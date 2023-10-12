Colorado coach Deion Sanders clearly is not a huge fan of late kickoffs. During his coach's show Wednesday, he was heavily critical of the 8 p.m. local time (10 p.m. ET) start for Colorado's Friday game against Stanford.

"Who makes these 8 o'clock games? They're the dumbest ever," Sanders said. "The stupidest thing ever invented in life. Who wants to stay up until 8 o'clock for a darn game? What about the East Coast? Do they even care about ratings or anybody watching it? What are we supposed to do with the kids all day until eight o'clock? So we're just supposed to wait in the hotel?"

Colorado is one of four Pac-12 schools leaving for the Big 12 next season, joining Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. Sanders ended his rant with a shot at the Buffaloes' lame duck league home.

"Thank God we're not going to be in this conference," he said.

The Buffaloes' Week 3 showdown against Colorado State kicked off at 8 p.m. local time. It took Colorado two overtimes to secure a 43-35 win against its top in-state rival. Otherwise, Colorado's latest kick was at 4:30 p.m. in last week's win against Arizona State.

Colorado is 4-2 in its first season under Sanders and 1-0 in games that start after sunset. The Buffaloes' two losses this year have come against a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and USC -- two opponents that Colorado will see a lot less of moving forward.