The 2025 college football season has brought plenty of surprises. Four of the five teams to receive first-place votes in the AP Preseason Top 25 have already loss. Three of those squads (Clemson, Texas and Penn State) have lost multiple times. Even more remarkably, Penn State fired coach James Franklin coming off a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance just a few months prior.

With all that movement, some of college football's brightest stars have risen, while others have faded back into the pack. Alabama first-year starter Ty Simpson looks like the Heisman Trophy favorite after his recent tear. Meanwhile Rueben Bain Jr. is making a strong case for the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft.

With all the movement, CBS Sports expert Brockermeyer has put together a fresh list of his top 150 players.

Top 150 Players at Midseason of 2025

1. Rueben Bain Jr. | Edge. | Miami

"Hurricane" Bain has been the best player in the country this season, dominating the line of scrimmage in both phases and embarrassing his opponents weekly with a relentless blend of speed and power. He plays with a nonstop motor and is a major disruptive force for the Hurricanes.

First-year starter who might be a one-and-done at Alabama, Simpson delivers an accurate ball with a strong arm, processes quickly, and can layer throws to all areas of the field. He can run effectively and plays with a killer mentality.

Explosive playmaker who can stretch the field as both a receiver and a kick returner. A dynamic player with an edge, he is USC's go-to when they need a big play. He has top-end speed and is a physical receiver with excellent hands and range.

Powerful runner who excels after contact, with a thick lower half, excellent feet, and strong vision. Shows good speed and the ability to separate in the open field. Has some stout defenses ahead on the schedule, making it worth watching if he can maintain his pace.

Delane has elevated his play in 2025. A playmaker performing like a No. 1 corner, he shows excellent hips, fluid breaks, and exceptional ball skills. Delane plays with quick feet, strong route recognition, and body control. He has the experience and ability to excel in man coverage and is likely a top corner at the next level.

Tyson is exceptional at tracking the ball in the air and shows strong contact balance after the catch to maximize YAC. He has the speed to win against press coverage and the ability to thrive in the middle of the field and in the red zone.

7. Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Veteran leader who has seen it all, Beck is playing at a high level this season, taking care of the football and leading a balanced Miami offense. He reads the field well, throws a nice deep ball, and has taken fewer risks this year while remaining unafraid to check the ball down. A high-IQ player, Beck is flourishing under OC Shannon Dawson.

Smith is starting to catch fire again as the Buckeyes grow more confident in Julian Sayin as the season progresses. Rare talents like Smith don't come around often; expect him to be near the top of this list by season's end. His presence on the field creates opportunities for teammates, and when he gets his chances, he delivers.

9. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

Robertson leads the country in multiple passing categories and has done an excellent job protecting the football. Poised and experienced, he has a strong arm, processes quickly, and throws with precision. Could be a Tyler Shough–type in this year's draft, as NFL scouts are high on him.

Mendoza reads defenses well and has the arm strength to deliver the ball on time and through tight windows. He takes what the defense gives him, processes quickly, and is athletic enough to extend plays and create on the move.

11. Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Off-ball linebacker who does everything exceptionally well. A rare talent and a key chess piece for an impressive Buckeye defense. Long and strong with excellent change of direction and the speed to match up against backs and tight ends. Excels at rushing the passer when given the opportunity.

Twitched-out edge rusher with an explosive first step, Howell has finally put it all together in his second year for the Aggies. He wins with speed and a strong long arm, and can counter inside when tackles overset. Plays with a relentless motor and strains the field every snap.

Bailey is a natural pass rusher off the edge, able to win with speed and showing exceptional quickness in tight spaces. A dynamic player who can wreck a game. Currently leads the country in sacks as Tech's upgraded defense has made them one of the better teams in the country early this season.

The former No. 1 offensive tackle recruit in 2024 is playing like the best tackle in the country after a strong freshman campaign. Shows an excellent mix of athleticism, technique, and physicality in the trenches.

15. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Physical in the run game, able to displace defenders, and shows quick feet in pass protection to reach the spot and stone defenders. A leader and alpha on a very good Miami offensive line.

Moore plays like a seasoned veteran, throwing an accurate ball both in the pocket and on the run. He looked calm under pressure in a hostile white-out game against a talented Penn State defense but showed some flaws against Indiana. Moore can run through defenders when needed and create plays on the move.

Google his name and King's pops up. Tough and gritty player who sacrifices his body every week. Beats you more as a runner but can deliver in the clutch and throws it better than he's given credit for. A winner.

Stoudt is a powerful back who uses his lower half to run over defenders and always seems to fall forward. Shows good speed and is a reliable chain mover, racking up tons of YAC and explosive runs against everyone not named Ohio State.

19. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

High-IQ player and team leader who excels in both phases. Can erase tight ends and is equally effective as a run stuffer, playing in the box and making tackles in space with precision.

Before his thumb injury vs. Auburn, Mateer was a top-two player in the country. He may have rushed back too early, looking a bit rusty against a tough Texas defense. The dual-threat quarterback is a winner who operates at a high level and delivers under pressure. Mateer is a weapon with his legs and a high-level processor, reading defenses and delivering the ball on time with accuracy.

21. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

Trigg has had a breakout season and often plays more like a jumbo receiver than a tight end. He has natural hands and is explosive after the catch, creating mismatches in the middle of the field for a Baylor offense unafraid to air it out with multiple weapons. Tough to bring down after the catch, he runs with a powerful lower half.

22. Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

Excellent bend and motor, playing with flawless technique as a pass rusher. Uses his hands and hips to finish and has been one of the most disruptive players in the country. Possesses a great first step and forms one of the most feared edge tandems in college football.

23. Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M

Reed has had a tremendous season, leading the Aggies to one of their most explosive offenses since the Manziel era. He's shown major improvement as a passer and remains a weapon as a runner, even though he hasn't used his legs as much in 2025.

Haynes looks healthy for the first time in years and is playing at a high level as a shifty back with great vision, patience, and the speed to take it the distance. Possesses elite, game-breaking speed, excellent contact balance, and is a dangerous threat as a receiver.

25. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Tate is underrated nationally, with the ability to beat defenses anywhere on the field. He tracks and high-points the ball in contested situations as well as anyone in the country. A dependable, trustworthy receiver, he's a sharp route runner with strong hands who can consistently move the chains.

Consistent, reliable leader. Fano plays with sound technique, excellent feet, and the ability to operate on the blindside. His best days are still ahead, but his power at the point of attack and ability to move defenders in the run game stand out.Consistent, reliable leader with good technique and footwork. Effective in the run game and poised for growth at the blindside position.

27. Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

Maiava has taken a big jump in 2025 after getting his feet wet last year. He has a big arm that can hit all areas of the field and extend plays on the move. A capable runner as well, he's only going to improve under Lincoln Riley. Always nice to have a security blanket in Malaki Lemmon, who will get the ball if it's in his area code.

Love's production was down early this season, but he is starting to break out in a huge way as the Irish offense begins to click. He has exceptional vision and patience, is a weapon as a receiver, and is the best back in the country.

29. Mario Craver, WR, Texas A&M

Carver has been one of the most explosive receivers in the country early this season, with exceptional speed, quickness, and elite hands. He excels all over the field and has shown the ability not only to outrun defenders but also to break arm tackles.

Pavia continues to improve and has changed the culture at Vanderbilt with his exceptional play and winning DNA. The dual-threat quarterback has been very accurate this year and remains a thorn in the side of every defense he faces. Love him or not, Pavia has been mostly clutch in big moments for an ascending program.

Hood is very sticky in coverage and does an excellent job of tracking the ball in the air to break up passes. Underrated in run support, he shows rare physicality. One SEC team told me he was the best defensive back they've seen this season.

Elusive dual-threat with a quick release and good accuracy, Williams has been very efficient this season. He throws a nice ball that can hit all areas of the field and is a real weapon as a runner, with the ability to take it the distance when he sees green grass. He has the ability to take over games.

33. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq is a fluid mover who runs like a big wide receiver, with the natural ability to catch the ball away from his body and get north. He understands how to get open and find soft spots in coverage, and is a dependable target who can be counted on to make plays. Has big-play potential after the catch and is a better blocker than you might think.

34. Damon Wilson II, Edge, Missouri

Massive pickup for a team that always has impact defensive linemen. Long and strong, he has developed his pass-rushing repertoire with a blend of speed and power. Made a huge impact against Alabama, creating chaos.

Great size and length off the edge has allowed him to terrorize every team he's faced this season. Shows an explosive first step and the ability to win with both speed and power. A very disruptive player with a high ceiling as a pass rusher.

36. Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama

Anchor and leader, Brailsford plays like he's 350 pounds despite being an undersized center. He uses excellent technique and footwork, wins with leverage, pulls effectively, and loves to finish blocks.

37. Darian Mensah, QB, Duke

Big-time talent who looks even better this year under OC Jonny Brewer. Accurate passer with a big arm capable of hitting the entire field. Playing man-to-man coverage against him is risky—he will find advantageous matchups and exploit the defense.

38. AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

Impressive player in both phases, a physical presence in run support and a ballhawk in the secondary. Underrated, he is almost always around the ball, understands leverage and opponents' tendencies, and closes angles and space effectively.

Dual-threat who excels as a runner, routinely bouncing defenders off him with a fullback's mentality. Shows good speed and is an excellent deep-ball thrower despite some flawed mechanics. Will take advantage throws and is a tough player to defend.

Veteran and savvy dual-threat who is seeing the field well, showing good accuracy and anticipation alongside a quick release. Sorsby is a weapon with his legs, able to extend plays and throw on the move with accuracy.

41. Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Pregnon looks much improved with a change of scenery and is reaching his potential. Physical at the point with excellent strength and leverage, he's also effective as a puller. He can maul defenders, and his pass protection has been strong, with good hands and the solid anchor he's always had.

42. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Long, skilled receiver who can stretch the field and excels at contested catches with his wingspan. Rebounding from a poor 2024, he pairs good hands with an explosive vertical.

Orange is off to a dominant start this season, playing at a high level for the Cyclones. He shows heavy hands at the point of attack and exceptional quickness for a big player. Physical and disruptive.

44. Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Mauler in the run game, he has elevated his play in protection in 2025. A physical player who loves to break your will and plays through the whistle.

45. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State

One of the most dynamic players in college football, he has taken a small step back as a passer but has elevated his play as a runner, extending plays and breaking defenses. I would buy a ticket to watch him play.

Playmaker who is a mismatch anywhere on the field, with excellent hands and a wingspan and catch radius that challenge any defender. Runs better than expected and is tough to tackle in a straight line.

Georgia's offensive line hasn't lived up to its standard, dealing with a host of injuries in 2025, but Morris is quietly having a strong season. He moves well in space as a puller and is just as effective at driving defenders off the ball in Georgia's zone scheme. Powerful player with knock-back ability and violent hands.

48. Joey Aguilar, QB, Tennessee

Great late addition for the Vols, Aguilar has excelled early. He has a quick release and can pick apart man coverage, putting his receivers in open space. Aguilar throws a strong deep ball and is a consistent performer. He isn't much of a running threat compared with the Vols' recent quarterbacks.

Fluid corner with quick feet and strong hips who plays the ball well in the air. Excellent in press coverage and does a solid job passing off underneath routes in zone. Good hands and a ballhawk when the ball is in the air.

50. Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

Leader and student of the game who is always around the ball and a ballhawk in the air. Taaffe is like having a coach on the field with his attention to detail and mastery of the defensive scheme. He plays with fanatical effort and is fearless in run support and as a blitzer.

51. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Experienced corner with exceptional man-coverage skills and excellent catch-up speed if slightly beaten. Terrell tracks the ball at its highest point and has fluid hips. He plays with great technique and is a young prospect who will make an immediate impact.

52. Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

Faulk has ideal size and length and can rush from anywhere on the defensive front. A slippery rusher with a quick get-off and excellent hands, he is also solid against the run, able to set the edge and drive back offensive tackles.

53 Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Gigantic tackle who has taken a huge leap after a rough Week 1 performance vs. FSU. Lately, he's playing some of his best football. Can maul defenders in the run game and also moonlights as a quarterback, running back, and receiver.

54. CJ Daniels, WR, Miami

Daniels is putting together an incredible season as Miami's primary weapon. Highlight catches, explosive plays, and consistent hands and production have made his final year his best. A leader and playmaker, he looks fully healthy.

Green has continued to ascend as a signal-caller and is putting together his best season in year two at Arkansas. The dual-threat quarterback anticipates well, shows good accuracy, and is always a threat as a runner, with a long stride that is a weapon.

56. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Outside linebacker who does a little bit of everything for the surging Bearcats. Best in coverage, with good speed and the ability to cover a lot of space. A closer in the running game and effective off the edge, he's making some noise this season.

Future high first-round pick and game wrecker who must be accounted for on every snap, especially in the passing game. Twitched out with length, he's improved from last season despite slightly lower numbers. Expect multiple sets of eyes on him every play.

Skilled and explosive receiver who is the go-to guy when Miller Moss needs a big play. Bell is a big target who stems defenders to create space and makes ridiculous catches look routine.

59. Bryant Wesco Jr, WR, Clemson

Reliable target who can beat defenders at all levels of the field. Tracks the ball well on deep, contested throws and shows strong ability after the catch. Fearless running routes across the field, he consistently maximizes yards after the catch.

60. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Most people had never heard of Chambliss, but he's made a strong impression as a calm, composed baller early for the Rebels. The dual-threat quarterback shows no signs of being overwhelmed by big moments and has done an excellent job filling in for Austin Simmons. He might be tough to take out of the lineup now.

61. Quincy Rhodes Jr, Edge, Arkansas

Versatile, twitchy edge rusher who's had a breakout start to the season for the Razorbacks. Shows a wide variety of moves, excellent change of direction, and the ability to dominate the line of scrimmage.

Kyle Louis was one of my favorite finds in 2024, but Biles has emerged as the bellcow of the linebacker group early this season. Extremely athletic, he's a tackling machine against the run and no slouch in pass defense.

63. Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

Skilled edge rusher who has been living in opponents' backfields, using a mix of speed-to-power moves. High-IQ player who reacts quickly to offensive tackles and exploits miscues. His skills project well to the next level.

64. Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

Tech builds its team around toughness and line-of-scrimmage physicality, and Rutledge is the poster child for that approach. Physical player who moves well, plays with an edge, and dominates at the point of attack.

65. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU

Dynamic player who looks even more comfortable outside the pocket and can create on the move. Dual-threat weapon capable of carrying the offense and extending plays from the pocket.

66. Waymond Jordan, RB, USC

Jordan is averaging nearly 7 yards per carry with a blend of speed and power. He shows excellent vision and a nasty jump cut and hesitation that can freeze defenders. Underrated nationally, Jordan was dinged up vs. Michigan and looks likely to miss some time, but teammate King Miller hasn't shown much of a drop-off.

67. Zxavian Harris, DT, Ole Miss

Giant and disruptive defensive tackle who moves well for his size, with excellent lateral quickness and length. Shows strong block recognition and the ability to find the path of least resistance. Powerful hips at the point and the ability to match hands with his length make him a weapon even when he can't get home.

Experienced dual-threat quarterback who has injected life into the Virginia football program. Morris has made better decisions this year, forcing the ball less. A playmaker who can hurt you with his legs, he must be accounted for as a runner and has created a ton of plays on the move this season.

69. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

World has a giant frame with exceptional length and wingspan, complemented by good feet. His ability to generate power and movement in the run game has been excellent this season.

70. Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech

Twitchy edge rusher with a full toolbox of moves. Skilled at pressuring the quarterback, he has affected the position at a very high rate this season. Plays with a strong motor and forms a nasty matchup tandem with teammate David Bailey.

71. Chandler Rivers, Corner, Duke

Rivers has quick feet and excels not only at trailing receivers in man coverage but also at passing off in zone. Shows excellent change of direction and can close space quickly. Physical tackler who is disciplined and maintains outside leverage.

72. Iapani Laloulu, C, Oregon

One of the top centers in the country, he shows great feet to control defenders and the ability to maul opponents in the running game. Big-bodied with good balance and technique, he anchors the Ducks' offensive line.

73. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

An impressive prospect and a must-stop if you want to slow down Vanderbilt. Stowers is Pavia's favorite target, a chain-mover with soft hands and a strong catch radius in the red zone.

74. Hank Beatty, WR, Illinois

An all-around weapon who is on a heater this year. Precise route runner who always seems to be open and catches everything near him. Shows good explosion after the catch, with the speed to separate and go the distance.

75. Isaiah Jatta, OT, BYU

Under-the-radar left tackle who plays with sound technique and finishes his blocks. Quick feet, good hand placement in protection, and solid head position in the run game allow him to torque defenders against their will.

Daniels has had a crazy up-and-down career at KU, and this year he is peaking. He is running the offense at a high level with quick reads, improved accuracy, and careful ball handling. Daniels is always a threat to run and presents a unique challenge each week in Lance Leipold's distinctive offensive system.

Powerful back with patience, vision, and the speed to take it the distance. Henry is averaging more than 8 yards per carry, can pound up the middle for tough yards, make a safety miss, and bounce it outside for big gains. An impressive under-the-radar prospect who deserves more attention.

78. Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

Alpha and leader of the Indiana defense. Shows great instincts, quickly diagnoses plays, and is a sure tackler once he reaches the ball carrier. Excels in all phases—when you follow him, the ball is never far away.

79. Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Explosive back with excellent change of direction to evade defenders and top-end speed. Claiborne is one of the fastest backs on film and a threat to break a big run every time he has the ball.

80. Matayo Uiagalelei, Edge, Oregon

Versatile defender who is long, twitchy, and a disruptive force. Shows natural pass-rushing ability and a strong understanding of blocking schemes.

81. Clev Lubin, Edge, Louisville

Disruptive edge rusher who lacks ideal size and length but is one of the best at affecting the quarterback. Twitchy with an explosive first step and good counters, reading offensive tackle sets effectively.

82. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

Sellers has a cannon for an arm and has improved his decision-making early in 2025, despite facing pressure for much of the season. He has exceptional athletic ability on a large frame and can turn negative situations into explosive plays.

83. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Explosive on screens and slants, with the ability to break tackles and maximize gains, he can also stretch the defense vertically. Has great speed, can separate after the catch, and attacks the football. A playmaker who could use more touches.

Tackling machine and playmaker for the Wildcats who loves to hunt ball carriers. Shows great block recognition and the ability to diagnose plays, and is a physical tackler. Excels in coverage as well.

85. Aaron Anderson, WR, LSU

Anderson is an elite playmaker and a threat to score anytime the ball is in his hands. He can line up anywhere on the field but excels in the slot. Anderson is an excellent route runner with sticky hands and the ability to find green grass.

86. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Sayin keeps improving weekly and is starting to settle in, completing over 80% of his passes and taking care of the football. He excels under pressure, shows nice accuracy and touch on deep balls, and can layer the ball between defenders.

87. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

One of the top returning corners when healthy, Moore has missed a few games but has lived up to the hype after a stellar freshman campaign. He has good feet and elite change of direction and excels in man coverage.

88. Mark Fletcher Jr., RB, Miami

Physical runner with patience and vision who understands blocking schemes. Shows excellent contact balance and is tough to bring down one-on-one. Also an excellent blocker.

89. Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC

Fitzgerald can be a factor in the run game, clogging lanes and reading the quarterback's eyes in the back end. He shows good eye discipline and is more than capable as an open-field tackler, taking smart angles and closing space quickly. Fitzgerald also has good speed after interceptions—he already has five this season.

90. Trey Zuhn III, OT, Texas A&M

Upper-tier pass protector with good feet and technique. Big and athletic, he is a finisher in the run game and the anchor of a strong Aggie offensive line, one of the nation's better units.

Disruptive edge rusher who plays with bad intentions and constantly harasses the quarterback. Shows a great get-off and a lethal spin move. Fanatical effort player who gives his all every snap.

Fordham plays the game the right way with a physical mentality and a nose for the ball. Excellent at shedding blocks and has the range to roam sideline to sideline.

93. Malachi Toney, WR, Miami

Electric freshman who is a threat to score anytime he touches the ball. Shows speed, burst, and wiggle in tight spaces that leave defenders spinning. Also a ferocious blocker.

94. Raleek Brown, RB, Arizona State

Lightning-quick back who can cut on a dime and also pick up tough yards when needed. Shows an alpha mentality as a runner and is a threat as a receiver as well.

95 Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

Altmeyer is a player you want on your team. A leader who has caught fire over the last few weeks, he brings tons of experience and has lived through every high and low of his career. Shows good ball placement, delivers on time, and makes smart decisions..

96. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Experienced left tackle who forms one of the best tackle combos in the country. Lomu has quick feet and plays with excellent technique on the blindside. Strong run blocker with good lateral movement and knee bend that maximizes lower-body explosion.

97. Omar Cooper Jr, WR, Indiana

Cooper and Elijiah Sarratt form a dynamic receiving duo for the Hoosiers. Cooper has explosive speed, can break tackles, and take it to the house. He shows the ability to stretch the field, attack the middle, and make catches in traffic.

98. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Big back who is effective when given opportunities but needs more carries. Allen has the size, vision, and patience to punish defenders in the box.

Veteran anchor who has been a steady presence for an up-and-down Gator offensive line. Shows solid fundamentals and technique in both run and pass play, moves well in space, and has good lateral agility.

Tough, dependable center who competes in both phases. Shows good lateral quickness, a strong anchor against power rushers, and solid technique in the run game, with the ability to reach and control defenders.

101. LJ Martin, RB, BYU

Powerful runner with good contact balance who patiently lets his blocks develop before exploding through the hole. Shows excellent burst and is tough to tackle with his shoulders downhill. Averaging nearly 6.5 yards per touch and also a capable receiver.

Explosive edge with a quick first step and a full toolbox of pass-rushing moves. Natural rusher who plays with fanatical effort, setting everything up with speed. A lynchpin of a strong Sooner front, disruptive and always looking to create chaos.

Joseph has been a huge spark for the Monarchs, who have gotten off to an impressive start. The dual-threat quarterback throws a nice deep ball and has completed over 65% of his passes this season while limiting turnovers. As a runner, Joseph has been a weapon on the zone read, producing numerous explosive runs.

104. John Henry Daley, Edge, Utah

Utah consistently churns out disruptive defensive linemen, and Daley is off to a hot start. The lunch-pail edge rusher is physical at the point against the run and slippery when rushing the passer.

Throwback player putting together another solid season under center for the Midshipmen. Horvath is a weapon as a runner, reads defenses well, and can move the chains. He's also a solid passer under duress, with a strong arm that can hit deep one-on-one matchups.

106. Keaton Thomas, LB, Baylor

Thomas is one of the best box linebackers in the Big 12 and an excellent tackler in space with a nose for the football. Stronger in run defense than coverage, he excels at block destruction and is athletic enough to spy on mobile quarterbacks when needed.

Kaliakmanis is underrated nationally but delivers a well-timed, accurately placed ball. He reads defenses effectively, puts his receivers in position, and protects the football. Along with Ian Stong, Kaliakmanis forms a strong duo.

The Spartans consistently produce top receivers, and Scudero is the latest, averaging over 130 yards per game this season. Explosive and versatile, he can line up anywhere, excels against man coverage, and is shifty after the catch.

Raiola has shown significant improvement, demonstrating good decision-making and accuracy midway through the season. He reads the field well, throws effectively on the move, and uses his lower-body strength to break tackles. He can improve on getting rid of the ball quicker, but he's playing behind an offensive line that is struggling at tackle.

110. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Rodriguez continues to shine this season, even with a much-improved roster around him. He shows excellent instincts to find the ball in both phases and is a physical tackler in the box.

111. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

Smaller back who is electric in the open field. Thrives in outside zone schemes and shows excellent ability to stick his foot in the ground and get north. Needs more touches.

112. Hollywood Smothers, RB, NC State

Shifty back with quick feet and good vision who is on a heater this season, averaging nearly seven yards a carry. Smothers shows great burst and a sharp jump cut and spin move that are consistently effective each week.

Moss has come back strong from an ACL injury that shortened his 2024 season and has been a huge part of the Aggies' explosive offense. Shows great power, acceleration, and the patience to let blocks set up and find a crease. Forms a nice combo with Reuben Owens but may miss time with an ankle injury.

114. Jaren Kanak, TE, Oklahoma

The former linebacker has been a weapon and a chain mover for the Sooners all season, with dependable hands and strong run-after-the-catch ability. Tough player with a valuable skill set and a reliable target for the offense.

115. Caden Curry, Edge, Ohio State

Versatile defender who is disruptive all along the defensive line. Plays with fanatical effort, moves well in space, and has a strong understanding of the scheme. Can pressure the quarterback and brings a lunchpail work ethic every snap.

116. Denzel Boston, Wr, Washington

Big-bodied receiver who excels as a possession target, using his size to body up defenders rather than stretching the field vertically. Very dependable hands and a red-zone nightmare, consistently making contested catches. Works the middle of the field and sidelines effectively.

117. Boubacar Traore, Edge, Notre Dame

Twitchy, skilled rusher who can beat blockers with speed, power, and a long-arm technique. Effective off the edge with a strong spin move, a disruptive presence with a relentless motor.

118. Anez Cooper, OG, Miami

Physical presence who can move defenders at will in the run game and excels in pass protection. Alpha mentality who has transformed his body and game over the past few years into one of the nation's top guards.

119. Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan

Explosive edge rusher with a quick get-off who creates disruption every week. Barham has a sharp speed rush and can counter with a powerful rip move or an inside counter. Sound against the run, he penetrates upfield quickly and effectively.

120. Davidson Igbinosun, Corner, Ohio State

Long, athletic corner who excels in press coverage but is often played off the ball with a large cushion at OSU. Tackles well in space and reads patterns effectively, keeping the ball in front of him.

121. Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

Plays with sound fundamentals in both phases, consistently harassing the quarterback but struggling to finish at the line. Shows excellent change of direction and lateral movement when stunting, rarely out of position against the run, and matches hands well in the rush lanes. Plays with a high motor.

Slashing runner with excellent vision who can cut on a dime and get north. McGowan shows a sharp jump cut to evade defenders and consistently falls forward to finish his runs.

Fluid mover with excellent hips and the ability to track the ball in the air. Brown has good range, reads patterns well, and reacts quickly. Reliable hands and a true ballhawk.

124. Jack Kelly, LB, BYU

Throwback player who can play every down and get after the quarterback both in the box and off the edge. Kelly is a relentless hunter but suffered an early injury vs. West Virginia; his outlook for a return looks positive.

125. Arion Carter, LB, Tennessee

Instinctive box linebacker who is solid in all phases and a physical tackler. Shows good range to roam the field in run support and can blow up blockers. Effective in coverage, getting into throwing lanes and defending underneath flats and curls.

126. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Explosive, run-after-the-catch tight end who is a weapon in one of the most talented receiving units in the country. Shows soft hands and knows how to find space and maximize gains after the catch.

127. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Physical, tough-as-nails stud in the box who can blow up offensive linemen and make plays on ball carriers. Leader of the defense with solid straight-line speed and tackling ability, though he has some limitations in pass coverage.

128. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Disruptive, violent interior presence who impacts both run and pass. Uses heavy hands and twitchy movement to rush the passer, even against consistent double teams. Projects as a potential three-technique at the next level.

129. Romello Brinson, WR, SMU

Top receiver for the Ponies and Kelvin Jenkins' go-to target. Brinson has the speed to stretch the field, excels on slants and screens, and can win contested catches with smooth, fluid movement.

130. Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

Signal-caller for the stout Aggie defense who plays with sound technique in the box and excels as a three-down linebacker. Moves well laterally, diagnoses blocking schemes quickly, and is reliable in coverage.

131. Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama

Dynamic player who has taken a slight step back in 2025. Tremendous upside—can stretch the field, cut on a dime, and leave defenders in the dust. Willingness to block and weekly consistency remain concerns.

Big, explosive defensive tackle who often plays out of position in Minnesota's defense. Smith has mostly feasted on lesser competition but shows explosiveness and a strong long-arm pass rush, consistently getting home.

133. A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

Explosive, powerful interior lineman with a load-bearing presence for the Ducks. Washington plays with excellent leverage, lateral movement, and the ability to disrupt in the backfield. Heavy hands and strength give him room to expand his pass-rushing repertoire.

McAlister has been a big-play machine for the Horned Frogs this season, averaging nearly 26 yards per reception with seven touchdowns. A big-bodied receiver with a long stride and powerful lower half, he routinely bounces off defenders. Red-zone matchup nightmare with impressive ball skills and catch radius.

135. David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Stone has put together an impressive start to the year on a suffocating Sooner defensive line. He is a physical presence in the run game, capable of absorbing double teams, while also being disruptive in one-on-one situations. Oklahoma moves its defensive line frequently with stunts and games, and Stone shows excellent lateral quickness and the burst to create negative plays.

136. Melvin Priestly, OT, Illinois

Physical, tough-minded enforcer who doesn't get the recognition he deserves. Strong run blocker who can move defenders off the line of scrimmage and holds up well in pass protection. Shows excellent hips and hands and consistently finishes his blocks.

137. Rocco Becht, QB, Iowa State

Seasoned signal caller who thrives under pressure and can create plays outside the pocket. Savvy veteran with extensive experience, delivers in clutch moments, throws an accurate, catchable ball, and takes care of the football.

138. Bo Jackson, RB, Ohio State

This Bo knows how to find green grass and gain tough yards. Now at a school known for producing great backs, he needs more touches. Possesses excellent speed and power to move the pile and the chains, and is a weapon as an outlet receiver.

139 Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech

Morton looks fantastic this season, showing incredible accuracy and thriving with an upgraded supporting cast. He reads the field well, has good arm strength, and demonstrates strong ball placement and decision-making. An underrated player and leader for a team that could surprise in the playoffs, though his injury history is worth monitoring.

140. Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR/KR, Kansas

Playmaker who has thrived this season, serving not only as KU's primary receiver but also as a weapon on special teams. Explosive with excellent linear speed, he can move the chains on underneath routes and has the top-end speed to take the top off vertically.

141. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Talented and dependable receiver who knows how to get open and find green grass. Runs routes like a veteran and has the speed to take it to the house after the catch. Savvy player trusted by coaches, with a few explosive carries to his credit as well.

Smaller back with a quick burst who can run inside but prefers to bounce runs outside when possible. Shows good vision and speed, capable of turning a four-yard gain into a 40-yard play if the defense isn't gap sound.

143. Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

Smith is performing at a high level on an underrated Hoosier offensive line that has passed every test so far this season. He shows excellent technique in the run game, generating significant movement, and shines in pass protection with the feet and hands to mirror and stone defenders.

144. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Explosive change-of-pace back with game-breaking speed who can hurt you as easily on special teams as a returner. Shows excellent feet, lateral agility, and is dangerous as a receiver. Would be the No. 1 running back on most teams if not behind Love.

145. Williams Nwaneri, Edge, Nebraska

Long-edge player with versatility who is fundamentally sound in both phases. Uses his hands effectively to shock and shed blockers and features a strong long-arm power rush. Plays with fanatical effort, and if he improves his change of direction, he could be a serious threat as a rusher.

146. CJ Bailey, QB, NC State

Long, athletic dual-threat who has made a massive jump as a passer in 2025, making smart decisions and protecting the football. Daniel's has a cannon for an arm and throws accurately on the move. Also a threat as a runner, with a long stride capable of gaining chunk yards.

Quarterback Blake Sharpen is healthy this year, and he and Thompson fit the MSU air raid perfectly. Thompson has track speed, can separate against press coverage, and tracks the ball well in the air. A weapon I'd like to see get more touches.

148. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Great size and athleticism, with the versatility to play nickel. Plays the ball well in the air and is a solid tackler in space.

149. Mekhi Mason, LB, La Tech

Extremely high football IQ. Quickly reads the run and attacks the edge with twitchy, explosive movement. Rarely challenged by opponents -- when they run his way, plays are routinely stopped or result in a loss of yardage.

True freshman who plays with fanatical effort, rushing the passer like a seasoned veteran with a mix of speed and power. Alongside classmate Zahir Mathis, he projects to be a long-term force in the Big Ten.