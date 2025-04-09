1 Cade Klubnik Clemson Tigers QB

I was a certified Cade Klubnik skeptic (colloquially known as a hater) heading into 2024, and the first game of the season against Georgia did little to sway me. But then a funny thing happened: the schedule got much easier, and Klubnik performed much better. When I look around, there is no QB who matches Klubnik's combination of experience, talent, production and situation. Clemson won the ACC last season and likely to do so again in 2025. Should that happen, Klubnik's name will be in the Heisman conversation all year.

2 Drew Allar Penn State Nittany Lions QB

Allar is so polarizing. As far as talent, it's all there. When you watch him play, it's easy to see why he was so highly rated as a recruit -- and why NFL scouts are high on him. The problem is looks great against teams Penn State is better than, but struggles against the best ones. Even in Penn State's playoff wins, Allar was underwhelming. However, Penn State enters 2025 with far fewer questions than any other program in the Big Ten, including Ohio State, Oregon, and Michigan. If he's able to step up and perform in the big moments, I'm not sure there's any question about who the best QB in the country will be.

3 Arch Manning Texas Longhorns QB

We didn't see much of Arch last year, but we saw enough to justify the immense recruiting hype. Listen, you may think I have him too high, but I felt all last season that Texas wasn't using him as much as it should've been; Steve Sarkisian was being too respectful to Quinn Ewers. I fully believe giving Manning the keys to the Texas offense in 2025 will lead to a better product than the one we saw in 2024, and that team got to the CFP semis.

4 Carson Beck Miami (FL) Hurricanes QB

How healthy is he? That's the one question we won't know until the fall. While last season at Georgia was a disappointment, I remember the guy I saw in 2023 when he had better weapons around him. I can't help but wonder if we'll see a revert to 2023 form now that Beck is in Miami, and the defenses he faces in the ACC won't be as monstrous as the ones he faced in the SEC. Miami hit a home run with Cam Ward in the portal last season. Can the Canes strike gold twice?

5 Garrett Nussmeier LSU Tigers QB

There are two things about Nussmeier I love. The first is his arm. It's an absolute cannon, and I cannot stress enough how important arm strength is if you want to be an elite QB. (Yes, he needs to learn how to harness it better. He also has to make better decisions, but find me the college QB who doesn't.) Second, I love his pocket presence. He's great at manipulating the pocket to avoid sacks and keep plays alive. LSU has had a lot of problems the last two seasons, but few of them have been on the offensive side of the ball. I am still a Nuss Believer.

6 Sawyer Robertson Baylor Bears QB

He didn't receive much recognition for it nationally, but I'd argue Sawyer Robertson saved Baylor's season. He didn't begin the year as the starter, but Baylor was a much better team once he did. He's the primary reason I'm high on the Bears as a Big 12 contender/CFP hopeful in 2025.

7 Luke Altmyer Illinois Fighting Illini QB

The Big Ten has a lot of question marks at the QB position this spring, but Illinois knows its answer. Altmyer was at the head of an Illinois offense that scored nearly 30 points per game last season and has nearly its entire starting lineup back. It's also Altmyer's third season as the starter, and experience is huge at QB. He doesn't put up eye-popping numbers, and he struggled in games against Penn State and Oregon, but the Illini don't get close to 10 wins last year without him.

8 LaNorris Sellers South Carolina Gamecocks QB

LaNorris Sellers has one of the highest ceilings in the country. You know how good Jalen Milroe was for Alabama the last few years? Imagine that, but a better passer. Sellers threw for 18 touchdowns to only 7 interceptions, but the consistency wasn't always there. Should he develop as a passer and mingle that with his ability as a rusher, watch out.

9 Devon Dampier New Mexico Lobos QB

Odds are strong you didn't watch Devon Dampier much at New Mexico last season, and that's your loss. If dictionaries still existed, and they put "fun college QB" in them, Dampier's face would be there. Chucking bombs, scrambling, doing crazy stuff that takes years off a coach's life, Dampier did it all. And he had to! New Mexico's defense was awful. Now, he's at Utah, where he'll be working with the same offensive coordinator he played for at New Mexico (Jason Beck), and I can't wait to see him get to work in the Big 12.

10 DJ Lagway Florida Gators QB