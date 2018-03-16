Colorado football spring game 2018: Date, time, schedule, how to watch, key players

Colorado has gone out of its way to temper expectations for Saturday's event at Folsom Field. In fact, the Buffaloes are calling it a Spring Showcase this year instead of a Spring Game, and Colorado will conduct three more practices next week before closing out spring ball.



Beginning at 1 p.m. MT on Saturday, with television coverage on the Pac-12 Network, the Buffs will conduct an hour-long practice before scrimmaging for roughly 50 minutes.



"We'll be pretty vanilla out there," Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre said. "We just want to see us function well and be able to handle all the different situations and put them under different types of pressure."



Who to Watch:



Steven Montez -- The previous two years, Montez's spring game performance left something to be desired. Youth is no longer an excuse. Montez started all 12 games in 2017 and is now one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the Pac-12. Will Montez show more consistency on Saturday? New quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper has been working on his footwork this spring.



Alex Fontenot -- The Buffs will add Travon McMillian as a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech this summer. In the meantime, Fontenot has been taking advantage of extra reps at running back. The redshirt freshman has an impressive combination of size and speed. If Fontenot can improve in pass protection, it will be hard to keep him off the field going forward.



Aaron Haigler - After failing to live up to expectations in 2017, Haigler and his fellow offensive linemen will try to make a statement on Saturday. Haigler has moved from the right side of the offensive line and is now the front-runner to replace Jeromy Irwin as the Buffaloes' starting left tackle. According to the Buffs' coaches, Haigler has finally adjusted well to the weight he added last off-season.



Mustafa Johnson -- When meeting with the media this week, new defensive line coach Kwahn Drake mentioned Johnson first when talking about his group. A junior college transfer, Johnson has only been in Boulder for two months and has already worked his way up to the first-team defense. Johnson's size and versatility have allowed him to practice at all three positions on Colorado's defensive line.



Chris Miller - The Buffs return two cornerbacks with game experience in Dante Wigley and Trey Udoffia, but Miller has been turning heads this spring and could steal a starting gig. A redshirt freshman who chose the Buffs over 16 other programs during his recruitment, including Notre Dame and Texas, Miller is arguably Colorado's most athletic defensive back.



Colorado also has a redshirt senior who could go off on Saturday. It has been a long road to center stage for this former blue-chip recruit.

So what are the major storylines headed into Colorado's spring game? And what redshirt senior shocks Buffalo football? Visit BuffStampede now for the latest insider coverage of Colorado's spring game, and see whose collegiate career could be done, all from a team of veteran Colorado reporters.