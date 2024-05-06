The Colorado Buffaloes sent shockwaves through the college football world when they hired NFL legend and former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders to lead their program. Sanders wasted little time putting his personal touches on the Colorado football roster and built an almost entirely new team through the college football transfer portal. Coach Prime's most notable additions through the portal were two of sons, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, and two-way standout Travis Hunter. Despite a strong start to the season, the Buffs stumbled down the stretch and finished with a 4-8 overall record.

Sanders has once again been aggressive in rebuilding the Colorado football team for the 2024 college football season. He continued to rely heavily on targeting players in the Transfer Portal, but did sign multiple highly touted Colorado football recruits. With only a handful of roster spots and scholarships still available, Sanders is hard at work to put the finishing touches on the 2024 Colorado football roster.

One of the most notable departures from the Buffs this offseason is Cormani McClain. The former five-star recruit was the crown jewel of Sanders' first high school recruiting class in Boulder, but his immense talent never truly translated to success on the field. McClain was a spot starter for the Buffs in 2023, and in his limited action it was easy to see why he was so coveted as a recruit out of Lakeland (FL) High School.

There were some off-field concerns that popped up for McClain during his lone season with the Buffs, and Sanders publicly criticized the 6-foot-2 cornerback for his punctuality, team meeting attendance, and lack of understanding of the team's defensive schematics. Still, his departure still leaves a glaring hole in Colorado's secondary that needs to be addressed. Join BuffStampede.com to see the latest on all of Colorado's roster changes.

Colorado was once again extremely aggressive in the Transfer Portal this offseason. One of the Buffs' biggest additions, literally and figuratively, was former Houston offensive lineman Tyler Johnson. Rebuilding the offensive line was Sanders' top offseason priority, and Johnson has the opportunity to make an immediate impact this fall.

Shedeur Sanders took a beating in 2023, and was the most sacked quarterback in Division-I college football. Johnson, who began his college career at Texas before transferring to Houston, allowed only two sacks in 2023 while playing in a pass heavy offensive system. Johnson will likely be an interior offensive lineman for CU. Join BuffStampede.com to get the latest on all of Colorado's football roster additions.

