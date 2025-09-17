Colorado is expected to shift back to Kaidon Salter as its starting quarterback, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Salter, who began the season as the Buffaloes' primary signal-caller, will take over again after Ryan Staub started in Week 3 against Houston. Colorado hosts Wyoming on Saturday in the final nonconference game before diving deeper into Big 12 play.

The quarterback situation in Boulder has been far from settled through the first three games of the 2025 season. Colorado has rotated three different signal-callers -- Salter, Staub and true freshman Julian Lewis -- without any one performer delivering consistent production. Salter, a highly regarded transfer from Liberty, opened the season with a passing touchdown and a rushing score in the Buffaloes' loss to Georgia Tech in Week 1.

After that loss, coach Deion Sanders committed to giving Lewis playing time against Delaware, though it was limited -- he completed just 2 of 4 passes for 8 yards. Salter continued to see meaningful snaps, completing 13 of 16 passes for 102 yards and adding another rushing touchdown. Staub, however, stole the spotlight in that game, throwing for 158 yards and two touchdowns, which earned him the start at Houston.

That decision ultimately backfired. Staub struggled, throwing two interceptions while completing 19 of 35 passes for 204 yards with a touchdown in the 36-20 loss. He did showcase his mobility with a 29-yard run, but with Staub's performance falling short, Colorado is poised to return to Salter.

Sanders outlined what he wants from his quarterback as the key to stabilizing the offense.

"Leadership and consistency," Sanders said Tuesday. "That's it. That ain't much to ask for, is it?"

Salter, who has shown flashes of both, appears to be the best option to steady the position heading into the Buffaloes' Week 4 matchup against Wyoming at Folsom Field. Colorado needs to find a rhythm offensively to avoid falling further behind in the early Big 12 standings. While questions remain about whether Salter can deliver sustained production for the Buffaloes, the expected move signals that Sanders is committed to giving the transfer another opportunity.