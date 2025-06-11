Few positions are as valuable as wide receiver in modern college football. Given the proliferation of passing attacks, schools scramble to amass as much receiving talent as they can, and high-level prospects often demand the highest NIL figures for a non-quarterback.

Former Colorado star Travis Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy -- in part, at least -- because of his ability as a receiver. Ohio State won the College Football Playoff National Championship on the backs of the best receiving corps in the nation.

Texas made it to the SEC Championship Game in its first year with the conference, and the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive year, thanks to an offense spearheaded by stars like Matthew Golden -- the No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It's simple: the teams with good wide receivers and tight ends tend to achieve success on the national stage. With that in mind, it felt appropriate to take a look at the top receiver rooms in college football, including tight ends, ahead of the 2025 season.

Alabama WR Ryan Williams motivated by friendly rivalry with Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith: 'Iron sharpens iron' Robby Kalland

1. Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith demands all the attention after he shattered both Ohio State and Big Ten freshman receiving records last season, but it's more than just the Smith Show in Columbus. Carnell Tate, a former blue-chip prospect in his own right, may very well emerge as next in a long line of first-round wide receivers out of Ohio State. He caught 52 passes for 733 yards and four touchdowns last season as OSU's third option behind Smith and 2025 first rounder Emeka Egbuka. With Egbuka out of the picture and Smith drawing a large share of the defense's attention, Tate should flourish.

There are plenty of other highly regarded prospects waiting in the wings as well -- like return specialist Brandon Inniss, who should take on a larger role in the offense, and Mylan Graham, a top-60 prospect nationally in the same class of 2024 that produced Smith. Ohio State also landed the transfer portal's top tight end in Max Klare, who had 685 yards and four touchdowns at Purdue last season.

Clemson is working its way back into the "WRU" conversation. Dabo Swinney has completely reversed the position's downturn from recent years. The 5-foot-11 Antonio Williams provides a veteran hand for a young, but extremely talented, group. Williams led the ACC with 11 touchdowns last season while establishing great rapport with Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik. In fact, Clemson returns all three of its leading receivers from the 2024 season.

Williams will be flanked on the outside by Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, a pair of sophomores that -- like so many wide receivers included in this list -- ranked highly in the 2024 class. The two combined for 1,359 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. Wesco, in particular, deserves more recognition among second-year receivers. Though Clemson has to replace standout tight end Jake Briningstool, Olsen Patt-Henry caught three touchdown passes last season and seems ready for a featured role.

Ryan Williams is a deserving "College Football 26" cover athlete alongside Smith. Though his production dipped slightly late in the 2024 season, he still finished with 48 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He also delivered one of the most spectacular plays of the year -- catching a tough ball on the sideline, spinning past defenders twice and scoring a crucial touchdown in Alabama's regular-season win against Georgia.

Alabama also struck gold when it convinced Germie Bernard to follow coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Tuscaloosa. Bernard posted 794 yards and two touchdowns alongside Williams, and his ability to win contested catches gives Alabama's offense a reliable safety valve. The Tide also added former Miami standout Isaiah Horton, who is coming off a 616-yard, five-touchdown campaign.

The Crimson Tide have plenty of quality depth to lean on outside the expected starting trio. Jalen Hale is working his way back from injury, former five-star prospect Jaylen Mbakwe is repping full time at wide receiver, and freshman Lotzeir Brooks is climbing the depth chart after turning heads in the spring.

Hugh Freeze's wholesale revitalization of Auburn's skill positions has reached its peak. The Tigers certainly have the talent to field an elite passing attack. Cam Coleman had a great true freshman season. The 6-foot-3 rising sophomore, who ranked behind Smith as the No. 2 wide receiver in the class of 2024, caught 37 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns in spite of bad quarterback play. The Tigers will pair Coleman with Eric Singleton Jr., the transfer portal's top wide receiver, in 2025.

The dynamic Singleton led Georgia Tech with 56 catches for 754 yards and three touchdowns last season. He's a route technician that's elusive after the catch. Auburn will want to get him on the field with Malcolm Simmons, who also impressed as a freshman with 40 catches for 451 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers further supplemented their depth with Wake Forest transfer Horatio Fields and there's a bigger role to be had for Perry Thompson, the No. 8 wide receiver prospect in 2024.

LSU has a lot of moving pieces in its wide receiver room, so it will be interesting to see how it all comes together. Still, there's no denying the talent and potential. The Tigers know they can rely on Aaron Anderson, who led the team last season with 61 catches for 884 yards and five touchdowns. Zavion Thomas and Chris Hilton Jr. are also back, though their opportunities are likely limited by the transfers coming to Baton Rouge in 2025.

Former Oklahoma star Nic Anderson is a complete receiver. He did miss almost the entire 2024 season with an upper body injury, but if fully healthy he should push for 1,000 yards with Garrett Nussmeier slinging the rock. Barion Brown is an absolute burner from Kentucky. Though his production dropped off last season due to lackluster quarterback play from the Wildcats, he had 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns in his first two years at the collegiate level. Keep an eye on former two-sport athlete Trey'Dez Green, who also played basketball for the Tigers before stepping away to focus on football, as a breakout candidate at the tight end spot. Standing at 6-foot-7, he's hard to miss.

Honorable mention