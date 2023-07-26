Colorado has entered discussions on a move back to the Big 12, according to multiple reports. The University of Colorado held a board meeting Wednesday with another scheduled for Thursday, presumably concerning the potential move. Additionally, the Big 12 has a scheduled meeting of league presidents Wednesday evening with an expansion update planned as part of the itinerary.

The Buffaloes have been considered a potential priority expansion target Big 12 along with the other "Four Corners" schools in the Pac-12: Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. Colorado has held "substantive" talks with the Big 12 multiple times this offseason, multiple sources told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd in May, despite publicly saying it planned to remain in the Pac-12 and would not make any decisions until a Pac-12 media rights deal could be reviewed by conference members.

Part of the original Big 8, CU was a founding member of the Big 12 in 1996 and remained in the conference until it departed for the Pac-12 in 2011. Some were surprised Colorado left for the Pac-12 at all given its history with the Big 12.

The Big 12 officially added four new members -- BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, UCF -- on July 1 as a means of rebuilding its conference following the scheduled departures of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC on July 1, 2024. The league will consist of 14 teams for the 2023 season before dropping to 12 in 2024 once UT and OU exit.

However, it is believed the Big 12 has been considering further expansion not only making overtures to other Pac-12 programs but also basketball powerhouses like UConn and Gonzaga, as Dodd reported in June.

The Pac-12, meanwhile, is at a crossroads. It is about to enter its final season with USC and UCLA before the flagship California schools exit for the Big Ten on July 1, 2024. As such, it has faced difficulties signing a new media rights deal for myriad reasons, including the Big 12 opening its contract with Fox and ESPN to jump ahead of the Pac-12 in negotiations with their presently shared rightsholders.

ESPN first reported Colorado's internal discussions this week.

