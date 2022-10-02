Colorado has fired coach Karl Dorrell following an 0-5 start to the 2022 season, according to multiple reports. The Buffaloes are now 4-13 since the start of the 2021 season after falling 43-20 to Arizona on Saturday. Reports also indicate that defensive coordinator Chris Wilson has been let go as well.

Dorrell was in his third season at Colorado. Saturday's loss was the program's sixth straight dating back to 2021.

Hired by Colorado after Mel Tucker left for Michigan State early in 2020, Dorrell took over in February that year amid the COVID-19 pandemic that saw the Pac-12 initially postpone its season but then reverse course and play a shortened campaign. Dorrell had plenty of college coaching experience at the time. He spent five years as UCLA's coach from 2003 to 2007, and had multiple stints as an assistant on the Colorado staff in Boulder. Still, outside of a 2014 season as the offensive coordinator at Vanderbilt, Dorrell had spent 11 of the previous 12 seasons coaching at the NFL level.

Despite the absence, his first season back in Boulder went well. The Buffaloes went 4-2, finished second in the Pac-12 South, and reached the Alamo Bowl. The last two seasons were nowhere near as successful, though, as the Buffaloes fell to 4-8 last year before starting the 2022 season with five straight losses.

Dorrell's contract at Colorado ran through the 2024 season, and Colorado will owe him around $8.5 million to buy him out of the deal. Dorrell finishes his tenure at Colorado with a mark of 8-15 overall, 6-9 in Pac-12 play. The team's five losses in 2022 have come by an average of 29.8 points per game. Colorado's 23-point loss to Arizona was the lowest margin of defeat it suffered in any game this season. Dorrell's replacement will be the fifth coach Colorado has hired since the 2010 season.