Spring football continues to feel different around college football — and I remember writing that this time last year — but, boy, this has really been different. We've got high-profile standoffs between star quarterbacks and their SEC programs, we've got the near-total elimination of spring football games as we knew them, we've got teams rushing to spend crazy amounts of money now before an expected House v. NCAA settlement goes into effect, and we've even got Bill Belichick wearing Carolina blue.

Some things can't be messed with, though. Taking stock of the top players in the game is a rite of passage every spring. You'll notice on this list that a lot of things have changed in the sport. A fleet of household-name quarterbacks and more are gone — not one player in the top 10 of my year-end rankings is back.

Colorado's dynamic two-some is, too (a year ago, I had eventual Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter No. 1 on this list). You'll even see two (and counting) players who have are entering the transfer portal this week, including former Tennessee arm Nico Iamaleava, who now is sorting through his destinations.

There are no true freshmen on this spring list, but there will be when we do things midseason. There are a staggering three true sophomores in my top 10, including the No. 1 player in all of college football. Let's get started.

I'm expecting a bigger, faster, stronger version of the best true freshman receiver of our lifetime. Smith is a matchup nightmare who can dominate the contested catches and make the one-handed grabs in his sleep. He snatched 57 balls for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns and was Ohio State's go-to receiver even with the talented, NFL-bound Emeka Egbuka on the field. Smith will have high expectations and a ton of deserved hype entering the season, no matter who is under center. Expect extra attention from defenses, like what Texas showed him in the College Football Playoff.

Formerly-maligned top recruit performed at a high level in 2024 but flew under the radar. Protected the football better and was boosted by improved skill play. Completed 64% of passes for 3,300+ yards and 33 touchdowns (5 INTs), plus 450+ rushing yards and 7 scores. Klubnik thrives under pressure and should be in the thick of the Heisman and CFP race.

A dark horse Heisman pick after a strong first year as a starter. Still developing as a passer, but has the athleticism that puts him on the short list of best dual-threat QBs of the last decade. Threw for 2,274 yards and 17 TDs (7 INTs), with 655 rushing yards and 7 TDs. Big-time upside heading into 2025.

Gunslinger with a strong arm who struggled with turnovers late. Threw for 3,700+ yards and 26 TDs in 2024. Can hit tight windows and deep crossers with ease. Expecting another leap in 2025. Potential top-two NFL Draft pick in 2026.

Physical, fast, and explosive. Sick hurdler. Averaged 7.0 YPC with 15 rushing TDs. Also a receiving threat with vision and patience. Runs behind one of the nation's top OL units. Notre Dame will ride him early and often in 2025.

6. Dylan Stewart | EDGE | South Carolina

Prototype NFL edge rusher with elite twitch and versatility. Recorded 34 hurries, 6.5 sacks, and 9.5 TFLs as a freshman. At 6-6, draws comparisons to Clowney. Top-5 pick potential in 2027, but we've got two years of him first.

7. Caleb Downs | S | Ohio State

Playmaker with elite instincts. Allowed just six first downs in 16 games. Excelled in tight end coverage and special teams. Will take on a larger role in 2025 with many Buckeyes off to the NFL. Top-15 pick potential.

Completed 62% of passes for 24 TDs and 6 INTs. Added 443 rushing yards and 5 TDs. A major reason for ASU's Big 12 title run. Extends plays well and thrives on the move. Heisman dark horse in Kenny Dillingham's system.

9. T.J. Parker | EDGE | Clemson

Explosive, high-motor edge with elite get-off. Racked up 30 hurries and 11 sacks. Slightly undersized by NFL standards but makes up for it with production and feel. A top returning defensive player for a unit that must improve.

Will be 18-years-old this fall. Athletic, big-play threat who flashed early before hitting the freshman wall. Finished with 48 catches for 865 yards and 8 TDs. Enrolled late, so expect a more complete version in 2025. Will be featured heavily in a more traditional Bama offense under Ty Simpson.

Improved in 2024 under new OC Andy Kotelnicki, who opened up the offense. Still hasn't hit his full ceiling. Traditional pocket passer with a strong arm who needs more help around him, especially with Tyler Warren off to the NFL. Completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,327 yards, 24 TDs and 8 INTs. With elite RBs and a top-tier defense, PSU may keep it conservative — but Allar has high-end draft tools. Big 2025 expected.

Disruptive and fast off the edge. Posted 10.5 sacks, 14 TFLs and 31 pressures in 2024. A hybrid edge/linebacker with sideline-to-sideline range and closing burst. Mostly wins with speed now, but could be scary with added power. Should see more snaps with Ole Miss' D-line departures. Rare athlete who could test off the charts.

13. Anthony Hill Jr. | LB | Texas

One of the country's most impactful defenders in 2024. Finished with 113 tackles and led the SEC with 16.5 TFLs. Broke out against Oklahoma (11 tackles, 2 sacks). Versatile — can rush, cover, and spy. Added 8 sacks. Butkus Award contender and likely entering his final season at Texas.

14. Peter Woods | DT | Clemson

Quick, disruptive interior lineman who played out of position too often last year. Should be back inside full time in 2025. Recorded 3 sacks, 14 hurries and consistently pressured QBs. Strong run defender with lateral quickness and violent hands. A top DT1 candidate if he puts it all together.

Huge transfer addition for Oregon, which replaces four starters along the offensive line. Long, athletic tackle with upside. Nearly 2,400 career snaps. Moves well in space and excels in backside cutoffs and second-level blocking. Still raw—needs work anchoring vs. power and refining technique. With continued growth, could be the first OL off the board in 2026.

16. John Mateer | QB | Oklahoma

Dual-threat breakout with 3,100+ passing yards, 29 TDs and 826 rushing yards with 15 scores at Washington State. Can make every throw, move in the pocket and extend plays. Serious red-zone weapon as a runner. Will be tested by SEC defenses, but fits well in OU's offense. Name to know in 2025.

Relentless pass rusher with size, length and power. Logged 7 sacks and 35 hurries. Can play anywhere along the front. Constant disruptor who just missed several more sacks. NFL frame. Likely Day 1 pick after 2025.

Next up in Georgia's D-line pipeline. Explosive first step, powerful hands and the ability to slip blocks. Strong vs. the run and dynamic on stunts. Stats won't tell the whole story due to UGA's rotation, but the tape jumps. Final season in Athens likely.

19. Malachi Fields | WR | Notre Dame

Virginia transfer with tight end size and physicality. Logged over 1,700 snaps and totaled 19 explosive plays and 14 contested catches. Can win vertically or underneath by breaking tackles. Great fit next to Jaden Greathouse. Big-time breakout potential in 2025.

Productive 2024 with 8 sacks, 30 hurries and 13 TFLs. Wins with a well-rounded pass rush arsenal—hand swipes, inside counters, power. Shows great instincts and body control in traffic and can rush from inside on sub-packages. Strong run defender with quick get-off and great pursuit. One of the more versatile front-seven players in the Big Ten.

One of the top run blockers in the country. Explodes through defenders with synced-up hands and hips at the point of attack. Quick feet and recovery ability make him solid in pass pro too. Key part of a physical Utah line that returns strong in 2025. Will be on the radar as one of the top tackles in the nation.

22. Colin Simmons | EDGE | Texas

Speedy edge threat with 9 sacks and 22 hurries as a top freshman in 2024. Explosive first step, disruptive off the edge. Long-arm move shows promise—needs to lean on it more. Texas can keep others in their natural positions because of his presence. Big upside as he expands his pass-rush toolbox.

Coming off an insane season — with 101 tackles, 7 sacks, 15.5 TFLs, 4 INTs and 7 PBUs. Instinctive, fast-closing, and disruptive in both coverage and against the run. Can undercut routes, mirror QBs, and strike in the box. Will enter 2025 as one of the top returning LBs in the country. Should be getting more national love.

24. Kadyn Proctor | OT | Alabama

Massive tackle with nimble feet who looked more confident and polished in Year 2. Appears to have slimmed down some entering 2025. Likely a top-10 pick in 2026, but some scouts question if he's a natural left tackle or better suited for RT or guard. Tape suggests power and control; just needs technical refinement.

Powerful, reliable lineman who's been steady for the 'Canes since Day 1. Strong in the run game with great leverage and drive. Anchors well vs. power but has had some trouble with quicker defenders and inside moves. Miami's line will lean on him in 2025, and he has clear Sunday tools with more polish.

26. Zxavian Harris | DT | Ole Miss

Towering interior presence stepping into a bigger role in 2025. Great length and power, disruptive with his first step and hard to move off the point. Can play across the front and impact the pocket. Needs more consistency in pass-rush counters, but the upside is clear. Moves well for his size.

27. Sonny Styles | LB | Ohio State

Prototypical modern linebacker with range and pass-rush juice. Finished 2024 with 6 sacks and 11 hurries. Can blitz, cover ground sideline-to-sideline, and defend the run. Shows NFL-caliber twitch and size. If his coverage skills take the next step, he'll be in the conversation as LB1 after the season.

28. Carson Beck | QB | Miami

Coming off a UCL injury in the SEC title game but just got cleared to throw. Threw for 3,498 yards and 28 TDs despite 12 INTs and a high number of drops in 2024. Miami's run-heavy, play-action scheme should suit him well. With everything on the line in 2025, Beck could finally hit his ceiling.

Stepped in as starter in Week 3 and sparked the offense. Threw for 3,005 yards, 22 TDs, and 8 INTs, and added 379 rushing yards and 5 scores. Dual-threat who throws well on the move. Smart fit in Lashlee's system. Needs to improve decision-making under pressure, but the upside is clear.

30. Charles Jagusah | OT/OG | Notre Dame

Injured most of 2024 but returned to play RG vs. Penn State and LT vs. Ohio State. Massive (6-7, 330) with knock-back power, strong anchor and rare mobility as a puller. Top OL prospect in a loaded room. Could rise quickly with a full, healthy season.

Portal gem from Bowling Green who rotated in on a deep Aggie line but still posted 4 sacks, 25 hurries and 8.5 TFLs. Elite burst off the edge with a polished spin and improved power moves. Can hold the edge and make plays in space. Breakout potential in Year 2.

32. Max Klare | TE | Ohio State

Transferred from Purdue after catching 51 balls for 685 yards and 4 TDs; 34 of those receptions went for first downs. Reliable hands, good separation, and RAC ability. Adequate blocker in outside zone. Should be a focal point in OSU's passing attack. TE1 entering the year.

Heart of Army's power run game. Rushed for 1,535 yards at 5.4 YPC and scored 32 touchdowns. Averaged 128 yards per game on the ground. Threw for 1,007 yards and 9 TDs on limited attempts. Not flashy, but physical and highly effective.

34. Nicholas Singleton | RB | Penn State

Split carries again with Kaytron Allen but still eclipsed 1,000 yards at 6.4 YPC. Logged 627 yards after contact and 32 explosive plays. Big, physical back with excellent vision and cutback skills. Solid pass catcher. Lacks true top-end speed.

Long, athletic interior disruptor with 7 sacks and 22 hurries in 2024. Wins with quick hands, power and great length. Run defense can improve, but the pass-rush upside is strong. One of the top DT prospects in the SEC entering 2025.

Solid 2024 campaign with 4 INTs and 13 PBUs. Strong press corner who rarely got beat outside of perfect deep balls. Excellent spatial awareness and ball-tracking. Physical in run support. Consistent, reliable, and trending toward early-round status. McCoy suffered a torn ACL while offseason training in January, but he may be good to go by the start of the year.

37. KJ Bolden | S | Georgia

Impact freshman who logged 650+ snaps and flashed elite upside. Excellent eye discipline in coverage with the closing speed to erase space and deliver hits. Can creep into the box, play the run, and blitz effectively. More development could turn him into a top-tier safety.

Productive pass rusher with 10 sacks, 42 hurries and 15 TFLs. Undersized but versatile — can line up anywhere and win with speed, hand usage, and leverage. Active in the run game. One of the Big Ten's most disruptive defenders.

39. Michael Taaffe | S | Texas

Former walk-on turned All-American. Logged 78 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2 sacks and 2 INTs while leading a strong Texas secondary. Always around the ball. High-IQ, versatile player with special teams value and leadership traits. Kept a bright NFL future at bay by running it back for one more season.

40. KC Concepcion | WR | Texas A&M

Transfers from NC State after a quieter sophomore year. Dynamic slot weapon with quickness and RAC skills. Struggled with drops in 2024 but has a fresh start in College Station. If he regains form, he's a matchup nightmare underneath.

Bright spot on a struggling Stanford team who transferred to Lubbock after the Cardinal fired Troy Taylor in March — and believe me, everybody wanted him. Finished with 7 sacks and 31 hurries. Wins with speed, ghost rush, and a polished spin move. Explosive get-off. If he adds power and improves run defense, he could climb into top-20 draft territory.

42. Leonard Moore | DB | Notre Dame

Long, fluid corner with elite recovery speed and sticky man coverage. Logged 2 INTs and 13 PBUs. Rarely beaten clean — even when matched stride-for-stride. Excellent 2026 NFL Draft prospect who's trending way up.

43. Dani Dennis-Sutton | EDGE | Penn State

Solid year capped by a playoff surge — 5 sacks and 9 hurries in the postseason. Finished with 8.5 sacks and 13 TFLs. Wins with speed, hand swipes, and a slick spin move. Plays the run well and will be the focal point of PSU's front in 2025.

44. Makhi Hughes | RB | Oregon

Transferred from Tulane after a 1,400-yard, 15-TD season. Added 19 receptions for 176 yards and 2 more scores. Powerful between-the-tackles runner with elite contact balance. Doesn't have breakaway speed but fits Oregon's downhill style. Could lead the Ducks in touches in 2025.

A second straight Tulane expat. Breakout freshman year at Tulane with 2,700+ yards and 22 TDs, completing 66% despite 17 drops. Smart, accurate passer with arm strength to hit all three levels. Moves to Duke as a likely upgrade over Maalik Murphy. Tools are there for stardom.

Highest-paid player in college football history? Transfer QB Darian Mensah's Duke deal is sign of times John Talty

46. Arch Manning | QB | Texas

The former No. 1 recruit and the most famous player in college football has tons of upside but limited tape — just 107 pass attempts in 2024. Can hit every part of the field and throw on the move. Athletic enough to evade pressure even if coach Steve Sarkisian won't scheme QB runs. Huge Week 1 test vs. Ohio State will set the tone.

47. Eric Singleton Jr. | WR | Auburn

Explosive playmaker with 56 catches for 754 yards and 3 TDs, plus 131 rushing yards on 21 carries for Georgia Tech. Dangerous with the ball in space. Versatile, dynamic weapon for an Auburn offense expected to take a leap in 2025.

Held down the blind side as a true freshman. Athletic and fluid but had issues anchoring against speed-to-power rushers. Year 2 jump incoming. Big piece of Colorado's offensive rebuild around Shedeur Sanders.

49. Aaron Anderson | WR | LSU

Breakout season with 61 catches for 884 yards and 5 TDs. Dangerous after the catch and thrives in tight spaces despite limited size. Had 21 explosive receptions and multiple clutch grabs. LSU's go-to guy in 2025.

Big-time disruptor with 12.5 sacks, 19.5 TFLs and 17 hurries. Wins with speed, body control, and natural feel for stunts and games. Strong first-step and can chase down plays from the backside. One of the top Group of Five NFL prospects in the country.

51. Carnell Tate | WR | Ohio State

Next man up in the Buckeye WR room with Emeka Egbuka gone. Had 52 receptions for over 700 yards in 2024, with 35 going for first downs. Clean route-runner who thrives in the intermediate game. Will draw plenty of targets with Smith and Klare drawing attention.

Underrated interior presence who does the dirty work. Only 13 hurries last year, but flashes quick hands, block recognition, and backfield disruption. Slippery for his size. Scheme-limited production, but a true impact player on tape.

53. Parker Brailsford | C | Alabama

Undersized label didn't matter — Brailsford held his own in the SEC after transferring in from Washington. Quick feet, good power, and excellent mobility to climb to the second level. Finishes blocks and plays with an edge. One of the top returning centers in the country.

54. Matayo Uiagalelei | EDGE | Oregon

Breakout 2024 with a Big Ten–leading 10.5 sacks, 24 hurries, and 12.5 TFLs. Quick first step, strong hands, and the ability to bend and finish. Will play an even bigger role on a loaded Ducks defense in 2025.

55. Jordyn Tyson | WR | Arizona State

Big 12 champ's top target with 75 catches for 1,100 yards and 10 TDs. Smooth route runner with game-breaking ability on crossers and in space. Banged up late and missed the CFP, but when healthy, he's a top playmaker. Led the league in receiving in 2024.

USC's leading receiver with 760+ yards and only one drop on 52 catches. Go-to option in the short and intermediate game — 34 first downs. Elite RAC skills with the ability to hit the deep ball when given chances.

Gritty dual-threat who battled through injuries late in the year. Completed 72% with 11 TDs and just 1 INT, while rushing for 578 yards and 11 more scores. Drives defenses crazy with his legs — always seems to move the chains.

58. DJ Lagway | QB | Florida

Big-framed sophomore with huge upside as the No. 1 QB recruit in the class of 2024. Threw for 1,610 yards, 11 TDs and 7 INTs, and added 100 rushing yards before suffering an injury against Georgia. Flashes arm strength and mobility but still raw. Future first-round tools if development continues.

59. Dillon Bell | WR | Georgia

Versatile weapon who caught 37 passes for 433 yards and 4 TDs, and added 8 carries for 100+ yards and a score. Can line up at RB or WR. Reliable hands, excellent balance, and a playmaker in space.

60. Whit Weeks | LB | LSU

Tackle machine with 119 stops, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and an INT. Smart, physical and always around the ball. Missed spring with a leg injury but expected to return fully. Clutch, instinctive player.

61. Rocco Becht | QB | Iowa State

Quietly lit up the Big 12 with 3,500+ yards and 25 TDs. Accurate deep ball thrower with mobility and timing in the play-action game. Efficient and poised — does a great job identifying matchups and delivering on time.

Bounced back from injury with career highs: 84 catches, 941 yards, and 9 TDs. Shifty, sure-handed target who works the short-to-intermediate range and wins contested catches. Also returned 15 punts for 120 yards. Volume may dip in 2025 with QB uncertainty and a tough schedule. My editor would like to add he's the first and only 'Trebor' in college football history, according to college football reference.

63. Devon Dampier | QB | Utah

Electric dual-threat and Big 12 newcomer to watch. Threw for 2,750+ yards and rushed for 1,150+ with 31 total TDs as a sophomore. Underrated passer with good touch and average arm strength. Dangerous as a runner in Utah's new ground-heavy scheme (his OC, Jason Beck, came with him).

64. Jake Slaughter | C | Florida

Anchor of Florida's OL in 2024. Excelled against elite SEC fronts and named to multiple All-American teams. One of the best run-blocking centers in the country. Rarely gives up pressure. Sets the tone for what should be a dynamic 2025 offense.

65. Terrance Carter Jr. | TE | Texas Tech

Hybrid tight end with speed and soft hands. Averaged 14+ yards per touch with nearly 700 yards at Louisiana last season. Mismatch in the middle of the field. Joins a wide-open Tech offense where he could be a breakout in the Big 12.

66. Antonio Williams | WR | Clemson

Alpha of a young, improved WR group that has a few guys who could crack the top 150 by midseason. Williams posted 71 catches for 838 yards and 10 TDs in a bounce-back junior season. Great feel for space and consistent chain-mover — 39 first downs in 2024. Operates best in the short-to-intermediate range with subtle quickness after the catch.

67. Tyreak Sapp | DL | Florida

Versatile lineman with 7 sacks and 14 hurries. Can line up anywhere and win with quickness, leverage, and strong hands. Disruptive on stunts and slants. Chases well from the edge and plays with veteran savvy.

Former QB turned top pass-catching option. Led Vandy with 48 catches for 638 yards and 5 TDs. Big target with smooth stride and RAC ability. 34 of his catches moved the chains. Reliable and versatile with more room to grow.

69. Olaivavega Ioane | IOL | Penn State

Massive mauler with impressive run-blocking film. Dominant when finishing blocks with hips and feet. Surprisingly nimble for his size — can reach backside defenders. Struggled a bit in pass pro vs. quickness but has high-end potential in PSU's physical scheme.

Broke Baylor's freshman rushing with 1,000 yards and 12 TDs at 5.9 YPC. Balanced blend of power, patience, and burst. Took over the TCU game with nearly 200 yards and 4 scores. Also a receiving threat. Big 12 rushing title candidate in 2025.

Veteran with over 2,000 snaps who plays with leverage, technique and edge. Lifts and torques DTs with strength and angles, and consistently reaches the second level to finish blocks. Nasty tone-setter on one of the most physical OLs in the country.

Stocky, powerful back (5-9, 230) who ran for 1,053 yards and 10 TDs at 5.5 YPC. Logged 39 explosive runs with surprising speed, elite vision and zero fumbles. Added 23 catches. Built for Big Ten ball and should be a high-volume bell cow in 2025.

73. Josh Hoover | QB | TCU

Threw for nearly 3,700 yards and broke TCU's single-season passing record. Tallied 23 TD passes in his first year as the full-time starter. Quick release and can distribute well. Needs to clean up ball security, but enters 2025 as one of the top returning passers.

Powerful run blocker with a dense base and heavy hands. Can move people off the ball and finish at the second level. Strong anchor in pass pro, but must improve stunt recognition. If the mental side sharpens, he's a top-tier guard.

Explosive dual-threat who threw for 3,154 yards and rushed for 600+ with 23 total TDs. Long strider with a big arm who's excellent on off-platform throws. Completed 60% of his passes but needs to reduce turnovers. High ceiling with improved decision-making.

Powerful interior defender with 3.5 sacks and 24 hurries last year. Crashes the pocket with long-arm strength and has pass-rush counters and bend for his size. Strong run defender with the quickness to disengage and finish plays inside.

One-half of a strong backfield duo. Rushed for 1,200 yards and 11 TDs while averaging 7.1 yards per touch. Vision and cutback skills shine in the zone scheme. Adequate speed with 33 explosive plays. Big year ahead for the true sophomore.

Reliable second-year backer with 96 tackles, 2 sacks and 7.5 TFLs. Football-smart, consistent and always around the ball. Solid in coverage and run fits. Can stay on the field all four downs. One of the Big 12's top returning defenders.

79. Melvin Priestly | OT | Illinois

Nasty right tackle who likely projects to guard long term. Powerful, athletic finisher who plays through the whistle. Dominant run blocker with explosive hips and hands. Can pull with ease and mixes up his sets to keep defenders off-balance. High-upside mauler with NFL tools.

Transferred from Mississippi State after posting 74 catches, nearly 1,000 yards and 6 TDs. Had 43 first downs and 21 explosive plays. Dynamic slot receiver with clean routes, strong hands and RAC ability. Home run threat who could thrive in Missouri's scheme.

Veteran tackle with over 2,100 snaps and the versatility to play both sides. Powerful run blocker who uses length to displace defenders. High football IQ and good pre-snap awareness. Solid in pass protection, though hand placement and punch timing can improve.

Long, athletic edge with the frame to slide inside. Wins with hand usage, leverage and strength. Disruptive vs. both the run and pass. Has speed-to-power ability and the versatility to rush from multiple alignments. Future likely at DT.

83. Ryan Wingo | WR | Texas

Breakout candidate after 572 total yards as a freshman. Tall, explosive and smooth in space. Can operate over the middle and accelerate north-south in a flash. Long-strider with big-play potential every time he touches the ball.

Versatile box backer who played multiple roles in Michigan's pressure-heavy scheme. Logged 66 tackles, 2 sacks and 14 hurries. Strong in coverage — didn't allow a touchdown in 2024. Instinctive, twitchy and rangy with clean gap discipline.

85. Iapani Laloulu | C | Oregon

Massive and physical interior presence. Dominant run blocker with powerful hips and a nasty combo game. Played some guard early, adding to his versatility. Slight hip stiffness in pass protection, but has the strength and motor to win the Remington.

86. CJ Allen | LB | Georgia

Next in Georgia's box linebacker lineage. Posted 76 tackles and an interception as a freshman. Excellent at block destruction and shooting gaps. Plays with great sideline-to-sideline range and strikes through contact. Solid in coverage, though elite speed can expose him. Big-time NFL upside.

87. Avieon Terrell | CB | Clemson

Undersized but productive — 2 INTs and 14 PBUs. Smooth mover with strong instincts and pattern-matching skills. Plays the ball well in the air. Can struggle in jump-ball situations vs. taller receivers, but makes up for it with timing and technique.

88. Elijah Sarratt | WR | Indiana

Explosive target who averaged 18+ yards per catch with 8 TDs. Veteran-like polish with separation skills at all levels. Detailed route-runner with deep-ball tracking and body control. Big-play weapon who looks NFL-ready.

Massive RT with over 2,100 career snaps. Road grader in the run game with elite power and leverage. Tends to open his hips too early in pass pro, shortening the corner, but has the length to recover. Has starting-caliber tools with refinement.

90. Domani Jackson | CB | Alabama

Stepped in post-Saban to fill a big need. Logged 2 INTs and 9 PBUs. Sticky in man coverage with smooth mirroring ability and good zone awareness. Plays receivers' hands well. Still developing, but has the frame and fluidity to be a high pick.

91. Nate Frazier | RB | Georgia

Broke through in a typically crowded backfield with 671 yards, 8 TDs and 5.0 YPC. Downhill bruiser who delivers punishment. Can contribute in the pass game. Ball security needs improvement, but trust from the staff is a major plus entering 2025.

Ballhawk with 5 INTs and 8 PBUs. Sticky in press, fluid in transition, and instinctive in zone. Can undercut routes and flip his hips with ease. Risk-taker who can get burned, and lacks size vs. contested catches — but the playmaking is real.

Strong base defender who excels vs. the run. Has the power to anchor and control gaps, but is often misused in stunt-heavy schemes that limit his impact. Pass rush still developing. Solid NFL traits, though production hasn't matched the hype.

94. De'Zhaun Stribling | WR | Ole Miss

Explosive playmaker who averaged nearly 17 yards per touch with 6 TDs. Can take a hitch the distance or stretch the field deep. Has another gear once in space. Big-play threat who transferred from Oklahoma State to replenish the Rebs' receiver room.

95. Darius Taylor | RB | Minnesota

Quietly one of the most productive backs in the country when healthy. Nearly 1,000 rushing yards, 10 TDs, plus 54 catches for 350 yards and 2 more scores. Racked up 805 yards after contact and 27 explosive plays. Vision, patience, and cutback ability are top tier.

96. Caleb Douglas | WR | Texas Tech

Versatile receiver who can win vertically, make tough grabs over the middle, and create RAC yards. Averaged 14.6 YPC with 6 TDs. Big frame with reliable hands. Breakout potential on a talented Texas Tech team poised to contend in the Big 12.

Wazzu transfer with 1,250+ snaps of experience. Logged 28 hurries in 2024 and showed growth throughout the season. Wins with quickness, leverage and strong block recognition. Can be disruptive in movement-heavy fronts and hold up in the run game.

Dynamic triple-option weapon with 1,246 rushing yards, 7.1 YPC and 17 TDs. Also threw for 1,353 yards and 13 TDs. Saved his best for the Army game, posting 300+ yards and 4 scores. Efficient, tough and the engine of Navy's offense.

99. Rueben Bain Jr. | DL | Miami

Missed five games but still made an impact with 3.5 sacks and 22 hurries. Explosive off the edge with great change of direction and hand swipes. Can corner and redirect to the QB. Dropped weight this offseason for more speed. One of Miami's most promising defenders.

Sparked BYU's late-season surge and Alamo Bowl win over Colorado. Finished with 2,800 passing yards, 20 TDs, 388 rushing yards and 6 more scores. Clutch, confident dual-threat who stepped up in big moments. Not flashy, but reliable and versatile.

101. Evan Stewart | WR | Oregon

Elite athlete with untapped upside. Had 48 catches for 600+ yards and 5 TDs in 2024. Excellent route runner with start-stop quickness and vertical juice. Can make tough grabs look easy. Feels like the year he fully breaks out.

102. Luke Altmyer | QB | Illinois

Steady leader for an Illini team with rising expectations. Accounted for 26 total TDs and protected the ball well. Dual-threat who layers the ball nicely and excels outside the numbers. Veteran presence with the tools for a breakout 2025.

103. Avery Johnson | QB | Kansas State

Dangerous dual-threat who threw for 2,700+ yards and 25 TDs and rushed for 600+ yards and 7 scores as a sophomore. Continues to develop as a passer with good touch and instincts. If the growth continues, he could lead a serious Big 12 run.

104. Isaiah Horton | WR | Alabama

Transferred from Miami after posting 56 catches, 600+ yards and 5 TDs. Long strider with a strong catch radius. Reliable target in the intermediate game with only five drops. Should complement Bernard and Ryan Williams in Bama's WR rotation.

105. Monroe Freeling | OT | Georgia

Athletic tackle with upside, but struggled in the playoff semifinals due to technical flaws. Turns too early and overcommits with his outside hand. Strong in the run game, especially on zone schemes. Bounce-back year expected in 2025.

106. Jaeden Roberts | OG | Alabama

Physically imposing and plays with nastiness. Missed time in 2024 with injuries and saw inconsistent reps. Dominant run blocker when healthy but needs to improve recognition vs. simulated pressures. High upside if he puts it together mentally.

Transfer from Kentucky who caught 47 passes for 715 yards. Reliable over the middle on posts, corners and slants. Strong hands and good spatial awareness. Doesn't have burner speed but wins in the intermediate game. Nice fit in Nebraska's offense.

108. Zane Durant | DT | Penn State

Undersized but explosive. Logged 11 TFLs and showed great leverage and get-off. Wins with pad level, strong hands and hip torque. Highly disruptive down the stretch and popped during PSU's playoff run. Rising name on the interior.

109. Bud Clark | S | TCU

Veteran safety with length, range and strong ball skills. Picked off 3 passes and broke up 6 more. Excellent at the catch point and reliable in run support. Can also roll down into the box. Returned for 2025 to boost his draft stock — potential top safety in the 2026 class.

110. Gennings Dunker | OT | Iowa

Old-school lineman with no gloves, no flash, just finishing ability. One of the best run blockers in the country. Excels in zone schemes with quick fits and great drive. Still raw in pass protection — opens too early and punches late — but a classic Hawkeye OL with real upside.

111. Gracen Halton | DT | Oklahoma

Explosive, twitchy tackle with 5 sacks and 25 hurries in 2024. Flashes lateral quickness and short-area burst. Good at shedding blocks and stringing out plays. High motor, high ceiling — could take a major leap in the SEC.

112. Kaytron Allen | RB | Penn State

Physical tone-setter who ran for 1,100+ yards and 8 TDs while adding 150 receiving yards. Racked up over 700 yards after contact. Excellent vision and patience in zone schemes. Moderate top-end speed but a bruiser with great balance and low pad level.

Former dual-sport athlete who found a groove in Kansas' offense. Big frame, strong anchor, and great movement skills for his size. Powerful vice grip and excels in the zone run game. Looks reinvigorated after transferring from A&M.

114. Trevor Goosby | OT | Texas

Stepped in at both tackle spots due to injury and held his own against elite talent. Has first-round traits — great size, length, and athleticism. Physical in the run game and clean in pass sets. Could be Texas' next breakout OL prospect.

115. Diego Pavia | QB | Vanderbilt

Gritty dual-threat leader who engineered multiple upsets, including vs. Alabama. Threw for 2,300 yards and 20 TDs, added 800 rushing yards and 8 scores. Calm under pressure and limits mistakes. Sees the field well and makes plays on the move.

116. Fluff Bothwell | RB | Mississippi State

Freshman standout at South Alabama who averaged 7.5 yards per touch with 13 TDs and 522 yards after contact. Great patience, vision and fall-forward finish. Transition to SEC will be tougher, but the skill set is real. Could blossom with added power and burst.

117. Phillip Daniels | OT | Ohio State

Massive right tackle with advanced technique for his age. Played meaningful reps as a true freshman. Powerful at the point of attack with strong hands, great base and ability to torque defenders. Sky-high ceiling as a long-term OL anchor.

118. Harold Perkins Jr. | LB | LSU

Elite athlete with untapped dominance due to positional movement and injuries. Back in the star role defending the slot in 2025. Explosive off the edge and thrives in chaos. Key question: Can he truly shine in this hybrid role, and coming off an ACL tear no less?

119. Ja'Kobi Lane | WR | USC

Stats don't pop, but the tape sure and situational context does — 12 TDs as a red-zone and deep-ball threat. Long, fluid athlete with a huge catch radius and ability to win after the catch. Expect more volume and a breakout season ahead in Lincoln Riley's system.

120. Germie Bernard | WR | Alabama

Strong WR2/WR3 option with 50 catches for nearly 800 yards and 2 TDs. Moved the chains with 37 first downs and added 26 explosive plays. Sharp route-runner in the intermediate game. Set for more production as Ryan Grubb takes controls of Alabama's offense.

121. Justice Haynes | RB | Michigan

Didn't break through at Alabama like I thought he would, but the tools are undeniable. Shifty, strong and explosive with elite vision and balance. Can catch out of the backfield. Michigan should give him lead-back volume — a breakout seems inevitable.

122. Patrick Payton | EDGE | LSU

Took a step back in 2024 — just 3 sacks and 20 hurries. Has length, burst, and a dangerous inside spin, but hasn't put it all together. Needs to finish more consistently in a tougher league. Bounce-back potential if he refines his close.

123. Isaiah Nwokobia | S | SMU

Glue piece in the secondary with 100 tackles, 3 INTs and great range. Versatile safety who can blitz, cover, and hit. Can be too aggressive in the red zone. Wears No. 23 as a tribute to Southwest Conference trailblazer Jerry LeVias and tone-setter on and off the field.

124. Ashton Craig | C | Notre Dame

Only played 159 snaps before an ACL ended his 2024, but the tape flashes big upside. Quick to the second level, strong grip, and excellent in pass pro. Moves well as a puller and maintains balance through contact. Could emerge as a top center in 2025.

125. Koi Perich | S | Minnesota

One of the best freshman safeties in the country. Didn't allow a TD in coverage, led the Big Ten with 5 INTs, and added 8 PBUs. Instinctive, physical, and dangerous as a blitzer. Also returns punts. Total package with high football IQ and playmaking flair.

126. Blake Miller | OT | Clemson

Veteran RT with three years of starting experience. Heavy hands and great strength in the run game. Moves well and plays with a finisher's edge. Struggles at times vs. quick inside counters. Could take a step forward if he cleans up footwork and balance in pass sets.

127. Caleb Lomu | OT | Utah

Steady, balanced lineman with upside. Strong in zone run fits and stays latched on with grip and torque. Solid pass blocker who occasionally gives up the edge in vertical sets. With added consistency, he's a clear Sunday talent.

128. Jamal Haynes | RB | Georgia Tech

Explosive all-purpose back with 944 rushing yards, 12 TDs and 28 catches. Averaged 5.6 YPC with 24 explosive runs. Shifty, powerful and fast with the ability to slash through holes and hit the second level. Expect increased touches in 2025.

129. LT Overton | EDGE | Alabama

Versatile DL who can line up inside or on the edge. Powerful with good hand usage and a deep bag of pass rush moves. Consistently disruptive, though struggles to finish — missed double-digit sack opportunities by a hair. High-motor player with breakout potential.

130. Xavier Chaplin | OT | Auburn

Massive blindside protector with 1,450+ career snaps. Sound pass set mechanics and can create movement in the run game. Needs to improve finishing ability and redirect control in space. Still developing, but the size and baseline traits are real.

131. Desmond Reid | APB | Pitt

True all-purpose weapon with 956 rushing yards, 579 receiving, and 9 total TDs. Elite vision and lateral quickness. Can hit home runs in space, cut on a dime, and return punts. Huge value piece who keeps defenses honest at all times.

132. Emmanuel Pregnon | IOL | Oregon

Massive frame and strong hands, but tape hasn't matched the hype yet. Athletic puller who can displace defenders in the run game. Struggles with block sustain and recognizing stunts. New offensive line coaching in Eugene could help unlock his upside.

133. Dylan Edwards | RB | Kansas State

Explosive playmaker who averaged 7.4 YPC with 5 rushing TDs. Dangerous in zone schemes with elite burst through the line. Added 19 catches for 130+ yards and 2 scores. Undersized but tough to hit clean. Prime breakout candidate with more touches in 2025.

134. Jacob Rodriguez | LB | Texas Tech

Led the Big 12 with 118 tackles and added 9.5 TFLs. Instinctive, high-motor backer who's always around the football. Strong in coverage, too. One of the most consistent defenders in the conference. Sets the tone for Tech's defense.

135. Zachariah Branch | WR/KR | Georgia

Transferred in after a solid year at USC with 47 catches but saw a dip in return production. Lacks long speed but has top-tier short-area quickness and route manipulation. Georgia could unlock more in 2025 — especially as a chain mover and gadget threat.

136. Chandler Rivers | CB | Duke

Instinctive cover corner with 3 INTs and 13 PBUs. Reads routes well and closes quickly. Physical at the catch point and holds his own in run support. Should be one of the ACC's top defensive backs this fall.

137. Duce Robinson | WR | Florida State

Big-bodied target with TE traits. Transferred from USC after hauling in 19 of 23 receptions for first downs and scoring 5 TDs. Red-zone weapon with a huge catch radius. Should thrive in Norvell's system that leans on tall, physical pass catchers.

138. Fernando Mendoza | QB | Indiana

Efficient passer with 3,000+ yards and 16 TDs at Cal, now leading an upgraded Indiana offense. Completed 69% of his throws and can deliver to all levels. Mobile enough to extend plays. Poised for a strong season with more weapons around him.

139. Lander Barton | LB | Utah

Versatile four-down backer with size, burst and some twitch. Posted 72 tackles, 2 INTs (one pick-six), 2 sacks, and 16 hurries. Good in the box but struggles at times in space vs agile runners. Physical blitzer who erases backs when he arrives clean.

140. Xavier Scott | CB | Illinois

All-Big Ten selection with 4 INTs and 10 PBUs. Strong zone and soft-man corner who anticipates well and tackles soundly. Quick to trigger vs. the run. Likely projects as a nickel in the NFL unless he gets more press reps at Illinois.

141. Brendan Sorsby | QB | Cincinnati

Dual-threat QB who accounted for 27 total TDs in his first year as a starter. Completed 64%, rushed for 447 yards, and throws well vs. man coverage, especially on intermediate routes. Needs to improve decision-making and ball security, but offers strong upside.

142. Jeremiah Wright | IOL | Auburn

Converted DL who showed real promise in his first year as a full-time guard. Strong, thick interior mauler with quick feet and good second-level mobility. Still raw, but with refinement, he has long-term NFL potential.

143. Justin Joly | TE | NC State

Led the Wolfpack in receiving with 43 catches for 661 yards and 4 TDs. Reliable, physical receiver with good RAC and contested-catch skills. Not elite size but blocks well in zone schemes. Underrated all-around tight end.

144. Cam Coleman | WR | Auburn

Electric freshman who posted nearly 600 yards and 8 TDs. Elite ball skills, size, and red-zone ability. Stretch-the-field threat with WR1 traits. With Jackson Arnold at QB, expect a big leap in production in 2025.

145. Behren Morton | QB | Texas Tech

Threw for 3,300+ yards and 27 TDs in 2024. Protects the football well and throws with great touch, especially on go balls and back-shoulders. Field vision, timing, and accuracy make him one of the Big 12's best.

146. Josh Cameron | WR | Baylor

Chain-mover with 52 catches — 43 of which went for first downs — and 10 TDs. Averages 14.5 YPC. Great body control, reliable hands, and tracks the deep ball well. Doesn't rack up YAC but consistently delivers on key downs.

147. Cayden Green | IOL | Missouri

Tackle-athleticism at guard. Excellent feet and ability to climb in zone schemes. Fluid mover who excels on reach blocks and backside cutoffs. Needs more finish and power in pass pro, but high-upside traits are clear.

148. Jack Endries | TE | Portal

Steady target with 56 catches and 600+ yards who is expected to enter the transfer portal when it opens this week. Soft hands and good RAC ability, especially on crossing routes and seams. More of a receiver than blocker, but willing. Had 13 explosive plays and is likely looking for even more volume in 2025.

149. Tacario Davis | CB | Washington

Long, athletic corner with bounce-back potential after a down 2024. Talented press man cover with natural tools, but gets caught peeking and out of position. If he cleans up technique, his ceiling is high.

And, drumroll ...

... 150. Nico Iamaleava | QB | Portal

Well, it's the man of the hour. Truth be told, originally I had Iamaleava about 100 spots higher but moved him down after the events of the last week. His exit from Tennessee and how it went down goes against everything I stand for as a football player and has me questioning whether he has the leadership intangibles necessary for a great quarterback.

That said, he's got too much raw talent to not be on this list. Hopefully the saga was a lesson learned for him and his camp and that the grass is not only greener at the next school but gives him a chance to reset, refocus on his game and live up to the hype.