclone adds instant credibility to a tight end room that's no stranger to Sunday talent.

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: With LaNorris Sellers among the most-sacked quarterbacks in college football over the past two seasons, upgrading protection was an obvious priority for Shane Beamer as South Carolina enters a pivotal year in Columbia. Armed with 33 career starts at NC State, Peak brings much-needed experience and pass protection to an embattled Gamecocks offensive line.

43. Xavier Gilliam, DL, Tennessee (Penn State)

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: A redshirt freshman last season for the Nittany Lions, Gilliam emerged under Jim Knowles in year two, logging over 400 snaps while flashing high-level activity and athleticism along the interior defensive line. A nimble mover at nearly 300 pounds, Gilliam is positioned to take a sizable step forward after banking valuable reps in just his second season.

44. Coleton Price, IOL, Kentucky (Baylor)

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: It's no secret that new Kentucky head coach Will Stein felt that he needed to upgrade his offensive line as Price joins two other highly touted transfers up front in Lance Heard and Tegra Tshabola. With more than 30 starts in his career, Price's stability and experience at the center position should help anchor a handful of new parts on Kentucky's offensive line.

45. Quincy Porter, WR, Notre Dame (Ohio State)

Portal Rating: 94

What they're getting: A former five-star in the Class of 2025, Porter brings a much-needed combination of size and athleticism to Notre Dame's receiving room following the departure of Malachi Fields. While his snaps were limited during his lone season in Columbus, there's plenty of impact-ready talent in the former Buckeye.

46. Josh Hoover, QB, Indiana (TCU)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: A multi-year starter at TCU, Hoover has topped 3,400 passing yards in each of the past two seasons while completing north of 65 percent of his throws, operating as a quick decision-maker who thrives within structure. Hoover's presence should allow Indiana's offense to avoid missing a beat in 2026 as Heisman-winning QB Fernando Mendoza departs.

47. Rickey Gibson, CB, Texas A&M (Tennessee)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: Gibson missed most of last season after suffering an upper-body injury in the season opener against Syracuse, but despite the limited availability, the Alabama native still offers the length, athleticism and coverage traits that are scarce in the portal. A toolsy corner with SEC starting experience, Gibson has the upside to develop into one of the better defensive backs in the conference.

48. Jontez Williams, CB, USC (Iowa State)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: Williams heads to Los Angeles as one of the most battle-tested corners in the portal, carrying nearly 20 career starts. A quick-twitch mover hovering around 5-foot-11, the former Cyclone shows excellent on-ball instincts, read-and-react ability and coverage skills that allow him to hold up against larger receivers on the perimeter.

49. Austin Simmons, QB, Missouri (Ole Miss)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: After flashing high-level quarterback play early in his time in Oxford, Simmons' season was derailed by an ankle injury against Kentucky that opened the door for Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss. While he showed some expected growing pains as a first-time starter, Simmons' physical ceiling remains very high.

50. Ethan Grunkemeyer, QB, Virginia Tech (Penn State)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: Pressed into action after Drew Allar suffered a season-ending injury against Northwestern, the Ohio native helped guide Penn State through a turbulent stretch following the firing of James Franklin, going 4–3 across seven starts. The redshirt freshman completed nearly 70 percent of his passes with an 8-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and appears poised to take another step upon his arrival in Blacksburg.

51. Smith Snowden, CB, Michigan (Utah)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: A Swiss-army-knife defender in the secondary, Snowden's ability to operate both in the slot and on the perimeter gives Kyle Whittingham a tough, dependable Michigan defensive back to help solidify his secondary.

52. Tomiwa Durojaiye, DL, South Carolina (Illinois)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: At his fifth school in five years, Durojaiye is coming off one of his best seasons yet as the 6-foot-5, 300-plus-pound interior defensive lineman brings immediate power and credibility to the heart of South Carolina's defensive front.

53. Francis Brewu, DL, Notre Dame (Pittsburgh)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: Brewu joins Oregon transfer Tionne Gray on Notre Dame's defensive line, giving the Fighting Irish two of the most coveted front-seven prospects in the portal while providing new defensive line coach Charlie Partridge a true thunder-and-lightning pairing to challenge opposing offensive lines.

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: Brunner arrives in Bloomington with 24 Big Ten starts to his name as the Hoosiers add another plug-and-play piece to their offensive line in hopes of recreating last season's level of production up front.

55. Eugene Wilson III, WR, LSU (Florida)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: When healthy, Wilson quickly proved to be one of the SEC's more dynamic receivers, though he has started just eight games over the past two seasons. Lane Kiffin and the Tigers are betting the talented pass catcher can finally put it all together in Baton Rouge.

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: A 1,000-plus-yard rusher just a season ago, Wisner saw his production dip this year behind a struggling Texas offensive line. All things considered, there's still plenty of juice left in the tank for a back who has proven highly effective when given opportunities, especially in big games.

57. Justice Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech (Michigan)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: Haynes put together his most productive collegiate season before suffering a foot injury against Michigan State in late October, finishing the regular season with over 800 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. The Georgia native now heads back home to help Brent Key re-establish the run game following the departure of Haynes King.

58. Hunter Welcing, TE, Ohio State (Northwestern)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: The Buckeyes found success last season adding Purdue tight end Max Klare and now look to replicate that production with Welcing, who brings a well-rounded blocking and pass-catching skill set to Columbus.

59. Jordan Ross, EDGE, LSU (Tennessee)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: The former five-star heads to Baton Rouge after two seasons in Knoxville, where he flashed high-level ability off the edge as Lane Kiffin and the Tigers hope a fresh start under Blake Baker helps him capture his Top-32 potential.

60. Keon Keeley, EDGE, Notre Dame (Alabama)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: The former No. 1 defensive prospect in the Class of 2023, Keeley reunites with a familiar face in Marcus Freeman as the former Notre Dame commit looks to build on the late-season momentum he showed in his final year at Alabama.

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: Oklahoma needed to add starting experience up front, and Harris fits the bill, bringing 24 career starts and much-needed SEC experience to a talented but youthful offensive line.

62. John Henry Daley, EDGE, Michigan (Utah)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: Second in the country with 10 sacks, Daley brings blue-collar toughness and reliability off the edge for the Wolverines. While there's nothing flashy about his game, his production and ability to consistently get to the quarterback are hard to ignore.

63. Qua Russaw, EDGE, Ohio State (Alabama)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: Reuniting with former high school and collegiate teammate James Smith in Columbus, Russaw brings quick-twitch explosiveness and relentless tenacity off the edge as the Buckeyes look to replace several key front-seven departures, including potential top-five NFL Draft pick Arvell Reese.

64. Cade Ulave, LB, BYU (California)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: A highly active second-level defender who topped 100 tackles last season for the Golden Bears, Uluave should make an immediate impact in Kilani Sitake's defense as one of the nation's most productive linebackers enters the fold.

65. Que'Sean Brown, WR, Virginia Tech (Duke)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: A dynamic speedster who packs a punch at 5-foot-8, Brown totaled nearly 850 receiving yards at Duke last season while showing the ability to take the top off the defense and create in the open field -- traits that should aid Ethan Grunkemyer's transition at the helm of the Hokies' offense.

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: A former Division II transfer from Washburn University, Richardson exploded onto the scene for Clark Lea and the Commodores this season accounting for 17.5 yards per reception on 46 receptions. The 5-foot-10 speedster appears to be a perfect fit for Jeff Brohm's passing attack.

67. Chase Hendricks, WR, California (Ohio)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: Working predominantly out of the slot, Hendricks hauled in 71 receptions for over 1,000 yards this past season for the Bobcats, showing the ability to function as a consistent mismatch while creating separation at all three levels.

68. Wyatt Young, WR, Oklahoma State (North Texas)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: The third piece of Eric Morris's UNT dynamic trio, Young joins former teammates Drew Mestemaker and Caleb Hawkins to inject immediate juice into the passing offense in Stillwater. A tough, dependable slot option, Young should transition smoothly to the Power Four level.

69. Jay Crawford, CB, Ole Miss (Auburn)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: A smooth-moving corner with excellent man-to-man coverage instincts, Crawford arrives in Oxford with 18 career starts from his time at Auburn and should provide an immediate upgrade to Pete Golding's secondary.

70. Earl Little Jr., S, Ohio State (Florida State)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: An ideal replacement for soon-to-be first-round NFL Draft pick Caleb Downs, Little's instincts playing closer to the line of scrimmage against both the run and the pass are a skill set defensive coordinator Matt Patricia should be eager to deploy.

71. Wendell Gregory, EDGE, Kansas State (Oklahoma State)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: A former Top247 prospect, Gregory's impact went well beyond the stat sheet this season for the Cowboys, as his twitch and explosiveness consistently caused problems for opposing offenses. With Tobi Osunsanmi off to Indiana, Gregory now gets a chance to step into an expanded role in Manhattan.

72. Wilkin Formby, OT, Texas A&M (Alabama)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: An SEC veteran with 16 career starts during his tenure at Alabama, the former Top247 recruit adds valuable positional flexibility to the Aggies' offensive line with the ability to plug in at both right guard and tackle.

73. Boo Carter, S, Colorado (Tennessee)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: Following a promising true freshman season, Carter struggled to make the same on-field impact in Knoxville this past year, and fell into Josh Heupel's doghouse over the offseason. A talented nickel defender who adds playmaking in both the secondary and as a returner, the Buffaloes are banking on a fresh start to help rediscover his early-career success.

74. Chase Sowell, WR, Penn State (Iowa State)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: A highly touted portal addition for Matt Campbell and Iowa State's receiving corps just a year ago, the former East Carolina transfer found his footing in the second half of the season, accounting for half of his total receptions over the final four games while averaging more than 15 yards per reception.

75. Bryant Williams, OT, Arkansas (Louisiana Lafayette)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: Sporting the look and feel of a typical Arkansas offensive lineman at 6-foot-7 and 335 pounds, Williams joins the SEC ranks after starting double-digit games for the Ragin' Cajuns at both left and right tackle, with his combination of size and experience lending itself well to a transition to the Power Four level.

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: Following their College Football Playoff exit, the Sooners moved quickly to upgrade the speed and athleticism of their receiver room after Deion Burks' departure to the NFL. Harris arrives in Norman with over 20 career starts and the versatility to add another dimension to Ben Arbuckle's passing game.

77. Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas (Pittsburgh)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: With Anthony Hill off to the NFL and Liona Lefau transferring to Colorado, it was imperative for Steve Sarkisian and new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp to add a veteran presence in the middle of the Longhorns' defense. Enter Biles, who totaled 101 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Panthers last season and figures to play a key role in Austin this fall.

78. Noah Carter, EDGE, Georgia Tech (Alabama)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: A former Top-100 prospect in the Class of 2024, Carter logged fewer than 100 snaps across two seasons at Alabama. Despite the limited sample size, there's enough on-field athletic context to suggest he could thrive with expanded opportunities—something Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets are counting on.

79. Devin Harper, IOL, LSU (Ole Miss)

Portal Rating: 93

What they're getting: A Louisiana native and former LSU commit, Harper returns home after one season in Oxford where he saw limited action primarily at right tackle, with additional usage in short-yardage and goal-line packages. With opportunities available along Lane Kiffin's offensive line, Harper should be firmly in the mix at both right tackle and guard.

80. Kenny Minchey, QB, Kentucky (Notre Dame)

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: A former Top247 prospect, Minchey lost the starting quarterback battle to CJ Carr this fall after a hard-fought competition throughout spring and fall camp. While the sample size remains limited, Minchey's pure passing ability leaves room for optimism that he can develop into more than a serviceable starter under the tutelage of Will Stein.

81. Raleek Brown, RB, Texas (Arizona State)

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: Brown joins NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers and quarterback Arch Manning to give the Longhorns one of the nation's most talented backfields. An explosive play waiting to happen, Brown averaged over six yards per carry last season for the Sun Devils while totaling more than 1,100 rushing yards.

82. Xavier Chaplin, OT, Florida State (Auburn)

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: One of the most sought-after transfers just a season ago, Chaplin struggled to meet expectations during his lone year on the Plains while adjusting to the speed and physicality of SEC defensive line play. At 6-foot-7 and nearly 350 pounds, the size–athleticism combo is rare, but the down-to-down consistency will need to improve for Florida State to truly cash in on the upside.

83. Keona Davis, DL, Miami (Nebraska)

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: A big-bodied, versatile interior lineman with NFL upside, Davis fits Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes to a tee, as his length and athleticism have consistently caused problems for opposing offenses while he enters just his third season of college football.

84. Hosea Wheeler, DL, Baylor (Indiana)

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: A rotational piece for Indiana this past season, Wheeler pops on tape as a disruptive, forceful presence along the interior. An athletic mover at nearly 300 pounds, he gives Dave Aranda a late addition to feel good about.

85. Ian Geffrard, DL, Texas (Arkansas)

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: Texas has shown no hesitation in aggressively pursuing big-bodied interior defensive linemen through the portal, and this cycle is no different. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 387 pounds, the former Razorback is a true space-eater on the interior, capable of anchoring against the run and consistently commanding double teams.

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: A former Indiana transfer, Foley put together the best season of his collegiate career alongside Tre Lamb and the Golden Hurricanes, totaling over 500 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The Ohio native joins a sneaky Louisville transfer class as Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals project to be one of the more entertaining offenses next season.

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: A legit speedster with elite verified and play speed, Johnson heads to Starkville following the recent success of Brennan Thompson and Anthony Evans in Jeff Lebby's passing attack. While the production has yet to fully match the ability, there's no reason to think the former Tiger can't carve out a significant role with the Bulldogs.

88. Lawayne McCoy, WR, Louisville (Florida State)

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: A second-year receiver from Miami, McCoy has yet to produce at a high level at the collegiate ranks, but the flashes are evident—both at the catch point and as a run-after-catch threat—making him one of the more intriguing pickups this cycle. Expect expanded opportunities for the former Seminole in the Cardinal's offense.

89. Cooper Barkate, WR, Miami (Duke)

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: A former Harvard transfer, Barkate joins former teammate Darian Mensah in Coral Gables as Miami lands one of the ACC's most productive receivers, coming off a 1,100-plus-yard season for the Blue Devils. An elite route runner with exceptional short-area and separation quickness, Barkate provides Miami's new signal-caller with valuable continuity in the passing game.

90. Vandrevius Jacobs, WR, Miami (South Carolina)

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: Jacobs maximized his opportunities last season for the Gamecocks, averaging over 17 yards per reception on 32 catches. A slippery speedster with true game-breaking ability, the Florida native should pair well alongside Malachi Toney and new addition Cooper Barkate.

91. Edwin Joseph, SAF, Ole Miss (Florida State)

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: An instinctive presence near the line of scrimmage, Joseph pops on tape with activity that's hard to ignore. A physical run defender who has shown continued improvement in coverage, Joseph -- alongside Jay Crawford --should give Ole Miss two impact-level starters.

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: A ball of energy on the football field, Thornton's downhill and physical play style is an ideal fit for the Hurricanes as Miami looks to replace JaKobe Thomas on the backend of their defense.

93. Anto Saka, EDGE, Texas A&M (Northwestern)

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: Best described as a raw but talented pass rusher, Saka lands in one of the country's more favorable pass-rushing environments as Mike Elko gets the opportunity to develop the former Northwestern standout into a steady presence off the edge for the Aggies.

94. Parker Livingstone, WR, Oklahoma (Texas)

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: It's strange to see impact transfers cross lines in the Red River Rivalry, but Parker Livingstone is the exception. Arch Manning's former roommate should provide John Mateer with an ultra-steady, playmaking presence in the passing game after averaging over 17 yards per reception this past season.

95. Yannick Smith, WR, SMU (East Carolina)

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: A true big-bodied X-WR at 6-foot-3 and north of 200 pounds, Smith's play strength and physicality at the catch point should make an immediate impact in Rhett Lashlee's offense while giving the Mustangs a true outside presence for potentially the next two years.

96. Jayce Brown, WR, LSU (Kansas State)

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: One of the Big 12's most productive receivers operating out of the slot the past two seasons, Brown joins a revamped receiving corps in Baton Rouge and appears primed to thrive in Lane Kiffin's high-flying offense.

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: Strong joins Ohio transfer Chase Hendricks in Berkeley to add additional firepower through the air for one of college football's most talented young quarterbacks in Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele. A physical presence on the perimeter, the former Rutgers standout should see plenty of targets as the Golden Bears look to take a step forward under first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi.

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: Backing up Jonah Coleman over the past two seasons in Seattle, Mohammed provided solid production when called upon in Montlake. A physical back at 215 pounds, the Washington transfer projects as a key contributor for the Golden Bears while helping stabilize a ground game that has lacked continuity in recent years.

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: A smooth-moving wideout with a 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame, Pegan put together an impressive season in Logan, totaling over 900 receiving yards on 60 catches. With JJ Buchanan departing for Michigan, the Utah State product should provide immediate relief for Utah's passing game.

100. Michai Boireau, DL, Ole Miss (Florida)

Portal Rating: 92

What they're getting: A true nose, Boireau flashed over his first two seasons in Gainesville as his size, play strength and athleticism have continued to develop at a premium interior position. With an emerging skill set and starter-level traits, the Rebels appear to have landed another quality big man up front.