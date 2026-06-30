Who had the best year in college sports? Ranking all 68 Power Four schools from the 2025-26 seasons

Which college had the best year across the major sports? Many fan bases think their school had a special season, but we built a simple formula to determine who actually performed best across the biggest stages in college athletics.

Using a scoring system centered on six of the highest-profile college sports -- football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball -- we evaluated which schools delivered the strongest all-around performance this year. Think of it as a more focused version of the Directors' Cup. Instead of measuring overall athletic department depth, we focused only on the sports that drive the most national attention, TV ratings and fan engagement.

The goal wasn't simply to reward championships. It was to measure sustained success across multiple sports, with postseason performance weighted more heavily than regular-season results.

How the scoring works

Each school received a score in six sports: football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball.

Each sport was scored using the following formula: (0.3 × (regular-season win percentage × 100)) + (0.7 × postseason score). That means 30% of a team's score came from regular-season success, while 70% came from postseason performance.

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Conference tournament results were not included because postseason formats vary too much. Postseason scoring was tiered based on advancement.

Bowl eligible/NCAA Tournament appearance -- 20 points

Bowl win/Round of 32/Regional Finals -- 30 points

CFP appearance/Sweet 16/Super Regionals -- 45 points

CFP quarterfinals/Elite Eight/CWS -- 60 points

CFP semifinals/Final Four/CWS semifinals -- 75 points

National runner-up -- 90 points

National champion -- 100 points

A school's final score was the average of its participating sports. Most schools were scored across all six sports, though schools without sponsorship in one or more sports were averaged across the sports they fielded.

Who had the best year in major college sports?

Texas being on top of the leaderboard is no shock (and it wasn't close). The gap between the Longhorns and second-place Alabama in our final score is larger than the margin between Alabama and Oregon, which finished 18th in the rankings. The Longhorns posted a regular-season win percentage above .750 in five of the six sports and accumulated 100 more postseason points than any other Power Four school.

Texas was consistently strong across the board, but the biggest highlight came in softball, where the Longhorns won the Women's College World Series for the second consecutive year. That kind of peak performance, combined with steady production elsewhere, is what pushed them into a tier of their own in our model. That profile also lines up with what Texas has done across college athletics more broadly. The Longhorns won the NACDA Directors' Cup for the fifth time in six years last week.

Alabama didn't win a national championship in any of the six sports, but still finished second overall with consistent postseason success across multiple sports. The Crimson Tide reached the national quarterfinals in football and baseball and added a semifinal run in softball, finishing second in postseason points and securing the No. 2 spot in the model.

Michigan led all Big Ten programs, getting a boost from the conference's first NCAA championship in men's basketball since 2000. That title anchored a strong overall showing and separated the Wolverines from the rest of the league.

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Only three Power Four programs reached the postseason in all six sports: Texas, Tennessee and Nebraska. The Cornhuskers also posted the second-highest aggregated regular-season win percentage across the six sports.

UCLA followed closely behind, powered by its NCAA championship in women's basketball and NCAA tournament appearances in four other sports (men's basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball).

One of the clearest takeaways from the rankings was that a national championship alone wasn't enough to guarantee a strong finish in the final rankings. Despite winning a national title in football, Indiana finished just 19th overall after missing the postseason in men's basketball, women's basketball and baseball. In this model, one great season could boost a school, but it can't fully compensate for major gaps elsewhere.

Texas A&M rode a volleyball national championship to a fourth-place finish, but also benefited from a College Football Playoff appearance, a second-round run in men's basketball and regional final appearances in both baseball and softball.

Oklahoma climbed to seventh behind its College World Series title in baseball last week while also making the College Football Playoff, reaching the Sweet 16 in women's basketball and advancing to the softball super regionals.

At the bottom of the rankings, Boston College and Rutgers were the only Power Four programs that failed to reach the postseason in any of the six sports. Boston College had a winning record in just one sport (baseball), while Rutgers didn't finish above .500 in any of the six sports.

Which conference had the best year in major college sports?

Conference Score 1. SEC 39.14 2. Big Ten 32.11 3. Big 12 30.74 4. ACC 29.51

The Big Ten and SEC split the six national championships evenly, with three apiece. But the SEC separated itself in overall postseason success, advancing teams deep into the national brackets. That edge showed up most clearly in the two diamond sports. The SEC accounted for 10 of the 16 teams that reached the College World Series fields in baseball and softball.

The conference also placed two teams in the national championship match in volleyball and finished as runner-up in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

Miami (football), North Carolina (baseball) and Pittsburgh (volleyball) were the only three ACC teams to advance to at least the national semifinals across the six sports. For the Big 12, Arizona (men's basketball), Texas Tech (softball) and West Virginia (baseball) were the lone programs to reach that same semifinal threshold.

The SEC placed eight teams inside the top 15, including three in the top six. The Big Ten also had three teams in the top six, but fewer total programs near the top of the rankings. The ACC and Big 12 each had just two teams in the top 15.